The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that derive their revenue from ownership and/or management of residential properties.

The Fund defines a “residential REIT” as a REIT that generates at least 75% of its revenue from the following categories of property that are located in the U.S. (“Residential REITs”):

1. Multifamily housing;

2. Single-family rental housing; or

3. Senior housing (a senior housing REIT must generate at least 50% of its revenue from ownership and/or management of senior housing real estate).

Armada ETF Advisors LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s investment sub-adviser, will filter the Residential REITs by utilizing the following criteria:

1. The Residential REIT must be classified as an owner/operator of residential properties as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, a leading producer and sponsor of research on REIT investment;

2. The Residential REIT must be listed on a U.S. exchange or the Toronto Stock Exchange; and

3. The Residential REIT must have (i) a minimum market capitalization of US$100 million, (ii) 90-day average trading volume of $1 million over the most recent 30-day period and (iii) a minimum free-float of at least 20%.

Only Residential REITs meeting the above criteria will be selected for the Fund. Additionally, in selecting investments for the Fund, the Sub-Adviser considers: (i) publicly available information that Residential REITs file periodically, such as financial results; (ii) economic developments that may affect a Residential REIT’s future financial results, such as changes in interest rates, rents, inflation, and economic growth; and (iii) market developments that may affect the availability of loan or equity financing for Residential REITs and thus their long-term stability. The Sub-Adviser will weigh the Fund’s investment in each Residential REIT with flexible weights. The Sub-Adviser uses flexible weightings, as opposed to fixed weightings, because fixed weightings may force the Sub-Adviser to act without regard to the then-current market or company-specific conditions which could result in unnecessary trading and expenses to the Fund. Flexible weighting avoids forced selling of Residential REITs that are outperforming and avoids forced purchases. The objective of this flexible weighting strategy is to balance the benefits of broader diversification through equal weights with the benefits of allocating a larger share of the Fund’s portfolio to more liquid issuers. The Sub-Adviser will decide the flexible weights based on market conditions and expected performance of the individual Residential REITs and will adjust the weightings when it believes doing so is in the best interest of the Fund. Flexible weights have the potential to incorporate expected performance of the Residential REITs and, if expectations are accurate, flexible weights can incorporate forward-looking performance. Flexible weightings are limited to 10% of the Fund’s portfolio at the upper bound, with a lower bound of 0% (which will apply to those few companies whose risk or return profile has worsened to a degree where exclusion from the Fund’s portfolio outweighs the benefit of inclusion). The Sub-Adviser intends to review portfolio allocation at least monthly. The Sub-Adviser expects the Fund will hold positions in approximately 25 Residential REITs under normal market conditions.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in Residential REITs. The remainder of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) typically will be invested in U.S. real estate-related securities that are traded on a U.S. exchange (“Real Estate-Related Securities”). Real Estate-Related Securities may include preferred, common or convertible securities (including warrants) issued by builders or other real estate development or management companies, Residential REITs that receive less than 75% of their income from the categories specified to meet the definition for Residential REITs, as well as REITs with student housing, manufactured housing, self-storage, and mortgages or any debt securities from these issuers, or backed by residential real estate. The Fund may also invest in ETFs predominantly investing in Real Estate-Related Securities and other securities or derivatives related to U.S. real estate, specifically swap agreements and options.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in the real estate industry. The Fund is deemed to be non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.