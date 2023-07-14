The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index, in depositary receipts representing securities included in its underlying index and in underlying stocks in respect of depositary receipts included in its underlying index. The Index is designed to measure the performance of equity securities of large and mid-capitalization issuers covering approximately the largest 85% of the free-float market capitalization in developed markets excluding North America. It is calculated as a net total return index in U.S. dollars and weighted by free-float market capitalization. As of December 1, 2022, the Index consisted of 995 securities with a market capitalization range of between approximately $1.3 billion and $390 billion, and an average market capitalization of approximately $21 billion from issuers in the following developed market countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The components of the Index may change over time. The percentage of the portfolio exposed to any asset class, country or geographic region will vary from time to time as the weightings of the securities within the Index change, and the Fund may not be invested in each asset class, country or geographic region at all times. Solactive AG (“Solactive” or the “Index Provider”) will generally deem an issuer to be located in a developed market country if it is organized under the laws of the developed market country and it is primarily listed in the developed market country; in the event that these factors point to more than one country, the Index methodology provides for consideration of certain additional factors. The Index is normally reconstituted on a semi-annual basis in May and November. New securities from initial public offerings are also added on a semi-annual basis in February and August, subject to fulfillment of certain eligibility criteria. Given the Fund’s investment objective of attempting to track the Index, the Fund does not follow traditional methods of active investment management, which may involve buying and selling securities based upon analysis of economic and market factors. The Fund seeks to invest in the Index components in approximately the same weighting that such components have within the Index at the applicable time. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index in the approximate Index weight. In these circumstances, the Fund may purchase a sample of securities in the Index. There may also be instances in which the Investment Adviser may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Fund’s Index, purchase securities not in the Fund’s Index that the Investment Adviser believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in such Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques. The Index is owned and calculated by Solactive. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). However, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. A non-diversified fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than diversified funds. The Fund may concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is concentrated. The degree to which components of the Index represent certain sectors or industries may change over time.