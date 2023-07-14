Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-5.5%
1 yr return
-8.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-12.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
Net Assets
$1.19 B
Holdings in Top 10
34.5%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 15.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GXC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.5%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|50.83%
|1 Yr
|-8.3%
|-29.2%
|41.1%
|28.33%
|3 Yr
|-12.0%*
|-28.3%
|22.7%
|51.85%
|5 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-21.0%
|18.0%
|50.55%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-13.2%
|12.6%
|14.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|GXC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.1%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|19.47%
|2021
|-10.4%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|62.39%
|2020
|8.7%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|61.05%
|2019
|5.3%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|66.67%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|34.18%
|Period
|GXC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-16.9%
|-32.2%
|31.3%
|77.31%
|1 Yr
|-33.7%
|-55.0%
|60.3%
|87.39%
|3 Yr
|0.1%*
|-25.1%
|27.8%
|26.67%
|5 Yr
|1.2%*
|-17.5%
|13.7%
|24.68%
|10 Yr
|5.2%*
|-13.2%
|11.6%
|19.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|GXC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.1%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|19.47%
|2021
|-10.4%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|62.39%
|2020
|8.7%
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|61.05%
|2019
|5.3%
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|66.67%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|43.04%
|GXC
|Category Low
|Category High
|GXC % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.19 B
|1.4 M
|7.72 B
|10.00%
|Number of Holdings
|883
|21
|961
|1.71%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|480 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|12.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|34.48%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|81.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GXC % Rank
|Stocks
|99.71%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|23.73%
|Cash
|0.30%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|75.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|78.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|79.31%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|82.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GXC % Rank
|Consumer Cyclical
|24.90%
|0.00%
|95.37%
|27.59%
|Communication Services
|16.66%
|0.00%
|91.25%
|18.10%
|Financial Services
|16.63%
|0.00%
|99.75%
|31.90%
|Industrials
|7.74%
|0.00%
|96.93%
|60.34%
|Technology
|6.83%
|0.00%
|93.53%
|63.79%
|Healthcare
|6.67%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|64.66%
|Consumer Defense
|6.43%
|0.00%
|97.46%
|50.86%
|Basic Materials
|4.43%
|0.00%
|92.11%
|34.48%
|Real Estate
|4.30%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|24.14%
|Energy
|3.09%
|0.00%
|90.86%
|13.79%
|Utilities
|2.33%
|0.00%
|89.15%
|27.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GXC % Rank
|Non US
|99.28%
|51.72%
|100.37%
|35.04%
|US
|0.43%
|-0.04%
|15.12%
|27.35%
|GXC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|93.16%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|11.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|N/A
|GXC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|GXC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GXC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|15.00%
|4.00%
|278.00%
|13.19%
|GXC
|Category Low
|Category High
|GXC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.15%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|15.00%
|GXC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GXC
|Category Low
|Category High
|GXC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.02%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|21.55%
|GXC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 27, 2023
|$0.833
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$1.333
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.763
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2021
|$0.902
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.495
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2020
|$0.791
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.564
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.832
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.807
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$1.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.559
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$1.712
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.260
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$1.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.427
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$1.509
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.587
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2015
|$0.708
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2014
|$0.972
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2014
|$0.491
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2013
|$1.292
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2013
|$0.327
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2012
|$1.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.300
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2011
|$1.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2010
|$0.294
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.661
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2009
|$0.537
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2009
|$0.804
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2008
|$0.626
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2011
11.34
11.3%
Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Tom is a Vice President of State Street Global Advisors and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions investment team. Within this team, Tom is the Emerging Markets Strategy leader and as such, he is responsible for the management of a variety of commingled, segregated, and exchange traded products benchmarked to international strategies, including MSCI Emerging and ACWI, as well as S&P Emerging Markets. Tom is also responsible for domestic strategies benchmarked to Russell, Standard & Poors, and NASDAQ Indices. Prior to assuming his current role in April 2004, Tom managed the International Structured Products Group Operations Team. Tom holds a BS in Finance and Accounting from Boston College and an MBA from Babson College. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 03, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Juan Acevedo is a Vice President of SSGA FM and Senior Portfolio Manager in the GEBS Group. Mr. Acevedo joined SSGA FM in 2000 and has 20 years of investment experience. He has co-managed the USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF since December 2018. Education: B.A. in International Business, Providence College; M.S. in Investment Management; M.B.A. with Finance concentration, Questrom School of Business at Boston University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|2.53
