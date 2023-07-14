The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Solactive Guru Index ("Underlying Index") and in American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index is comprised of the top U.S. listed equity positions reported on Form 13F by a select group of entities characterized as hedge funds, as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider").

Hedge funds are selected by the Index Provider from a pool of thousands of privately offered pooled investment vehicles based on the size of their reported equity holdings and the efficacy of replicating their publicly disclosed positions. Hedge funds must have minimum reported holdings of $500 million in their Form 13F to be considered for the Underlying Index. Additional filters are applied to eliminate hedge funds that have high turnover rates for equity holdings. Only hedge funds with a concentrated top holding are included in the selection process.

Once the hedge fund pool has been determined, the Index Provider utilizes Form 13F filings to compile the top stock holding

from each of these hedge funds. The stocks are screened for liquidity, equal weighted, and rebalanced quarterly following the Form 13F filing timeline. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had 79 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.