Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

GSFP | Active ETF

$32.58

$165 M

0.00%

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

15.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$165 M

Holdings in Top 10

34.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.8
$26.01
$32.93

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GSFP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs Fund Complex
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Raj Garigipati

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) (“Net Assets”) in equity investments in U.S. and non-U.S. companies that Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (“GSAM” or the “Investment Adviser”) believes are associated, at the time the investment is first added to the Fund’s portfolio, with seeking to address environmental problems. Securities or other instruments that provide exposure (directly or indirectly) to such companies are treated as such investments for purposes of this policy.Equity investments may include common stock, preferred stock, warrants and other rights to acquire stock, American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), European depositary receipts (“EDRs”), and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”), underlying funds (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), and futures, forwards, options and other instruments with similar economic exposures. The Fund may invest in underlying ETFs, exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) and/or money market funds, including those that currently exist or that may become available for investment in the future for which the Investment Adviser or an affiliate now or in the future acts as investment adviser or principal underwriter. The Fund may also invest in unaffiliated ETFs, ETPs and/or money market funds.The Fund generally intends to invest in companies that the Investment Adviser believes are aligned with key themes associated with seeking to address environmental problems, which include, but are not limited to, clean energy, resource efficiency, sustainable consumption, the circular economy and water sustainability (the “Key Themes”).The Key Themes currently are:Clean Energy: represents companies that, in the Investment Adviser’s view, provide, invest in or help create products, services or technologies in areas including but not limited to solar energy, wind energy, bioenergy, energy storage, grid services and carbon sequestration.Resource Efficiency: represents companies that, in the Investment Adviser’s view, provide, invest in or help create products, services or technologies in areas including but not limited to electric and autonomous vehicles, sustainable manufacturing, logistics and smart cities.Sustainable Consumption: represents companies that, in the Investment Adviser’s view, provide, invest in or help create products, services or technologies in areas including but not limited to agriculture, food, tourism and fashion.Circular Economy: represents companies that, in the Investment Adviser’s view, provide, invest in or help create products, services or technologies in areas including but not limited to recycling and reuse, waste management and single-use substitution.Water Sustainability: represents companies that, in the Investment Adviser’s view, provide, invest in or help create products, services or technologies in areas including but not limited to water treatment, water distribution and desalination.The Key Themes and related areas of investment may change over time at the sole discretion of the Investment Adviser without prior notice to shareholders. In addition, the Fund is permitted to make investments that are not aligned with the Key Themes. In selecting investments, the Investment Adviser will not seek to allocate a specified portion of the Fund’s portfolio to each particular Key Theme, and the allocation of the Fund’s investments across the Key Themes will vary over time in the Investment Adviser’s sole discretion. The Fund may not allocate its investments to each Key Theme at all times and an investment may be aligned with multiple Key Themes at the same time.Alignment with the Key Themes is generally assessed at or around the time of initial purchase. The Investment Adviser’s belief may be informed by, among other things, company disclosure, third-party research, engagement with the companies, or subjective criteria including the Investment Adviser’s own research, expectations, or opinions. A company in which the Fund invests may not currently or in the future derive any revenue from its efforts to address environmental problems.When creating the investment universe, the Investment Adviser generally focuses on “what” each issuer is creating or producing and may not emphasize “how” the issuer is creating or producing services, products or technologies. Accordingly, the Investment Adviser may determine that an issuer is aligned with one or more of the Key Themes, even when the issuer’s profile reflects negative, or a mixture of positive and negative, environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) characteristics.The Investment Adviser employs a fundamental investment process that may integrate ESG factors alongside traditional fundamental factors. No one factor or consideration is determinative in the stock selection process.The Fund may have significant exposure to specific sectors including, but not limited to, the industrials, materials and technology sectors. The Fund’s sector exposures may change over time and the Fund may have significant exposure to any region, country or sector at any time.The Fund intends to have investments economically tied to at least three countries, including the United States, and may invest in the securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may invest without restriction as to company capitalization and may invest significantly in small- and mid-capitalization companies.THE FUND IS NON-DIVERSIFIED UNDER THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940, AS AMENDED (THE “INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT”), AND MAY INVEST A LARGER PERCENTAGE OF ITS ASSETS IN FEWER ISSUERS THAN DIVERSIFIED FUNDS.The Fund is an actively managed ETF, which is a fund that trades like other publicly-traded securities. The Fund is not an index fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
Read More

GSFP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSFP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 15.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSFP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSFP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSFP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

GSFP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSFP Category Low Category High GSFP % Rank
Net Assets 165 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 54 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 57.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 34.66% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Iberdrola SA 4.09%
  2. Schneider Electric SE 3.87%
  3. Enel SpA 3.60%
  4. Ecolab Inc 3.56%
  5. Danaher Corp 3.36%
  6. Infineon Technologies AG 3.29%
  7. NextEra Energy Inc 3.26%
  8. Neste Oyj 3.25%
  9. Koninklijke DSM NV 3.03%
  10. Ball Corp 2.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSFP % Rank
Stocks 		98.91% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.09% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSFP % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSFP % Rank
Non US 		55.13% N/A N/A N/A
US 		43.79% N/A N/A N/A

GSFP - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSFP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

GSFP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

GSFP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSFP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

GSFP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSFP Category Low Category High GSFP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSFP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSFP Category Low Category High GSFP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSFP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

GSFP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raj Garigipati

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Mr. Garigipati joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2015. Mr. Garigipati joined Goldman Sachs in 2003 as a Technology audit analyst in the Internal Audit department covering the Investment Management Division and later was the global audit lead for GSAM before joining the QIS team in 2011 as the Chief Risk Officer. Prior to joining the ETF Portfolio Management team, he had been the Chief Risk Officer of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team since 2011. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2003.

Alexis Deladerriere

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 13, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Managing Director, Lead Portfolio Manager & Head of International Developed Markets – New York Alexis is the Head of International Developed Markets for Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Fundamental Equity team, overseeing portfolio management and investment research for the firm's global and international equity strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager of GSAM’s Global Equity Partners (GEP), GEP ESG, International Equity ESG and International Equity Income strategies. Alexis has been leading the ESG effort in Fundamental Equity, driving enhancements to the ESG research process via data usage and systematization. Alexis has research responsibility for financials, software and telecoms. Alexis joined the Fundamental Equity team in 2002 in London as a research analyst, then became a portfolio manager of European and international equity strategies, before relocating to New York in 2017. He was named managing director in 2015. Alexis earned a Masters in Finance, Economics and General Management from École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP) in 2003 and was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

