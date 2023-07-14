The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally expects to use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.

The Index tracks the performance of the exchange-listed equity securities (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of companies across the globe that (i) engage in providing cyber defense applications or services as a vital component of its overall business (“Cyber Defense Architecture Providers”) or (ii) provide hardware or software for cyber defense activities as a vital component of its overall business (“Cyber Defense Application Providers”). Cyber defense refers to products (hardware/software) and services designed to protect computer hardware, software, networks and data from unauthorized access, vulnerabilities, attacks and other security breaches. The categories of Cyber Defense Architecture Providers and Cyber Defense Application Providers are referred to herein as “sectors”.

Companies in the Cyber Defense Architecture Providers and Cyber Defense Application Providers sectors are identified by Prime Indexes (the “Index Provider”), an independent index provider that is not affiliated with the Fund’s investment adviser. The Index Provider utilizes issuer financial statements and other public filings and reports, as well as third-party industry research, reports, and analyses, to identify Cyber Defense Architecture Providers and Cyber Defense Application Providers around the world that meet the Index’s criteria for inclusion.

The Index Provider may exclude companies that meet the criteria for inclusion in the Index or include companies that do not meet such criteria if it determines that including or excluding them would be contrary to the objective of the Index ( e.g. , their inclusion would negatively affect the investibility of the Index, the company’s economic fortunes are predominantly driven by a business not related to cybersecurity, the company is expected to meet the inclusion criteria in the immediate future and plays an important role in the cybersecurity industry).

The Index has a quarterly review in March, June, September, and December of each year at which times the Index is reconstituted and rebalanced by the Index Provider. The composition of the Index and the constituent weights are determined on the two Thursdays before the second Friday of each March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if this is a non-business day) (the “Selection Day”). Component changes are made after the market close on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if the third Friday is not a business day) and become effective at the market opening on the next trading day. The Index is developed and owned by the Index Provider, and the Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG. The Index Provider is independent of Solactive AG, the Fund, and the Fund’s investment adviser.

Companies meeting the sector criteria are screened as of the Selection Day for investibility ( e.g. , must not be listed on an exchange in a country which employs certain restrictions on foreign capital investment), a minimum market capitalization of $100 million at the time of selection, and an operating company structure (as opposed to a pass-through security). The Index Provider may include companies in the Index with a market capitalization within 5% of the above threshold as of the Selection Date to account for short term fluctuations in market capitalization resulting from changes in a security’s price.

The components of the Index will be weighted based on market capitalization, subject to a maximum weight of 4.5% (the “Weighting Cap”).

The weight of any individual Index constituent whose weight is reduced due to the Weighting Cap will be redistributed pro rata among all other Index constituents whose weights have not been reduced due to the Weighting Cap based on the market capitalization of such constituents.

As of January 10, 2023 the Index had 58 constituents.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, exclusive of collateral held from securities lending, in the component securities of the Index and in ADRs and GDRs based on the component securities in the Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities that are not in the Fund’s Index to the extent that the Fund’s adviser believes such investments should help the Fund’s overall portfolio track the Index.

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.

The Fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with its Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule.

Correlation: Correlation is the extent to which the values of different types of investments move in tandem with one another in response to changing economic and market conditions. An index is a theoretical financial calculation, while the Fund is an actual investment portfolio. The performance of the Fund and the Index may vary somewhat due to transaction costs, asset valuations, foreign currency valuations, market impact, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), legal restrictions or limitations, illiquid or unavailable securities, and timing variances.

The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

Industry Concentration:

The Fund will concentrate its investments (

i.e

., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of related industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. As of January 10, 2023, the Index was concentrated in companies in the software industry.