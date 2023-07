The Fund will normally invest in a portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities and of any credit quality. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed income instruments, which may be represented by certain derivative instruments as discussed below, and also include exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and closed-end funds (“CEFs”) that invest substantially all of their assets in fixed income instruments (which may include ETFs and CEFs affiliated with the Fund). The fixed income instruments in which the Fund will invest include corporate debt securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including corporate bonds, and other similar instruments, such as Treasury securities, collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) and asset-backed securities (“ABS”), issued by various U.S. and non-U.S. public- or private-sector entities, and municipal securities, which are debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities and other government sponsored enterprises (“municipal bonds”). Under normal circumstances, Invesco Advisers, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”) seeks to invest at least 75% of the Fund’s corporate debt investments in issuances that have at least $100 million par amount outstanding in developed countries or at least $200 million par amount outstanding in emerging market countries. The Fund may invest up to 33 1/3% of its total assets in high yield debt securities (commonly referred to

as “junk bonds”), which are debt securities that are rated below investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations, or are unrated securities that the Sub-Adviser believes are of comparable below investment grade quality. The Fund may invest in defaulted or distressed securities. If a security defaults or is downgraded subsequent to purchase by the Fund, the Sub-Adviser will determine in its discretion whether to hold or dispose of such security based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of the amount the Fund could expect to receive after holding the security for a longer term.

The fixed income instruments in which the Fund will invest also include participations in, or assignments of, bank loans or corporate loans. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in these instruments (and certain other instruments in which the Fund currently intends to invest to a much more limited extent), which are generally mezzanine secured loans issued by banks and other financial entities to highly-leveraged companies, including floating rate revolving credit facilities, unfunded bridge loans and other similar types of loans. These investments may include participations in, or assignments of, floating rate bank loans that meet certain liquidity standards and will provide for interest rate adjustments at least every 397 days and which may be secured by real estate or other assets. These participations may be interests in, or assignments of, the loan and may be acquired from banks or brokers that have made the loan or members of the lending syndicate.

The Fund’s fixed income instruments may include obligations of non-U.S. governments and their subdivisions, agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, as well as obligations of international agencies or supranational entities. The Fund may invest without limitation in securities denominated in foreign currencies and in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers. The Sub-Adviser may attempt to reduce foreign currency exchange rate risk by entering into contracts with banks, brokers or dealers to purchase or sell foreign currencies at a future date (“forward contracts”). A foreign currency forward contract is a negotiated agreement between the contracting parties to exchange a specified amount of currency at a specified future time at a specified rate. The rate can be higher or lower than the spot rate between the currencies that are the subject of the contract. The Fund may invest without limitation in debt securities and instruments that are economically tied to emerging market countries. Generally, the Fund considers an instrument to be economically tied to an emerging market country through consideration of some or all of the following factors: (i) whether the issuer is the government of the emerging market country (or any political subdivision, agency, authority or instrumentality of such government), or is organized under the laws of the emerging market country; (ii) amount of the issuer’s revenues that are attributable to the emerging market country; (iii) the location of the issuer’s management; (iv) if the security is secured or collateralized, the country in which the security or collateral is located; (v) the currency in which the instrument is denominated or currency fluctuations to which the issuer is exposed; and/or (vi) the issuer's “country of risk as determined by a third party service provider such as Bloomberg.

The Fund may invest in MBS issued or guaranteed by federal agencies and/or U.S. government sponsored instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Administration, the Federal Housing Administration, the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”). In addition to securities issued or guaranteed by such agencies or instrumentalities, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in MBS or other ABS issued or guaranteed by private issuers and in asset-backed commercial paper. The MBS in which the Fund may invest may also include residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”), collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”) and commercial mortgage-backed securities

(“CMBS”). The ABS in which the Fund may invest include collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”). The Fund may invest in equity and/or junior debt securities issued by CDOs, which are subordinated to more senior debt issued by CDOs. CDOs include collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”), CLOs and other similarly structured securities. A CBO is a trust which is backed by a diversified pool of high risk, below investment grade fixed income securities. A CLO is a trust typically collateralized by a pool of loans, which may include domestic and foreign senior secured loans, senior unsecured loans, and subordinate corporate loans, including loans that may be rated below investment grade or equivalent unrated loans.

The Fund may invest in U.S. agency mortgage pass-through securities and may seek to obtain such exposure primarily through the use of standardized agreements for forward or future delivery in which the actual mortgage pools to be delivered are not specified until shortly prior to settlement (to be announced (“TBA”) transactions).

The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis and may engage in short sales. The Fund may invest in short-term instruments such as commercial paper, repurchase agreements, reverse repurchase agreements and short-term investment funds which invest in cash or cash-equivalents (including U.S. Treasury bills) and other high quality short-term investments. The Fund may invest in money market instruments (including money market funds).

Repurchase agreements are fixed-income securities in the form of agreements backed by collateral. These agreements, which may be viewed as a type of secured lending by the Fund, typically involve the acquisition by the Fund of securities from the selling institution (such as a bank or a broker-dealer), coupled with the agreement that the selling institution will repurchase the underlying securities at a specified price and at a fixed time in the future (or on demand). The Fund may accept a wide variety of underlying securities as collateral for the repurchase agreements entered into by the Fund. Such collateral may include U.S. government securities, corporate obligations, equity securities, municipal debt securities, MBS and convertible securities. Any such securities serving as collateral are marked-to-market daily in order to maintain full collateralization (typically purchase price plus accrued interest).

The Fund may, without limitation, seek to obtain market exposure to the securities in which it primarily invests by entering into a series of purchase and sale contracts or by using other investment techniques (such as buy backs or dollar rolls).

The Fund also may seek certain exposures through derivative transactions, including foreign exchange forward contracts; exchange-traded futures on securities, indices, currencies and other investments; exchange-traded and/or over-the-counter (“OTC”) options; exchange-traded and/or OTC options on futures contracts; exchange-traded and/or OTC interest rate swaps, cross-currency swaps, total return swaps, inflation swaps and credit default swaps; and options on such swaps. These derivative transactions may also create economic leverage in the Fund. The Fund may engage in derivative transactions for speculative purposes to enhance total return, to seek to hedge against fluctuations in securities prices, interest rates or currency rates, to change the effective duration of its portfolio, to manage certain investment risks and/or as a substitute for the purchase or sale of securities or currencies. The Fund may use leverage to the extent permitted by applicable law by entering into reverse repurchase agreements and borrowing transactions (principally lines of credit) for investment purposes.

In managing the Fund, the Sub-Adviser uses a process for selecting securities for purchase and sale that is based on intensive credit research and involves extensive due diligence on each issuer, region and sector. The Sub-Adviser may determine that ESG considerations are not material to certain issuers or types of investments held by the Fund, and not all issuers or Fund investments may undergo a credit quality analysis that considers ESG factors and ESG considerations may not be applied to each issuer or Fund investment. Consideration of ESG factors is just one component of the portfolio managers’ assessment of issuers eligible for investment and not