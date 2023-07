The Fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should track the performance of the Benchmark. The Benchmark, sponsored by Merrill Lynch International (the “Model Sponsor”), seeks to provide the risk and return characteristics of the hedge fund asset class by targeting a high correlation to the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index (the “HFRI”). The HFRI is designed to reflect hedge fund industry performance through an equally weighted composite of over 2000 constituent funds. In seeking to maintain a high correlation with the HFRI, the Benchmark utilizes a systematic model to establish, each month, weighted long or short (or, in certain cases, long or flat) positions in six underlying factors (“Factors”). The Factors that comprise the Benchmark are (1) the S&P 500 Total Return Index, (2) the MSCI EAFE US Dollar Net Total Return Index, (3) the MSCI Emerging Markets US Dollar Net Total Return Index, (4) the Russell 2000 Total Return Index, (5) three-month U.S. Treasury Bills, and (6) the ProShares UltraShort Euro ETF. The Benchmark is not comprised of, and the Fund does not invest in, any hedge fund or group of hedge funds. It is expected that, at any given point in time, the Fund will be substantially invested in three month U.S. Treasury Bills, which is one of the Factors, or other short-term debt instruments that have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles in order to gain exposure to the three month U.S. Treasury Bill rate. The Benchmark is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “MLEIFCTX.” Because the levels of certain Factors of the Benchmark are not determined at the same time that the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) is calculated, correlation to the Benchmark is measured by comparing a combination of the daily total return of: (a) the Factors that are determined at the same time that the Fund’s NAV is determined; and (b) one or more U.S. exchange-traded securities or financial instruments that reflect the values of the Factors that are not determined at the same time that the Fund’s NAV is determined (as of the Fund’s NAV calculation time), to the daily total return of the NAV per share of the Fund. For a further description of the Benchmark, please see “Additional Information on Certain Underlying Indexes” in the Fund’s Prospectus. The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments set forth below. The Fund expects that its cash balances maintained in connection with the use of financial instruments will typically be held in money market instruments. • Equity Securities — The Fund invests in common stock issued by public companies. • Derivatives — The Fund invests in derivatives, which are financial instruments whose value is derived from the value of an underlying asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, funds (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), interest rates or indexes. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for investing directly in or making short sales of the securities underlying the Benchmark. The Fund may seek short exposure in an attempt to produce positive returns from a decline in the price of the Benchmark or securities underlying the Benchmark. These derivatives principally include: ○ Swap Agreements — Contracts entered into primarily with major global financial institutions for a specified period ranging from a day to more than one year. In a standard “swap” transaction, two parties agree to exchange the return (or differentials in rates of return) earned or realized on particular predetermined investments or instruments. The gross return to be exchanged or “swapped” between the parties is calculated with respect to a “notional amount,” e.g., the return on or change in value of a particular dollar amount invested in a “basket” of securities or an ETF representing a particular index. ○ Futures Contracts — Standardized contracts traded on, or subject to the rules of, an exchange that call for the future delivery of a specified quantity and type of asset at a specified time and place or, alternatively, may call for cash settlement. • Money Market Instruments — The Fund invests in short-term cash instruments that have a remaining maturity of 397 days or less and exhibit high quality credit profiles, for example: ○ U.S. Treasury Bills — U.S. government securities that have initial maturities of one year or less, and are supported by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. ○ Repurchase Agreements — Contracts in which a seller of securities, usually U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as a short-term investment vehicle for cash positions. • Depositary Receipts — The Fund may invest in depositary receipts, which principally include: ○ American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), which represent the right to receive securities of foreign issuers deposited in a bank or trust company and are an alternative to purchasing the underlying securities in their national markets and currencies ○ Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs), which are receipts for shares in a foreign-based corporation traded in capital markets around the world. ProShare Advisors uses a mathematical approach to investing. Using this approach, ProShare Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Benchmark or to securities not contained in the Benchmark or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Benchmark. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProShare Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProShare Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, provide exposure to the returns of the Benchmark without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest in securities that represent 25 percent or more of the value of the Benchmark) or focus (i.e., invest in securities that represent a substantial portion of its value, but less than 25 percent) its investments in a particular industry or group of industries, country or region to approximately the same extent the Benchmark is so concentrated or focused. As of May 31, 2022, the Benchmark was not concentrated in an industry group. Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.