Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
24.7%
1 yr return
13.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$266 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.1%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|GTEK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|24.7%
|-38.5%
|31.2%
|92.36%
|1 Yr
|13.8%
|-67.1%
|39.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.3%
|22.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|GTEK
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTEK % Rank
|Net Assets
|266 M
|863 K
|50.4 B
|55.40%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|1
|470
|45.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|62.5 M
|0
|30.3 B
|54.02%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.07%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|92.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTEK % Rank
|Stocks
|98.55%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|11.58%
|Cash
|1.45%
|-0.53%
|100.00%
|87.14%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|58.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|60.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|56.91%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|58.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTEK % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.27%
|58.06%
|Technology
|0.00%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|28.06%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|13.23%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.73%
|47.42%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.58%
|30.32%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.54%
|87.74%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.96%
|57.42%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|41.29%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|63.23%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.15%
|53.87%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.08%
|61.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GTEK % Rank
|US
|65.15%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|91.64%
|Non US
|33.40%
|0.00%
|99.27%
|7.72%
|GTEK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.08%
|2.97%
|52.09%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|60.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|24.49%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.50%
|N/A
|GTEK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|GTEK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GTEK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|281.00%
|N/A
|GTEK
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTEK % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.10%
|12.14%
|GTEK
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GTEK
|Category Low
|Category High
|GTEK % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|N/A
|GTEK
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 08, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2021
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2021
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 07, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2021
0.71
0.7%
Mr. Lin joined the GSAM Greater China Equity Research Team as a Research Analyst in April 2008. Before joining GSAM, Mr. Lin was an analyst at RCM Asset Management (Hong Kong) responsible for technology stocks within the Asian region beginning August 2006. Prior to that he was a portfolio manager covering the technology sector at Alliance Global Investors (Taiwan) beginning in 2004.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2021
0.71
0.7%
Charles (Brook) Dane is a portfolio manager on the US Equity Team of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. He joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2010 as a portfolio manager for the Value Team. Before joining the firm, Mr. Dane was a Senior Vice President at Putnam Investments. He spent 13 years at Putnam Investments as a research analyst and more recently as a portfolio manager there. Prior to that, he was an Associate at Dane, Falb, Stone & Co.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2021
0.71
0.7%
Sung Cho joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, LP in 2004. Sung is a portfolio manager on the US Value Equity Team, where he has broad research responsibilities across the value strategies. Previously, he supported the CEO, COO and CAO of the GSAM Fundamental Equity business on strategic projects. From 2004-2006, Sung worked in the IMD Finance and Strategy team supporting divisional management in a similar capacity. Before joining Goldman Sachs, Sung was a management consultant focused on Strategy and Operations at Deloitte Consulting. Sung earned his B.A. at Dartmouth College in Applied Mathematics. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2008.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2021
0.71
0.7%
Mr. Garigipati joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2015. Mr. Garigipati joined Goldman Sachs in 2003 as a Technology audit analyst in the Internal Audit department covering the Investment Management Division and later was the global audit lead for GSAM before joining the QIS team in 2011 as the Chief Risk Officer. Prior to joining the ETF Portfolio Management team, he had been the Chief Risk Officer of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team since 2011. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2003.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|7.88
|2.12
