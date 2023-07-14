Home
Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

ETF
GYLD
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.7111 -0.03 -0.25%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF

GYLD | ETF

$12.71

$22.6 M

10.28%

$1.31

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

-2.3%

1 yr return

2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.5%

Net Assets

$22.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
$11.82
$13.96

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 66.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GYLD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 5.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 10.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ArrowShares
  • Inception Date
    May 08, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    2400000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathan Guyer

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive” or “indexing” investment approach to seek to track the price and yield performance of the Index. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities of the Index (or depositary receipts representing those securities). The Index seeks to identify the 150 highest yielding investable securities in the world within three “asset classes.”

The three global “asset classes” in the Index are equity securities, fixed income securities and alternative investments, and the asset classes are represented in the Index by the following five types of securities:

Equity securities are represented by depository receipts, common stocks and preferred stocks of companies of any size, including small and medium-sized companies;

• Fixed income securities (sometimes referred to as “debt securities” or “bonds”) are represented by:

Sovereign debt securities; and

Corporate bonds, including investment and non-investment (or “junk”) bonds; and

• Alternative investments are represented by:

Real estate securities, including REITs; and

Common Stocks are the common equity securities issued by corporate issuers and usually include voting rights.

Preferred Stocks are equity securities issued by corporate issuers that typically pay dividends and have a higher claim on the assets of an issuer than common stock in a bankruptcy or similar proceeding, but do not include voting rights.

Depositary Receipts are receipts for shares of a foreign-based company that entitles the holder to distributions on the underlying security.

Corporate Bonds are debt securities issued by corporate issuers. They typically pay dividends and have a higher claim on an issuer’s assets in a bankruptcy or similar proceeding but do not include voting rights or other equity characteristics.

Sovereign Debt Securities are debt securities issued or supported by domestic or foreign governments, their agencies and municipalities. Sovereign debt securities can be backed by the general credit of the government issuer or by a specific revenue source, such as a toll road.

Energy-related investments, including preferred stocks of energy companies, royalty income trusts (“royalty trusts”) and MLPs. Investments in MLPs will not exceed 25% of the Fund’s assets.

Each type of security (i.e., equity, sovereign debt, corporate bond, real estate and energy securities) is equal weighted at 20% of the Index on rebalance and reconstitution dates and represented by approximately 30 component securities in the Index. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted at the end of each calendar quarter.

Between quarter-ends, the relative weights of the types of securities in the Index will fluctuate with changes in the component securities’ market values. Since the Index is composed of securities of all five types, there may be times when lower yielding securities of one type are selected for the Index and higher yielding securities of another type are not.

REITs are real estate investment trusts. REITs are investment trusts, corporations, or associations that invest in real estate assets and/or interests in mortgages on real estate assets. REITs include similar investment vehicles that invest in real estate assets, pay dividends and are treated as REITs for tax purposes.

Royalty Trusts are investment trusts that invest in natural resource companies. They may buy natural resource companies and/or the right to these companies’ cash flows and/or royalties from the production and sale of natural resources.

MLPs are master limited partnerships. Many MLPs are publicly traded partnerships engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of minerals and natural resources.

The Index aggregates five different sub-indexes to identify its component securities – one sub-index for each type of security. The component securities of each sub-index are equal-weighted. The equity, real estate and energy sub-indexes are rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The sovereign and corporate debt sub-indexes are rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly.

Securities in the Index may include securities from developed or emerging market countries and securities of any market capitalization and credit quality, including junk bonds. Preferred stocks, other debt securities, convertible securities and sovereign debt securities may be rated by credit rating agencies and their ratings may be considered by the Index’s methodology. The Fund may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries or in a sector to the extent the Index is concentrated in an industry or group of industries or sector.

Although it is expected that the Fund will invest in all of the positions in the Index in the same weight as they appear in the Index (i.e., replicate the Index), the Fund may use a “sampling” methodology to seek its investment objective. Sampling involves using a quantitative analysis to select securities that in the aggregate have investment characteristics resembling the Index in terms of key risk factors, performance attributes and other characteristics. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in instruments that are not component securities of the Index, including other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

Read More

GYLD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.3% -23.7% 16.4% 14.38%
1 Yr 2.5% -8.9% 48.3% 29.83%
3 Yr 8.2%* -2.2% 16.4% 94.21%
5 Yr -0.5%* -0.7% 13.4% 95.56%
10 Yr -0.6%* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -40.8% 20.6% 13.75%
2021 8.6% -21.0% 24.5% 99.77%
2020 -3.9% -24.2% 27.8% 90.65%
2019 3.7% -23.1% 11.7% 88.81%
2018 -2.1% -100.0% 20.6% 98.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.9% -23.7% 16.4% 27.25%
1 Yr -1.5% -12.8% 48.3% 27.33%
3 Yr 2.7%* -3.4% 16.4% 94.10%
5 Yr 1.7%* -1.1% 13.4% 95.42%
10 Yr 2.1%* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.7% -40.8% 20.6% 13.75%
2021 8.6% -21.0% 24.5% 99.77%
2020 -3.9% -24.2% 27.8% 90.65%
2019 3.7% -23.1% 11.7% 92.06%
2018 -2.1% -2.9% 23.1% 99.73%

