The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Solactive Thematic Growth Index ("Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index seeks to provide broad exposure to thematic growth strategies using a portfolio of exchange-traded funds (each, an "Underlying ETF"). The Underlying Index allocates index weights among the Underlying ETFs based on a quantitative methodology developed by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"), which is designed to determine the selection of the eligible Underlying ETFs, which are then equally weighted. The share prices of the Underlying ETFs are expected to track the performance of equities in developed or emerging markets that provide exposure to structurally disruptive macro-trends.

The Underlying Index is constructed from the eligible universe of Underlying ETFs, each of which is issued by Global X Funds ® and is determined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"), to provide exposure to structurally disruptive macro-trends and the underlying investments that stand to benefit from the materialization of those trends ("Global X Thematic Growth ETFs"). Structurally disruptive macro-trends typically eschew traditional sector and geographic classifications, and may stem from advancements in disruptive technology, changing consumer habits and demographics, or

changing needs for infrastructure or finite resources. The Underlying Index is equal weighted. On an annual basis, the Underlying Index is reconstituted to allocate exposure to a subset of the eligible Underlying ETFs using a quantitative methodology that ranks each of the eligible Underlying ETFs based on realized sales growth. In order to calculate the realized sales growth for a given Underlying ETF, the Index Provider calculates the realized sales growth of each component security of each eligible Underlying ETF. The realized sales growth of each component security of the Underlying ETF is then used to calculate the aggregate realized sales growth for the Underlying ETF, based on the respective weights of the component securities in the Underlying ETF. Realized sales growth is determined by calculating the difference between a component security's revenue over the previous 12 months from the date of the rebalance and its revenue over the 12 months prior to the previous rebalance date. In addition to the annual reconstitution, the Underlying Index is reweighted on a semi-annual basis. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying ETFs eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index are: Global X Aging Population ETF, Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF, Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Global X Blockchain ETF, Global X Cannabis ETF, Global X China Biotech Innovation ETF, Global X Clean Water ETF, Global X CleanTech ETF, Global X Cloud Computing ETF, Global X Cybersecurity ETF, Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF, Global X E-Commerce ETF, Global X Education ETF, Global X Emerging Markets Internet & E-commerce ETF, Global X FinTech ETF, Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF, Global X Health & Wellness ETF, Global X Hydrogen ETF, Global X Internet of Things ETF, Global X Lithium and Battery Tech ETF, Global X Millennial Consumer ETF, Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF, Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF, Global X Social Media ETF, Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Global X Video Games & Esports ETF, Global X Metaverse ETF, Global X Disruptive Materials ETF, Global X Green Building ETF, Global X Solar ETF and Global X Wind Energy ETF. The Underlying ETFs eligible for inclusion are subject to change at each annual reconstitution. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.