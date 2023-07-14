Home
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

HDAW | ETF

$23.58

$10.3 M

10.75%

$2.53

0.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

16.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

7.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

Net Assets

$10.3 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.6
$18.77
$24.18

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

HDAW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 4.92%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 10.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Xtrackers
  • Inception Date
    Aug 12, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    500001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Patrick Dwyer

Fund Description

The fund, using a “passive” or indexing investment approach, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Underlying Index, which is designed to track the performance of equity securities in developed and emerging stock markets (excluding the United States).The fund uses a full replication indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index. As such, the fund invests directly in the component securities (or a substantial number of the component securities) of the Underlying Index in substantially the same weightings in which they are represented in the Underlying Index. If it is not possible for the fund to acquire component securities due to limited availability or regulatory restrictions, the fund may use a representative sampling indexing strategy to seek to track the Underlying Index instead of a full replication indexing strategy. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield), and liquidity measures similar to those of the Underlying Index. The fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index when using a representative sampling indexing strategy. The Underlying Index is designed to reflect the performance of equities (excluding real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)) in its parent index, the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, with higher dividend income and quality characteristics than average dividend yields of equities in the parent index, where such higher dividend income and quality characteristics are both sustainable and persistent. The fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets (but typically far more) in component securities (including depositary receipts in respect of such securities) of the Underlying Index.The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted market capitalization weighted index. As of July 31, 2022, the Underlying Index consisted of 335 securities, with an average market capitalization of approximately $10.86 billion and a minimum market capitalization of approximately $146.8 million, from issuers in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. Under normal circumstances, the Underlying Index is rebalanced semi-annually in May and November. The fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Underlying Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the fund’s rebalance schedule.The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of issuers located in countries other than the United States. The fund will not enter into transactions to hedge against declines in the value of the fund’s assets that are denominated in foreigncurrency. As of July31, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of securities of issuers from the United Kingdom (16.65%).The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that its Underlying Index is concentrated. As of July 31, 2022, a significant percentage of the Underlying Index was comprised of issuers in the financials sector (22.50%). The financials sector includes companies involved in banking, consumer finance, asset management and custody banks, as well as investment banking and brokerage and insurance. To the extent that the fund tracks the Underlying Index, the fund’s investment in certain sectors or countries may change over time.The fund may become “non-diversified,” as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the index that the fund is designed to track. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status under such circumstances.The fund or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed, issued, sold or promoted by MSCI, and MSCI bears no liability with respect to the fund or securities or any index on which the fund or securities are based.Derivatives. Portfolio management generally may use futures contracts, stock index futures, options on futures, swap contracts and other types of derivatives in seeking performance that corresponds to its Underlying Index and will not use such instruments for speculative purposes.Securities lending. The fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions desiring to borrow securities to complete transactions and for other purposes. In connection with such loans, the fund receives liquid collateral equal to at least 102% of the value of the portfolio securities being lent. This collateral is marked to market on a daily basis. The fund may lend its portfolio securities in an amount up to 33 1/3% of its total assets.
Read More

HDAW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDAW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -0.2% 22.6% 93.71%
1 Yr 16.8% -23.3% 32.8% 69.46%
3 Yr 7.5%* -4.6% 20.6% 43.77%
5 Yr 3.5%* -11.2% 9.8% 7.17%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.5% 10.0% 66.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDAW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.7% -27.8% 166.1% 9.76%
2021 4.8% -42.2% 28.2% 34.06%
2020 -1.2% -7.3% 5.5% 76.05%
2019 5.2% 1.1% 7.1% 4.98%
2018 -2.9% -8.1% -1.1% 10.10%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HDAW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.8% -9.7% 22.6% 94.31%
1 Yr -3.6% -23.3% 56.0% 92.84%
3 Yr 5.9%* -4.6% 22.3% 56.05%
5 Yr 3.0%* -11.2% 12.6% 14.93%
10 Yr N/A* -5.5% 13.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HDAW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.7% -27.8% 166.1% 9.76%
2021 4.8% -42.2% 28.2% 34.06%
2020 -1.2% -7.3% 5.5% 76.05%
2019 5.2% 1.1% 7.1% 5.32%
2018 -2.9% -8.1% -1.1% 13.94%

