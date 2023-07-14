The Fund uses a “passive” or “indexing” investment approach to seek to track the price and yield performance of the Index. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities of the Index (or depositary receipts representing those securities). The Index seeks to identify the 150 highest yielding investable securities in the world within three “asset classes.” The three global “asset classes” in the Index are equity securities, fixed income securities and alternative investments, and the asset classes are represented in the Index by the following five types of securities: • Equity securities are represented by depository receipts, common stocks and preferred stocks of companies of any size, including small and medium-sized companies; • Fixed income securities (sometimes referred to as “debt securities” or “bonds”) are represented by: • Sovereign debt securities; and • Corporate bonds, including investment and non-investment (or “junk”) bonds; and • Alternative investments are represented by: • Real estate securities, including REITs; and

Common Stocks are the common equity securities issued by corporate issuers and usually include voting rights. Preferred Stocks are equity securities issued by corporate issuers that typically pay dividends and have a higher claim on the assets of an issuer than common stock in a bankruptcy or similar proceeding, but do not include voting rights. Depositary Receipts are receipts for shares of a foreign-based company that entitles the holder to distributions on the underlying security. Corporate Bonds are debt securities issued by corporate issuers. They typically pay dividends and have a higher claim on an issuer’s assets in a bankruptcy or similar proceeding but do not include voting rights or other equity characteristics. Sovereign Debt Securities are debt securities issued or supported by domestic or foreign governments, their agencies and municipalities. Sovereign debt securities can be backed by the general credit of the government issuer or by a specific revenue source, such as a toll road.