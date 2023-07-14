Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

SPDR® S&P® CHINA ETF

ETF
GXC
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$76.43 -1.18 -1.52%
primary theme
China Region Equity
GXC (ETF)

SPDR® S&P® CHINA ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$76.43 -1.18 -1.52%
primary theme
China Region Equity
GXC (ETF)

SPDR® S&P® CHINA ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$76.43 -1.18 -1.52%
primary theme
China Region Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR® S&P® CHINA ETF

GXC | ETF

$76.43

$1.19 B

2.15%

$1.67

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

-5.5%

1 yr return

-8.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

-12.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.4%

Net Assets

$1.19 B

Holdings in Top 10

34.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$77.6
$60.58
$92.04

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 15.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR® S&P® CHINA ETF

GXC | ETF

$76.43

$1.19 B

2.15%

$1.67

0.59%

GXC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -16.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® S&P® CHINA ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Mar 19, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    16200000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the S&P China BMI Index(the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. SSGA FM or the Adviser), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs)) based on securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the  
Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to define and measure the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China available to foreign investors. The Index also may include equity securities issued by companies incorporated in Mainland China that are denominated and currently traded in Renminbi on the Shanghai or Shenzhen Exchanges via the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect or Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect facilities (commonly known as A Shares or China A Shares). The Index component securities are a subset, based on region, of component securities included in the S&P Global BMI (Broad Market Index). The S&P Global BMI is a rules-based index that measures global stock market performance. A country will be eligible for inclusion in the S&P Global BMI if it is classified as either a developed or emerging market by the S&P Global Equity Index Committee. Country classification is reviewed annually and determined based on quantitative criteria and feedback from market participants via a publicly available market consultation. All publicly listed companies with float-adjusted market capitalizations of at least $100 million and sufficient liquidity based on 12-month median value traded ratio and 6-month median daily value traded are included for each country. Once included, all current constituents with float-adjusted market capitalizations of at least $75 million and sufficient liquidity will remain in the S&P Global BMI for each country. The Index is float-adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. All stocks are weighted proportionally to their float-adjusted market capitalization and the Index is reconstituted annually in September. In addition, the Index rebalances quarterly to allow for changes in shares outstanding and the inclusion of eligible initial public offerings, as well as new listings on eligible exchanges and issues that emerged from bankruptcy. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the consumer discretionary and financial sectors, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, the Index comprised 2,148 securities. 
The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC  (the Index Provider), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

GXC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GXC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.5% -22.0% 21.1% 50.83%
1 Yr -8.3% -29.2% 41.1% 28.33%
3 Yr -12.0%* -28.3% 22.7% 51.85%
5 Yr -4.4%* -21.0% 18.0% 50.55%
10 Yr 3.3%* -13.2% 12.6% 14.46%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GXC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -40.5% 25.8% 19.47%
2021 -10.4% -28.6% 19.4% 62.39%
2020 8.7% -6.6% 33.6% 61.05%
2019 5.3% -0.5% 11.1% 66.67%
2018 -4.2% -13.1% -0.3% 34.18%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GXC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -16.9% -32.2% 31.3% 77.31%
1 Yr -33.7% -55.0% 60.3% 87.39%
3 Yr 0.1%* -25.1% 27.8% 26.67%
5 Yr 1.2%* -17.5% 13.7% 24.68%
10 Yr 5.2%* -13.2% 11.6% 19.30%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GXC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -40.5% 25.8% 19.47%
2021 -10.4% -28.6% 19.4% 62.39%
2020 8.7% -6.6% 33.6% 61.05%
2019 5.3% -0.5% 11.1% 66.67%
2018 -4.2% -13.1% -0.3% 43.04%

GXC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GXC Category Low Category High GXC % Rank
Net Assets 1.19 B 1.4 M 7.72 B 10.00%
Number of Holdings 883 21 961 1.71%
Net Assets in Top 10 480 M 706 K 4.22 B 12.82%
Weighting of Top 10 34.48% 6.6% 81.8% 81.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 11.51%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 7.53%
  3. Meituan 3.31%
  4. China Construction Bank Corp 2.49%
  5. JD.com Inc 1.97%
  6. Baidu Inc 1.61%
  7. PDD Holdings Inc 1.60%
  8. Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd 1.57%
  9. Industrial Commercial Bank of China Ltd 1.45%
  10. NetEase Inc 1.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GXC % Rank
Stocks 		99.71% 0.00% 102.18% 23.73%
Cash 		0.30% -2.18% 11.89% 75.21%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 78.63%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 78.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 79.31%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 82.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GXC % Rank
Consumer Cyclical 		24.90% 0.00% 95.37% 27.59%
Communication Services 		16.66% 0.00% 91.25% 18.10%
Financial Services 		16.63% 0.00% 99.75% 31.90%
Industrials 		7.74% 0.00% 96.93% 60.34%
Technology 		6.83% 0.00% 93.53% 63.79%
Healthcare 		6.67% 0.00% 100.00% 64.66%
Consumer Defense 		6.43% 0.00% 97.46% 50.86%
Basic Materials 		4.43% 0.00% 92.11% 34.48%
Real Estate 		4.30% 0.00% 99.07% 24.14%
Energy 		3.09% 0.00% 90.86% 13.79%
Utilities 		2.33% 0.00% 89.15% 27.59%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GXC % Rank
Non US 		99.28% 51.72% 100.37% 35.04%
US 		0.43% -0.04% 15.12% 27.35%

GXC - Expenses

Operational Fees

GXC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.09% 20.92% 93.16%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.09% 1.50% 11.67%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GXC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GXC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GXC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 15.00% 4.00% 278.00% 13.19%

GXC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GXC Category Low Category High GXC % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.15% 0.00% 23.85% 15.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GXC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GXC Category Low Category High GXC % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.02% -1.76% 4.74% 21.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GXC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GXC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Thomas Coleman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Tom is a Vice President of State Street Global Advisors and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions investment team. Within this team, Tom is the Emerging Markets Strategy leader and as such, he is responsible for the management of a variety of commingled, segregated, and exchange traded products benchmarked to international strategies, including MSCI Emerging and ACWI, as well as S&P Emerging Markets. Tom is also responsible for domestic strategies benchmarked to Russell, Standard & Poors, and NASDAQ Indices. Prior to assuming his current role in April 2004, Tom managed the International Structured Products Group Operations Team. Tom holds a BS in Finance and Accounting from Boston College and an MBA from Babson College. He also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the Boston Security Analysts Society.

Juan Acevedo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Juan Acevedo is a Vice President of SSGA FM and Senior Portfolio Manager in the GEBS Group. Mr. Acevedo joined SSGA FM in 2000 and has 20 years of investment experience. He has co-managed the USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum Blend Index ETF since December 2018. Education: B.A. in International Business, Providence College; M.S. in Investment Management; M.B.A. with Finance concentration, Questrom School of Business at Boston University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×