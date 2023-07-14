Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF

GTEK | Active ETF

$26.24

$266 M

0.00%

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

24.7%

1 yr return

13.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$266 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.4
$19.56
$26.65

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GTEK - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs Fund Complex
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Nathan Lin

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) (“Net Assets”) in equity investments in U.S. and non-U.S. technology companies, as described below. The Fund seeks to focus on investments in public stock market capitalizations (based upon shares available for trading on an unrestricted basis at the time of purchase) of less than $100 billion.Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (“GSAM” or the “Investment Adviser”) generally defines a technology company as a company in the information technology or communication services sectors, or in the internet and direct marketing retail or healthcare technology industries. The Investment Adviser may use the classifications assigned by third parties but is not required to do so. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in technology companies that the Investment Adviser believes are driving technological innovation or benefitting from the enablement of technology, and have the potential to grow their business over many years. The Investment Adviser seeks to identify companies at various growth stages that are developing differentiated technology to either disrupt existing markets, serve existing markets more efficiently, or apply proven business models to new geographies. The Investment Adviser also invests in companies that use technology to drive long-term compounding revenue growth, as well as more mature technology companies that are evolving their business models to exploit new growth opportunities.Equity investments may include common stock, preferred stock, warrants and other rights to acquire stock, American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), European depositary receipts (“EDRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”), underlying funds (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), and futures, forwards, options and other instruments with similar economic exposures. The Fund may also invest in companies that only recently began to trade publicly. The Fund may invest in underlying ETFs, exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) and/or money market funds, including those that currently exist or that may become available for investment in the future for which the Investment Adviser or an affiliate now or in the future acts as investment adviser or principal underwriter. The Fund may also invest in unaffiliated ETFs, ETPs and/or money market funds.The Fund’s fundamental equity investment process involves evaluating potential investments based on specific characteristics believed to indicate high-quality businesses with sustainable growth, including strong business franchises, favorable long-term prospects and excellent management. The Investment Adviser believes that as a company matures, sustainable free cash flow generation is an indication of quality and sustainable growth and therefore analyzes and forecasts, among others, a company’s gross profit, operating profit, free cash flow, net cash on its balance sheet, and return on invested capital. The Investment Adviser will also consider the valuation of companies when determining whether to buy and/or sell securities. The Investment Adviser may decide to sell a position for various reasons, including when a company’s fundamental outlook deteriorates, because of valuation and price considerations, for risk management purposes, if a company is deemed to be misallocating capital, or if a more attractive risk/reward opportunity becomes available.The Investment Adviser’s belief may be informed by, among other things, company disclosure, third-party research, engagement with the companies, or subjective criteria including the Investment Adviser’s own research, expectations, or opinions. A company in which the Fund invests may not currently or in the future derive any revenue from its efforts to drive technological innovation or benefit from the enablement of technology.The Investment Adviser employs a fundamental investment process that may integrate environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors alongside traditional fundamental factors. No one factor or consideration is determinative in the stock selection process.The Fund intends to have investments economically tied to at least three countries, including the United States, and may invest in the securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may invest without restriction as to company capitalization and may invest significantly in small- and mid-capitalization companies.The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in securities of issuers in the information technology industries.THE FUND IS NON-DIVERSIFIED UNDER THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940, AS AMENDED (THE “INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT”), AND MAY INVEST A LARGER PERCENTAGE OF ITS ASSETS IN FEWER ISSUERS THAN DIVERSIFIED FUNDS.The Fund is an actively managed ETF, which is a fund that trades like other publicly-traded securities. The Fund is not an index fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
Read More

GTEK - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTEK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.7% -38.5% 31.2% 92.36%
1 Yr 13.8% -67.1% 39.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTEK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -46.7% -73.9% 35.7% 9.88%
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GTEK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% 97.81%
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GTEK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -46.7% -73.9% 35.7% 9.88%
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

GTEK - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GTEK Category Low Category High GTEK % Rank
Net Assets 266 M 863 K 50.4 B 55.40%
Number of Holdings 56 1 470 45.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 62.5 M 0 30.3 B 54.02%
Weighting of Top 10 28.07% 7.6% 100.0% 92.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cadence Design Systems Inc 3.36%
  2. KLA Corp 3.07%
  3. HubSpot Inc 3.01%
  4. United Microelectronics Corp 2.86%
  5. Marvell Technology Inc 2.81%
  6. MercadoLibre Inc 2.80%
  7. Motorola Solutions Inc 2.76%
  8. Palo Alto Networks Inc 2.37%
  9. Infineon Technologies AG 2.33%
  10. Kingdee International Software Group Co Ltd 2.31%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GTEK % Rank
Stocks 		98.55% 0.00% 100.53% 11.58%
Cash 		1.45% -0.53% 100.00% 87.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 58.52%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 60.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 56.91%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 58.20%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTEK % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 58.06%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 28.06%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 13.23%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 47.42%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% 30.32%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% 87.74%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 57.42%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 41.29%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 63.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 53.87%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 61.61%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GTEK % Rank
US 		65.15% 0.00% 100.53% 91.64%
Non US 		33.40% 0.00% 99.27% 7.72%

GTEK - Expenses

Operational Fees

GTEK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.08% 2.97% 52.09%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.95% 60.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 24.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

GTEK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GTEK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GTEK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% N/A

GTEK - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GTEK Category Low Category High GTEK % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.10% 12.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GTEK Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GTEK Category Low Category High GTEK % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GTEK Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GTEK - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nathan Lin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2021

0.71

0.7%

Mr. Lin joined the GSAM Greater China Equity Research Team as a Research Analyst in April 2008. Before joining GSAM, Mr. Lin was an analyst at RCM Asset Management (Hong Kong) responsible for technology stocks within the Asian region beginning August 2006. Prior to that he was a portfolio manager covering the technology sector at Alliance Global Investors (Taiwan) beginning in 2004.

Charles (Brook) Dane

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2021

0.71

0.7%

Charles (Brook) Dane is a portfolio manager on the US Equity Team of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. He joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. in 2010 as a portfolio manager for the Value Team. Before joining the firm, Mr. Dane was a Senior Vice President at Putnam Investments. He spent 13 years at Putnam Investments as a research analyst and more recently as a portfolio manager there. Prior to that, he was an Associate at Dane, Falb, Stone & Co.

Sung Cho

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2021

0.71

0.7%

Sung Cho joined the Goldman Sachs Asset Management, LP in 2004. Sung is a portfolio manager on the US Value Equity Team, where he has broad research responsibilities across the value strategies. Previously, he supported the CEO, COO and CAO of the GSAM Fundamental Equity business on strategic projects. From 2004-2006, Sung worked in the IMD Finance and Strategy team supporting divisional management in a similar capacity. Before joining Goldman Sachs, Sung was a management consultant focused on Strategy and Operations at Deloitte Consulting. Sung earned his B.A. at Dartmouth College in Applied Mathematics. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2008.

Raj Garigipati

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2021

0.71

0.7%

Mr. Garigipati joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2015. Mr. Garigipati joined Goldman Sachs in 2003 as a Technology audit analyst in the Internal Audit department covering the Investment Management Division and later was the global audit lead for GSAM before joining the QIS team in 2011 as the Chief Risk Officer. Prior to joining the ETF Portfolio Management team, he had been the Chief Risk Officer of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team since 2011. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2003.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

