Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

ETF
HACK
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$50.54 -0.47 -0.92%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
HACK (ETF)

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$50.54 -0.47 -0.92%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
HACK (ETF)

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$50.54 -0.47 -0.92%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

HACK | ETF

$50.54

$1.44 B

0.24%

$0.12

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

15.0%

1 yr return

8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$1.44 B

Holdings in Top 10

44.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.0
$41.50
$51.68

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 34.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF

HACK | ETF

$50.54

$1.44 B

0.24%

$0.12

0.60%

HACK - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -22.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.35%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ETFMG
  • Inception Date
    Nov 11, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    35050000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Samuel Masucci

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
The Fund generally expects to use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index.
The Index tracks the performance of the exchange-listed equity securities (or corresponding American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”)) of companies across the globe that (i) engage in providing cyber defense applications or services as a vital component of its overall business (“Cyber Defense Architecture Providers”) or (ii) provide hardware or software for cyber defense activities as a vital component of its overall business (“Cyber Defense Application Providers”). Cyber defense refers to products (hardware/software) and services designed to protect computer hardware, software, networks and data from unauthorized access, vulnerabilities, attacks and other security breaches. The categories of Cyber Defense Architecture Providers and Cyber Defense Application Providers are referred to herein as “sectors”.
Companies in the Cyber Defense Architecture Providers and Cyber Defense Application Providers sectors are identified by Prime Indexes (the “Index Provider”), an independent index provider that is not affiliated with the Fund’s investment adviser. The Index Provider utilizes issuer financial statements and other public filings and reports, as well as third-party industry research, reports, and analyses, to identify Cyber Defense Architecture Providers and Cyber Defense Application Providers around the world that meet the Index’s criteria for inclusion.
The Index Provider may exclude companies that meet the criteria for inclusion in the Index or include companies that do not meet such criteria if it determines that including or excluding them would be contrary to the objective of the Index (e.g., their inclusion would negatively affect the investibility of the Index, the company’s economic fortunes are predominantly driven by a business not related to cybersecurity, the company is expected to meet the inclusion criteria in the immediate future and plays an important role in the cybersecurity industry).
The Index has a quarterly review in March, June, September, and December of each year at which times the Index is reconstituted and rebalanced by the Index Provider. The composition of the Index and the constituent weights are determined on the two Thursdays before the second Friday of each March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if this is a non-business day) (the “Selection Day”). Component changes are made after the market close on the third Friday of March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if the third Friday is not a business day) and become effective at the market opening on the next trading day. The Index is developed and owned by the Index Provider, and the Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG. The Index Provider is independent of Solactive AG, the Fund, and the Fund’s investment adviser.
Companies meeting the sector criteria are screened as of the Selection Day for investibility (e.g., must not be listed on an exchange in a country which employs certain restrictions on foreign capital investment), a minimum market capitalization of $100 million at the time of selection, and an operating company structure (as opposed to a pass-through security). The Index Provider may include companies in the Index with a market capitalization within 5% of the above threshold as of the Selection Date to account for short term fluctuations in market capitalization resulting from changes in a security’s price.
The components of the Index will be weighted based on market capitalization, subject to a maximum weight of 4.5% (the “Weighting Cap”).
The weight of any individual Index constituent whose weight is reduced due to the Weighting Cap will be redistributed pro rata among all other Index constituents whose weights have not been reduced due to the Weighting Cap based on the market capitalization of such constituents.
As of January 10, 2023 the Index had 58 constituents.
The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, exclusive of collateral held from securities lending, in the component securities of the Index and in ADRs and GDRs based on the component securities in the Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities that are not in the Fund’s Index to the extent that the Fund’s adviser believes such investments should help the Fund’s overall portfolio track the Index.
The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.
The Fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with its Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule.
Correlation: Correlation is the extent to which the values of different types of investments move in tandem with one another in response to changing economic and market conditions. An index is a theoretical financial calculation, while the Fund is an actual investment portfolio. The performance of the Fund and the Index may vary somewhat due to transaction costs, asset valuations, foreign currency valuations, market impact, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), legal restrictions or limitations, illiquid or unavailable securities, and timing variances.
The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.
Industry Concentration: The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of related industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. As of January 10, 2023, the Index was concentrated in companies in the software industry.
Read More

HACK - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HACK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.0% -29.2% 74.8% 91.85%
1 Yr 8.9% -39.8% 67.6% 77.25%
3 Yr 3.6%* -40.6% 28.5% 41.52%
5 Yr 6.0%* -30.5% 25.6% 40.55%
10 Yr 0.0%* -15.0% 24.7% 73.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HACK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.2% -73.9% 35.7% 8.00%
2021 3.5% -25.6% 45.1% 46.43%
2020 12.3% 1.8% 60.0% 51.42%
2019 5.4% -15.0% 13.7% 77.34%
2018 1.3% -12.8% 31.5% 4.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period HACK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -22.2% -54.1% 74.8% 81.12%
1 Yr -17.9% -62.3% 67.6% 83.76%
3 Yr 8.6%* -40.6% 36.7% 33.18%
5 Yr 10.1%* -30.5% 29.2% 30.57%
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period HACK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.2% -73.9% 35.7% 8.00%
2021 3.5% -25.6% 45.1% 46.43%
2020 12.3% 1.8% 60.0% 51.42%
2019 5.4% -15.0% 13.7% 77.34%
2018 1.3% -12.8% 31.5% 4.30%

