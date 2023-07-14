Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

7.3%

1 yr return

12.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

Net Assets

$692 M

Holdings in Top 10

2.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.8
$25.66
$32.30

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -12.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® S&P® International Small Cap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Apr 20, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    22700000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index(the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (SSGA FM or the Adviser), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities).  When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs)) based on securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market  
instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to define and measure the investable universe of publicly traded small-cap companies, as defined by the Index, domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index component securities are a subset, based on market capitalization and region, of component securities included in the S&P Global BMI (Broad Market Index). The S&P Global BMI is a rules-based index that measures global stock market performance. A country will be eligible for inclusion in the S&P Global BMI if it is classified as either a developed or emerging market by the S&P Global Equity Index Committee. Country classification is reviewed annually and determined based on quantitative criteria and feedback from market participants via a publicly available market consultation. All publicly listed companies with float-adjusted market capitalizations of at least $100 million and sufficient liquidity based on 12-month median value traded ratio and 6-month median daily value traded are included for each country. Once included, all current constituents with float-adjusted market capitalizations of at least $75 million and sufficient liquidity will remain in the S&P Global BMI for each country. The Index is float-adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. All stocks are weighted proportionate to their float-adjusted market capitalization and the Index is reconstituted annually in September. In addition, the Index rebalances quarterly to allow for changes in shares outstanding and the inclusion of eligible initial public offerings, as well as new listings on eligible exchanges and issues that emerged from bankruptcy. To be included in the Index, a company must be publicly listed, be from a developed country included in the S&P Global BMI (excluding the U.S.), and have a total market capitalization between $100 million and $2 billion. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the industrial sector, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, countries represented in the Fund included Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies located in Japan, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, the Index comprised 3,721 securities. 
The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC  (the Index Provider), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

GWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.3% 4.5% 22.6% 92.68%
1 Yr 12.4% 6.7% 26.2% 93.90%
3 Yr 5.9%* -3.8% 9.9% 26.92%
5 Yr 1.2%* -5.6% 5.4% 14.08%
10 Yr 4.5%* -0.9% 6.6% 13.04%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -35.4% -11.5% 24.69%
2021 4.7% -3.5% 8.5% 25.64%
2020 4.3% 1.0% 6.6% 35.90%
2019 4.3% 3.1% 6.3% 74.65%
2018 -4.1% -7.6% -0.2% 20.29%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.9% -15.4% 22.6% 96.34%
1 Yr -14.1% -16.0% 26.2% 98.78%
3 Yr 6.9%* -3.8% 9.7% 21.79%
5 Yr 3.3%* -5.6% 7.0% 8.45%
10 Yr 7.2%* -0.9% 8.8% 4.55%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -35.4% -11.5% 24.69%
2021 4.7% -3.5% 8.5% 25.64%
2020 4.3% 1.0% 6.6% 35.90%
2019 4.3% 3.1% 6.3% 74.65%
2018 -4.1% -7.1% -0.2% 24.64%

GWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GWX Category Low Category High GWX % Rank
Net Assets 692 M 23.9 M 11.2 B 41.46%
Number of Holdings 2454 2 4427 11.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.4 M 2.54 M 420 M 77.78%
Weighting of Top 10 2.62% 2.3% 100.0% 97.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 9.46%
  2. Sydbank AS 0.24%
  3. NTT UD REIT Investment Corp 0.21%
  4. Rorze Corp 0.21%
  5. Shochiku Co Ltd 0.21%
  6. Uni-Select Inc 0.20%
  7. Kotobuki Spirits Co Ltd 0.20%
  8. JYP Entertainment Corp 0.20%
  9. CosmoAMT Co Ltd 0.20%
  10. Nakanishi Inc 0.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GWX % Rank
Stocks 		98.65% 87.39% 99.95% 38.27%
Cash 		0.75% -0.19% 13.01% 65.43%
Other 		0.60% -2.29% 1.64% 34.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 88.89%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 88.89%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 90.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GWX % Rank
Industrials 		19.98% 12.46% 32.63% 74.07%
Technology 		13.44% 0.00% 22.43% 37.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.24% 3.31% 27.42% 49.38%
Basic Materials 		11.16% 0.00% 13.14% 25.93%
Healthcare 		9.03% 0.00% 18.67% 13.58%
Financial Services 		8.61% 2.16% 21.69% 90.12%
Real Estate 		7.85% 0.00% 12.22% 55.56%
Energy 		6.74% 0.00% 12.34% 13.58%
Consumer Defense 		5.21% 2.29% 24.54% 61.73%
Communication Services 		4.25% 1.47% 14.57% 55.56%
Utilities 		1.48% 0.00% 4.57% 61.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GWX % Rank
Non US 		97.40% 84.83% 99.18% 48.15%
US 		1.25% 0.00% 9.36% 51.85%

GWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

GWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.07% 2.73% 91.14%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.05% 1.04% 12.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 1.00% 185.00% 18.42%

GWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GWX Category Low Category High GWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.99% 0.00% 2.79% 6.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GWX Category Low Category High GWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.76% 0.03% 2.41% 18.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

Teddy Wong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Teddy Wong is a Vice President of SSGA and SSgA Funds Management Inc nd a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. Within this team, he is responsible for the management of several strategies, including developed and emerging markets strategies benchmarked to MSCI and S&P indices as well as domestic strategies benchmarked to Russell and Standard & Poor's indices. Prior to assuming his current role in January 2006, Mr. Wong was a manager within SSGA's International Structured Products Group Operations Team. Mr. Wong holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Rochester.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.63 18.43