GYLD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GYLD Category Low Category High GYLD % Rank
Net Assets 22.6 M 1.12 M 110 B 90.71%
Number of Holdings 164 2 10961 62.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.12 M -31.7 M 22 B 92.07%
Weighting of Top 10 9.18% 10.8% 100.0% 100.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BRAZIL 3 7/8 06/12/30 1.30%
  2. TURKEY 6 01/14/41 1.20%
  3. MEX 7 1/2 04/08/33 0.91%
  4. HM SAMPOERNA TBK 0.88%
  5. STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP 0.88%
  6. SOAF 6 1/4 03/08/41 0.83%
  7. REPHUN 7 5/8 03/29/41 0.82%
  8. MEX 4 1/8 01/21/26 0.78%
  9. AMCX 4 1/4 02/15/29 0.78%
  10. PERU 5 5/8 11/18/50 0.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GYLD % Rank
Stocks 		60.93% -45.72% 98.42% 51.36%
Bonds 		39.21% -39.76% 93.84% 17.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 79.96%
Other 		0.00% -1.25% 197.12% 80.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 83.92%
Cash 		-0.14% -97.12% 185.58% 95.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GYLD % Rank
Real Estate 		39.47% 0.00% 90.14% 8.49%
Energy 		36.42% 0.00% 38.61% 0.21%
Industrials 		7.11% 0.09% 32.39% 96.18%
Basic Materials 		6.49% 0.00% 60.23% 34.82%
Utilities 		3.90% 0.00% 40.29% 42.46%
Financial Services 		3.08% 0.00% 30.34% 84.93%
Consumer Defense 		1.41% 0.00% 31.85% 83.65%
Communication Services 		1.25% 0.00% 28.59% 77.92%
Healthcare 		0.88% 0.00% 30.30% 94.06%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 97.45%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 20.84% 98.94%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GYLD % Rank
US 		30.55% -4.82% 95.75% 63.26%
Non US 		30.38% -46.69% 57.06% 31.11%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GYLD % Rank
Corporate 		48.21% 0.00% 99.90% 25.89%
Government 		47.05% 0.00% 98.64% 23.38%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.58% 0.10% 100.00% 94.99%
Securitized 		1.16% 0.00% 83.28% 65.14%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 66.18%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 59.71%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GYLD % Rank
Non US 		21.10% -39.00% 137.36% 6.89%
US 		18.11% -177.12% 87.76% 49.27%

GYLD - Expenses

Operational Fees

GYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.16% 2.71% 82.25%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.70% 65.10%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

GYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

GYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 66.00% 0.00% 441.00% 67.22%

GYLD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GYLD Category Low Category High GYLD % Rank
Dividend Yield 10.28% 0.00% 10.92% 3.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GYLD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GYLD Category Low Category High GYLD % Rank
Net Income Ratio 5.98% -5.20% 6.33% 0.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GYLD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GYLD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathan Guyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Jonathan Guyer joined Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC in October 2013 after spending seven years with Longview Funds Management, LLC. During his tenure at Longview, he served the Principal, Director of Research and Chief Investment Officer of the firm. Mr. Guyer received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Northc Carolina - Wilmington in 1985. Mr. Guyer worked in the audit field as a seniro audit manager for commercial banks and trust companies from 1986 until 1994, when he decided to focus on investment management. From May 1995 to December 2001, Mr. Guyer was the head of the Proprietary Hedge Fund Group of Alex. Brown & Sons, Inc. ("DBAB"). From February 2001 to April 2006 Mr. Guyer was the head of the Alternative Investment Group of Legg Mason Wood Walker Incorporated ("LMWW"). Founded in 1800, Alex. Brown & Sons, Inc. was a Baltimore based investment bank acquired by Bankers Trust in 1997 and again acquired by Deutsche Bank in 1999. LMWW, also headquartered in Baltimore, MD, was a broker/dealer acquired by Citigroup Capital Markets Inc. in 2006. Mr. Guyer is a financial professional with significant, broad-based experience in alternative investments, including active portfolio management and trading, manager selection and due diligence, marketing and fund administration.

Joseph Barrato

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Joseph Barrato is a founding member of Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC. He has over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry, including six years with Rydex Investments, where he was responsible for the firm’s research and developed momentum models with the Rydex sector funds. Prior to Rydex, Mr. Barrato spent 12 years at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, as an analyst and senior financial examiner. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from The George Washington University, where he majored in finance and minored in accounting. Mr. Barrato’s experience in the investment management industry gives him a strong understanding of the operational issues facing mutual funds and the regulatory framework under which investment companies must operate. Mr. Barrato has served as an Interested Trustee and the Chairman of the Board since the Trust was organized in August 2011.

Amit Gutt

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 01, 2020

2.0

2.0%

Amit Gutt, CFA has been a Portfolio Manager for the ArrowFund since June 2020. Amit joined Arrow Investment Advisors, LLC in August 2014 as an Investment Strategist. In that role, he was responsible for performing quantitative research, portfolio management and trading across multiple asset classes. Prior to joining Arrow, Amit worked as a Summer Associate in emerging markets equity research at KAUST Investment Management and as a Statistician at the United States Department of Commerce from 2009 to 2012. Amit holds a B.S. in Financial Economics from University of Maryland Baltimore County, a Master of Arts in Applied Economics from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA in Finance from the NYU Stern School of Business. Amit is also a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

