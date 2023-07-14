The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Morningstar® Dividend Yield Focus IndexSM (the “Underlying Index”), which offers exposure to high quality U.S.-domiciled companies that have had strong financial health and an ability to sustain above average dividend payouts. The Underlying Index is a subset of the Morningstar® US Market IndexSM, a broad market index that represents approximately 97% of the market capitalization of publicly-traded U.S. stocks. The Underlying Index is composed of qualified income-paying securities that are screened for superior company quality and financial health as determined by Morningstar, Inc.'s (“Morningstar” or the “Index Provider”) proprietary index methodology. Stocks in the Underlying Index represent the top 75 high-yielding stocks meeting the screening requirements. The Morningstar index methodology determines “company quality” in accordance with the Morningstar Economic MoatTM rating system, in which companies are assigned a moat rating of “none,”

“narrow” or “wide” based on the prospect of earning above average returns on capital and the strength of the company’s competitive advantage. Additionally, companies are screened for “financial health” using Morningstar’s Distance to Default measure, a quantitative option pricing approach that estimates a company’s probability of default. To qualify for inclusion in the Underlying Index, constituents must have a Morningstar Economic Moat rating of “narrow” or “wide” and have a Morningstar Distance to Default score in the top 50% of eligible dividend-paying companies within their sector. Companies that are not assigned a Morningstar Economic Moat rating must have a Morningstar Distance to Default score in the top 30% of eligible dividend-paying companies within their sector. Additionally, each constituent’s dividend must be deemed to be qualified income.

The Underlying Index may include large-, mid-and small-capitalization companies and may change over time. As of April 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the consumer defensive, energy and healthcare industries or sectors. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time.

BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active

management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index ( i.e ., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying

Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).

The Underlying Index is sponsored by Morningstar, which is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.