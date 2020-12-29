Thomas is a principal of the firm and a member of the investment committee. He serves as a portfolio manager and senior trader for the taxable fixed income and equity strategies. Thomas received his B.A. in Economics from The University of Texas and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Before joining Sage, he was a Fixed Income Trader with Credit Suisse Asset Management in New York. He was also a former Fixed Income Portfolio Accountant for Morgan Keegan. Thomas brings over 15 years of experience in client account management and fixed income trading to the firm and is a member of the CFA Institute.Thomas is a principal of the firm and a member of the investment committee. He serves as a portfolio manager and senior trader for the taxable fixed income and equity strategies. Thomas received his B.A. in Economics from The University of Texas and is a Chartered Financial Analyst. Before joining Sage, he was a Fixed Income Trader with Credit Suisse Asset Management in New York. He was also a former Fixed Income Portfolio Accountant for Morgan Keegan. Thomas brings over 15 years of experience in client account management and fixed income trading to the firm and is a member of the CFA Institute.