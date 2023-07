The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities and equity-related securities of U.S. companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies organized in, located in or whose principal place of business is in the United States and at least 80% of its assets in investments that meet environmental, social or governance criteria (“ESG”) as identified by the Fund’s sub-advisers, Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. (“SIMNA”) and Schroder Investment Management North America Limited (“SIMNA Ltd.,” together with SIMNA, the “Sub-Advisers”). The Fund will also select investments that provide exposure to factors such as, but not limited to Value, Profitability, Momentum, and Low Volatility. The Fund will seek to achieve a better ESG profile compared to its benchmark, the Russell 1000 Index, by incorporating ESG characteristics into the stock selection process. The Fund does not generally invest in companies that are significantly involved in certain industries, product lines or services, including but not limited to, tobacco, weapons, tar sands, thermal coal and gambling, as determined from time to time by the Sub-Advisers. In determining whether a company is significantly involved in the industries, product lines or services listed above, the Sub-Advisers typically use revenue thresholds attributable to certain industries, product lines or services (e.g., companies that derive equal or more than 10% of revenues from thermal coal extraction) and categorical exclusions for other industries, product lines or services (e.g., controversial weapons). These exclusionary criteria may be updated periodically by the Sub-Advisers to, among other things, add or remove certain industries, product lines or services from the screening process, revise the revenue thresholds and categorical exclusions applicable to such activities, or change particular industries, product lines or services from a categorical exclusion to a revenue threshold, or vice versa. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization although the Fund expects to focus its investments on large cap securities. Companies will be assessed simultaneously on ESG, Value, Profitability, Momentum and Low Volatility factors using a systematic and disciplined investment approach. The Sub-Advisers’ ESG criteria are designed to ensure that the portfolio’s overall ESG profile is higher than that of the Fund’s benchmark. The Fund’s overall carbon intensity is expected to be at least 50% lower than that of the Fund’s benchmark, as determined by the Sub-Advisers. For purposes of determining which investments meet the Sub-Advisers’ ESG criteria, each company considered for inclusion will be assessed and monitored using a quantitative framework that includes environmental, social and governance measures. The Sub-Advisers will use their internally developed ESG scores to identify companies that, in their view, demonstrate sound or improving ESG practices. This includes companies that have an attractive ESG score based on the Sub-Advisers’ proprietary rating system and/or companies that the Sub-Advisers engage with to improve ESG practices. The Sub-Advisers’ ESG scores evaluate the risks and opportunities around issues such as climate change, environmental performance, labor standards or corporate governance, which are considered in the assessment of investments. This assessment is supported by quantitative analysis from the Sub-Advisers’ proprietary ESG tools which provide detailed ESG analytics for each company. Environmental and social measures include, but are not limited to, the strength of environmental practices, climate change impact, responsible employment practices, and sensitivity towards the communities in which the companies operate. Governance measures include signals that seek to quantify the extent to which management teams act in the best interest of the principals or shareholders of the firm. Companies are considered to be good ‘Value’ investments if they appear cheap based on selected fundamental measures. In assessing ‘Profitability’, the Sub-Advisers favor companies that they believe are in good financial health and generate strong earnings. Companies that exhibit good ‘Momentum’ are those that have experienced favorable recent performance relative to peers. Finally, companies are considered to be good ‘Low Volatility’ investments if they appear to exhibit lower idiosyncratic volatility than average. The Sub-Advisers use portfolio optimization techniques to build what they believe to be the optimal portfolio for the Fund, taking into consideration anticipated transaction costs, liquidity and additional criteria to ensure that the Fund’s portfolio is broadly diversified across factors, stocks and sectors. Because the objective of the optimization is to maximize exposure to stocks with the highest overall factor scores, subject to the considerations highlighted above, a low score in a particular factor will not necessarily result in exclusion from the Fund’s portfolio but rather will contribute to the overall evaluation of that company. The Sub-Advisers will regularly conduct a review of the Fund’s portfolio and rerun the optimization process to refresh the scores calculated for every stock in the investment universe and adjust portfolio weights as appropriate. The Fund will generally sell investments that have worse scores than at the prior portfolio review and buy stocks with improving scores.