HACK - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

HACK Category Low Category High HACK % Rank
Net Assets 1.44 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 36.75%
Number of Holdings 71 10 397 38.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 784 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 30.51%
Weighting of Top 10 44.55% 7.6% 100.0% 63.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 8.70%
  2. ETFMG Sit Ultra Short ETF 5.71%
  3. Fortinet Inc 4.87%
  4. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc 4.86%
  5. BAE Systems PLC 4.83%
  6. Cisco Systems Inc 4.72%
  7. VeriSign Inc 4.70%
  8. Okta Inc 4.67%
  9. Palo Alto Networks Inc 4.60%
  10. Cloudflare Inc 4.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High HACK % Rank
Stocks 		94.63% 68.59% 100.53% 87.29%
Bonds 		4.43% 0.00% 4.72% 0.85%
Cash 		0.58% -0.53% 15.91% 58.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.38% 0.00% 0.40% 0.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 33.90%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 38.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HACK % Rank
Technology 		88.21% 2.80% 100.00% 16.95%
Industrials 		11.79% 0.00% 38.68% 5.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 33.05%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 46.19%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 66.53%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.36% 77.54%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 32.20%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 90.68%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 38.14%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 32.97% 85.59%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 37.29%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HACK % Rank
US 		77.98% 19.45% 100.53% 83.47%
Non US 		16.65% 0.00% 80.40% 26.27%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HACK % Rank
Corporate 		84.44% 0.00% 84.44% 0.45%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.73% 0.00% 100.00% 98.23%
Government 		3.08% 0.00% 3.08% 0.45%
Municipal 		1.75% 0.00% 1.75% 0.45%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.68% 29.20%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 27.35%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High HACK % Rank
US 		4.09% 0.00% 4.36% 0.85%
Non US 		0.34% 0.00% 0.36% 0.85%

HACK - Expenses

Operational Fees

HACK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.08% 3.60% 79.65%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.03% 1.95% 29.06%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

HACK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

HACK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

HACK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 34.00% 0.69% 281.00% 35.87%

HACK - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

HACK Category Low Category High HACK % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.24% 0.00% 18.85% 17.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

HACK Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

HACK Category Low Category High HACK % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.35% -2.30% 2.08% 11.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

HACK Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

HACK - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Samuel Masucci

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Samuel Masucci, III has more than 25 years’ experience in investment banking, structured product development, sales and trading. In the last 5 years, he founded ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) hich has led to the launch of 15 funds and $3 billion in assets. . Prior to ETFMG, Mr. Samuel Masucci, III has held senior positions at Bear Stearns, UBS, SBC Warburg, and Merrill Lynch and has experience in creating, building and managing businesses for the issuance, sales and trading of: ETFs, index products, commodity products, hedge funds, ABS, and OTC structured products in the U.S. and Europe.

Devin Ryder

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 07, 2018

4.07

4.1%

Devin Ryder began her career with ETF Managers Group LLC during the summer of 2017 and re‑joined ETF Managers Group LLC on a permanent basis in 2018 to be a part of the portfolio management team. Prior to joining ETF Managers Group LLC, Ms. Ryder was pursuing studies in the quantitative aspects of risk management and finance, for which she received a B.S. in Mathematics of Finance and Risk Management from the University of Michigan in 2017.

Frank Vallario

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Frank Vallario serves in the role of Chief Investment Officer for the ETF Managers Group, LLC. Mr. Vallario is responsible for the portfolio construction, trading, risk management and portfolio analysis processes associated with ETF strategies. Prior to his current role, Mr. Vallario has had a variety of senior roles over his 25-year career in financial services. He joined Oppenheimer Funds in 2017 where he was Head of Equity Portfolio Management for Smart Beta ETFs. Prior to that he was Senior Portfolio Manager at Columbia Threadneedle from September 2015 to June 2017 where he was responsible for the day to day management of the firm’s ETF business, which was acquired from his previous firm, Emerging Global Advisors (EGA). From September 2010 to September 2015, he was relationship manager at MSCI responsible for providing investment solutions to complex problems using MSCI Barra’s fundamental models and portfolio construction tools. Previously, he was a partner in a start-up asset management firm where he served as the director of portfolio management. Mr. Vallario began his career at UBS Global Asset Management where he spent over a decade in various quantitative portfolio management equity roles including equity market neutral, tactical asset allocation, structured active equities, enhanced index, passive management and factor research. Mr. Vallario serves on the Investment Committee for the Girl Scouts of Connecticut and is a University Affiliate at the University of Utah - David Eccles School of Business. He received a B.S. in Finance from Lehigh University and a M.B.A. with a concentration in Finance from Rutgers University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×