Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
11.5%
1 yr return
-4.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$4.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
68.2%
Expense Ratio 0.60%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that derive their revenue from ownership and/or management of residential properties.
The Fund defines a “residential REIT” as a REIT that generates at least 75% of its revenue from the following categories of property that are located in the U.S. (“Residential REITs”):
|1.
|Multifamily housing;
|2.
|Single-family rental housing; or
|3.
|Senior housing (a senior housing REIT must generate at least 50% of its revenue from ownership and/or management of senior housing real estate).
Armada ETF Advisors LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, will filter the Residential REITs by utilizing the following criteria:
|1.
|The Residential REIT must be classified as an owner/operator of residential properties as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, a leading producer and sponsor of research on REIT investment;
|2.
|The Residential REIT must be listed on a U.S. exchange or the Toronto Stock Exchange; and
|3.
|The Residential REIT must have (i) a minimum market capitalization of US$100 million, (ii) 90-day average trading volume of $1 million over the most recent 30-day period and (iii) a minimum free-float of at least 20%.
Only Residential REITs meeting the above criteria will be selected for the Fund. Additionally, in selecting investments for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser considers: (i) publicly available information that Residential REITs file periodically, such as financial results; (ii) economic developments that may affect a Residential REIT’s future financial results, such as changes in interest rates, rents, inflation, and economic growth; and (iii) market developments that may affect the availability of loan or equity financing for Residential REITs and thus their long-term stability. The Sub-Adviser will weigh the Fund’s investment in each Residential REIT with flexible weights. The Sub-Adviser uses flexible weightings, as opposed to fixed weightings, because fixed weightings may force the Sub-Adviser to act without regard to the then-current market or company-specific conditions which could result in unnecessary trading and expenses to the Fund. Flexible weighting avoids forced selling of Residential REITs that are outperforming and avoids forced purchases. The objective of this flexible weighting strategy is to balance the benefits of broader diversification through equal weights with the benefits of allocating a larger share of the Fund’s portfolio to more liquid issuers. The Sub-Adviser will decide the flexible weights based on market conditions and expected performance of the individual Residential REITs and will adjust the weightings when it believes doing so is in the best interest of the Fund. Flexible weights have the potential to incorporate expected performance of the Residential REITs and, if expectations are accurate, flexible weights can incorporate forward-looking performance. Flexible weightings are limited to 10% of the Fund’s portfolio at the upper bound, with a lower bound of 0% (which will apply to those few companies whose risk or return profile has worsened to a degree where exclusion from the Fund’s portfolio outweighs the benefit of inclusion). The Sub-Adviser intends to review portfolio allocation at least monthly. The Sub-Adviser expects the Fund will hold positions in approximately 25 Residential REITs under normal market conditions.
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in Residential REITs. The remainder of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) typically will be invested in U.S. real estate-related securities that are traded on a U.S. exchange (“Real Estate-Related Securities”). Real Estate-Related Securities may include preferred, common or convertible securities (including warrants) issued by builders or other real estate development or management companies, Residential REITs that receive less than 75% of their income from the categories specified to meet the definition for Residential REITs, as well as REITs with student housing, manufactured housing, self-storage, and mortgages or any debt securities from these issuers, or backed by residential real estate. The Fund may also invest in ETFs predominantly investing in Real Estate-Related Securities and other securities or derivatives related to U.S. real estate, specifically swap agreements and options.
The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in the real estate industry. The Fund is deemed to be non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.
|Period
|HAUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.5%
|-49.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-4.2%
|-47.4%
|116.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-21.4%
|30.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.5%
|17.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.4%
|11.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HAUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-21.3%
|31.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-14.7%
|41.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-26.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|7.8%
|N/A
|Period
|HAUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-49.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-47.4%
|116.8%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.4%
|30.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.5%
|20.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.4%
|13.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|HAUS Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-21.3%
|31.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-14.7%
|41.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-26.4%
|9.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.7%
|8.2%
|N/A
|HAUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|HAUS % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.6 M
|1.28 M
|78.4 B
|99.62%
|Number of Holdings
|26
|20
|642
|95.61%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.63 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|98.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|68.20%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|4.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HAUS % Rank
|Stocks
|98.86%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|21.96%
|Cash
|1.14%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|75.68%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|62.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|64.53%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|59.46%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|61.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HAUS % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.09%
|56.58%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|66.55%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|22.42%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|60.14%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|57.30%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|61.57%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|57.65%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|60.14%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.53%
|56.58%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|78.29%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|58.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|HAUS % Rank
|US
|98.86%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|52.03%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|15.20%
|HAUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.60%
|0.07%
|4.72%
|85.42%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|30.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|11.27%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|HAUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|HAUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|HAUS Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.11%
|380.00%
|N/A
|HAUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|HAUS % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.20%
|0.00%
|20.32%
|92.26%
|HAUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|HAUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|HAUS % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|N/A
|HAUS
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Alfred C. Otero has been a Managing Director of E.I.I. since 2002. Mr. Otero has been a member of the firm’s global real estate investment team and is primarily responsible for the firms U.S. real estate investment activities, as well as co manager of E.I.I.’s global real estate activities. He has been with E.I.I. for more than 10 years and has lead the firm’s U.S. REIT efforts since July 2004. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Otero managed real estate investments and initiatives for Mutual of America Capital Management Corp. Mr. Otero earned a BBA in Finance in 1989 and an MBA in 1992 from the University of Notre Dame.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.92
|2.23