HDAW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HDAW Category Low Category High HDAW % Rank
Net Assets 10.3 M 2.2 M 44.7 B 96.42%
Number of Holdings 414 2 3900 10.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.4 M 530 K 13.7 B 94.94%
Weighting of Top 10 27.32% 7.3% 99.9% 39.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Novartis AG 4.60%
  2. BHP Group Ltd 3.95%
  3. TotalEnergies SE 3.95%
  4. Unilever PLC 3.24%
  5. Sanofi 2.75%
  6. Allianz SE 2.43%
  7. Rio Tinto PLC 1.99%
  8. Zurich Insurance Group AG 1.83%
  9. Iberdrola SA 1.80%
  10. GSK PLC 1.79%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HDAW % Rank
Stocks 		98.16% 75.03% 100.46% 44.64%
Cash 		1.46% -31.92% 11.89% 60.71%
Other 		0.38% -2.35% 6.11% 9.52%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.34% 35.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 32.14%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 31.71% 34.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDAW % Rank
Financial Services 		21.98% 0.00% 42.76% 37.54%
Basic Materials 		19.18% 0.00% 30.76% 3.00%
Consumer Defense 		11.48% 0.00% 31.84% 19.82%
Healthcare 		11.13% 0.00% 23.28% 43.84%
Industrials 		8.55% 1.03% 36.79% 91.29%
Utilities 		7.45% 0.00% 27.46% 10.51%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.91% 0.00% 27.46% 83.18%
Technology 		4.69% 0.00% 24.16% 71.17%
Communication Services 		4.10% 0.00% 23.78% 81.68%
Real Estate 		2.81% 0.00% 17.64% 21.32%
Energy 		2.72% 0.00% 26.59% 85.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HDAW % Rank
Non US 		98.02% 71.47% 100.46% 22.32%
US 		0.14% 0.00% 15.02% 86.61%

HDAW - Expenses

Operational Fees

HDAW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.01% 21.16% 97.89%
Management Fee 0.20% 0.00% 1.25% 3.59%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.47% N/A

Sales Fees

HDAW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

HDAW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HDAW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 2.00% 158.16% 64.11%

HDAW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HDAW Category Low Category High HDAW % Rank
Dividend Yield 10.75% 0.00% 8.48% 3.28%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HDAW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HDAW Category Low Category High HDAW % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.92% 0.18% 7.85% 4.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HDAW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HDAW - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Patrick Dwyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2016

5.54

5.5%

Joined DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA in 2016 with 16 years of industry experience. Mr. Dwyer is a Director with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the Passive Asset Management business since 2016. Prior to his current role, Mr. Dwyer was the head of Northern Trust’s International Equity Index ETF and Overlay portfolio management team in Chicago, managing portfolios for North American based clients.Patrick Dwyer is a Vice President at The Northern Trust Company, Chicago. He is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Trader in the Quantitative Management Group of Northern Trust Global Investments and is responsible for the management of international index portfolios. His time at Northern Trust included working in New York, Chicago, and in Hong Kong building a portfolio management desk. Mr. Dwyer has a broad range of experience managing developed, emerging, and frontier index mandates, and currency and future overlay portfolios.Before his current role, Patrick was a portfolio manager in the domestic index portfolio team. Prior to joining Northern Trust in 2003, Mr. Dwyer participated in the Deutsche Asset Management graduate training program. He rotated through the domestic fixed income and US structured equity fund management groups. Mr. Dwyer received a BS in Finance from Rutgers University in 2001.

Bryan Richards

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2016

5.54

5.5%

■ Joined DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in 2011 with 11 years of industry experience. ■ Head of Passive Portfolio Management, Americas: New York. Bryan Richards is a Director with Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the Passive Asset Management business since 2011. Mr. Richards began his career as an equity analyst at Fairhaven Capital LLC in Boston supporting two Portfolio Managers in a long-short equity strategy. Mr. Richards joined XShares Advisors, an ETF issuer, as a Vice President in 2007, providing analysis on index and fund construction as well as fund operations and performance before being promoted to Director of Fund Operations in 2009. Mr. Richards holds a BS Degree in Finance from Boston College and is a CFA Charterholder.

Shlomo Bassous

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2017

4.66

4.7%

Mr. Bassous is a Vice President with Deutsche Asset Management and has served as a Portfolio Manager in the DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in 2017 with 13 years of industry experience. . Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Mr. Bassous served as Portfolio Manager at Northern Trust Asset Management where he managed equity portfolios across a variety of global benchmarks. While at Northern Trust, he spent several years in Chicago, London and Hong Kong where he managed portfolios on behalf of institutional clients in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Before joining Northern Trust in 2007, he worked at The Bank of New York Mellon and Morgan Stanley in a variety of roles supporting equity trading and portfolio management. Mr. Bassous received a BS in Finance from Yeshiva University in 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.2 29.68 7.59 0.54

