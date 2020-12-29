Home
GUDB (ETF)
Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Sage ESG Intermediate Term ETF

ETF
GUDB
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Sage ESG Intermediate Term ETF

GUDB | ETF

-

$7.4 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$7.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

14.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GUDB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Northern Lights Fund Trust IV - Sage ESG Intermediate Term ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Anchor Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Robert Smith

Fund Description

GUDB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GUDB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -37.4% 3.2% 4.44%
1 Yr N/A -22.5% 160.2% 54.79%
3 Yr N/A* -13.5% 34.1% 95.15%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 21.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.2% 9.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GUDB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -27.3% 144.0% 98.13%
2021 N/A -15.7% 31.5% 98.09%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.5% 1.02%
2019 N/A -52.0% 4.7% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 13.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GUDB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -37.4% 2.2% 4.44%
1 Yr N/A -22.5% 160.2% 45.21%
3 Yr N/A* -13.5% 34.1% 93.20%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 21.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.2% 9.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GUDB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -27.3% 144.0% 98.13%
2021 N/A -15.7% 31.5% 98.08%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.5% 11.68%
2019 N/A -14.8% 4.7% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 13.4% N/A

GUDB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GUDB Category Low Category High GUDB % Rank
Net Assets 7.4 M 6.52 M 44.4 B 94.67%
Number of Holdings 85 1 9191 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.13 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 99.40%
Weighting of Top 10 14.35% 1.8% 100.0% 42.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. OKE 4.55 07/15/28 2.56%
  2. DAL 2.9 10/28/24 1.45%
  3. DHR 2.6 11/15/29 1.31%
  4. DHR 2.2 11/15/24 1.30%
  5. BPLN 3.216 11/28/23 1.29%
  6. T 4.3 02/15/30 1.29%
  7. PFE 3 12/15/26 1.29%
  8. BAC 4.45 03/03/26 1.29%
  9. HAS 3.55 11/19/26 1.29%
  10. TOTAL 3.883 10/11/28 1.28%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GUDB % Rank
Bonds 		96.89% 0.00% 141.47% 100.00%
Cash 		3.11% -49.09% 100.00% 0.30%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 84.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 9.18% 86.61%
Other 		0.00% -38.92% 3.98% 81.85%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 78.47% 95.24%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GUDB % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 27.02% 86.31%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.30%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.18% 93.75%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 91.96%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 25.63% 94.64%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GUDB % Rank
US 		96.89% 0.00% 122.90% 100.00%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 47.05% 98.51%

GUDB - Expenses

Operational Fees

GUDB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.03% 3.62% 23.11%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.35% 19.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

GUDB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GUDB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GUDB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 259.00% 62.68%

GUDB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GUDB Category Low Category High GUDB % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 25.68% 99.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GUDB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GUDB Category Low Category High GUDB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.38% 7.58% 49.08%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GUDB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GUDB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2017

3.17

3.2%

Bob began his career at Moody's Investors Service as a member of the Corporate Bond Rating Committee; he then went on to Loeb, Rhodes & Co. to cover the insurance industry in the Institutional Equity Research department. He then worked at Merrill Lynch & Co. for 13 years in a variety of institutional research, trading and portfolio management roles in New York and London. During this period, he was assigned to the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency as a Resident Financial Advisor in Riyadh responsible for managing the foreign reserves of the Central Bank.

Nick Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2017

3.17

3.2%

Nicolas Erickson has been an Assistant Vice President of Portfolio Management since joining Sage Advisory Services LTD Co. in 2008. Prior to joining Sage Advisory Services, Nick began his investment career in 2004 as an Analyst with General Motors Acceptance Corporation (GMAC). Nick received his M.B.A. from Webster University in Missouri and a B.A. degree in Economics from Grinnell College in Iowa. Nick is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a member of the CFA Institute.

Thomas Urano

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2017

3.17

3.2%

Thomas is a principal of the firm and a member of the investment committee. He serves as a portfolio manager and senior trader for the taxable fixed income and equity strategies. Thomas received his B.A. in Economics from The University of Texas and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Before joining Sage, he was a Fixed Income Trader with Credit Suisse Asset Management in New York. He was also a former Fixed Income Portfolio Accountant for Morgan Keegan. Thomas brings over 15 years of experience in client account management and fixed income trading to the firm and is a member of the CFA Institute.Thomas is a principal of the firm and a member of the investment committee. He serves as a portfolio manager and senior trader for the taxable fixed income and equity strategies. Thomas received his B.A. in Economics from The University of Texas and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Before joining Sage, he was a Fixed Income Trader with Credit Suisse Asset Management in New York. He was also a former Fixed Income Portfolio Accountant for Morgan Keegan. Thomas brings over 15 years of experience in client account management and fixed income trading to the firm and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Komson Silapachai

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2017

3.17

3.2%

Komson serves as a Vice President of Research & Portfolio Strategy at Sage. He began his investment career in 2008 with the Teacher Retirement System of Texas where he served in a variety of asset allocation, portfolio management, and trading roles. He received his B.B.A. in Finance from Texas A&M University and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and member of the CFA Institute.

Emma Harper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 29, 2020

0.17

0.2%

Emma Harper has served as an ESG Research Analyst at Sage since June 2018. Prior to joining Sage, she began her career in 2013 in Retail Management and Product Administration. She was accepted to the Master of Business Administration program at Southern Methodist University as a Forte Fellow and graduated with a concentration in Finance in May of 2018. During her time in school she worked in Private Wealth Management for Goldman Sachs and Tolleson Wealth Management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.17 24.76 6.19 2.41

