Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

10.0%

1 yr return

13.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

8.8%

Net Assets

$465 M

Holdings in Top 10

2.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$63.9
$53.20
$63.92

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 43.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GSEW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Sep 12, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    11450000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Raj Garigipati

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index.The Index is designed to measure the performance of equity securities of large capitalization U.S. issuers. The Index is an equal-weight version of the Solactive US Large Cap Index, a market capitalization-weighted index that includes equity securities of approximately 500 of the largest U.S. companies. The Index includes the same constituents as the Solactive US Large Cap Index. However, unlike the Solactive US Large Cap Index, in which each security is weighted based on its market value, each security in the Index is given the same weight, approximately 0.2% of the Index, at each rebalance.As of December 1, 2022, the Index consisted of 493 securities with a market capitalization range of between approximately $9billionand $2.359trillion, and an average market capitalization of approximately $75 billion. The Index is reconstituted on a semi-annual basis in May and November to reflect changes in the constituents of the Solactive US Large Cap Index. New securities from initial public offerings are also added on a semi-annual basis in February and August, subject to fulfillment of certain eligibility criteria. The Index is normally rebalanced on a monthly basis to weight all constituents equally.Given the Fund’s investment objective of attempting to track the Index, the Fund does not follow traditional methods of active investment management, which may involve buying and selling securities based upon analysis of economic and market factors.The Fund seeks to invest in the Index components in approximately the same weighting that such components have within the Index at the applicable time. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index in the approximate Index weight. In these circumstances, the Fund may purchase a sample of securities in the Index. There may also be instances in which the Investment Adviser may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Fund’s Index, purchase securities not in the Fund’s Index that the Investment Adviser believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in such Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques.The Index is owned and calculated by Solactive AG (“Solactive” or the “Index Provider”).The Fund may concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is concentrated. The degree to which components of the Index represent certain sectors or industries may change over time.
Read More

GSEW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSEW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.0% -14.3% 36.7% 78.56%
1 Yr 13.9% -34.8% 38.6% 29.07%
3 Yr 11.0%* -27.6% 93.5% 9.72%
5 Yr 8.8%* -30.4% 97.2% 12.64%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 81.94%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSEW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -56.3% 28.9% 17.25%
2021 12.0% -20.5% 152.6% 15.06%
2020 5.2% -13.9% 183.6% 27.57%
2019 7.0% -8.3% 8.9% 8.81%
2018 -1.7% -13.5% 12.6% 21.93%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSEW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.9% -20.5% 36.7% 96.16%
1 Yr -5.9% -34.8% 40.3% 95.86%
3 Yr 13.6%* -27.6% 93.5% 7.70%
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% 12.45%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSEW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -17.5% -56.3% 28.9% 17.33%
2021 12.0% -20.5% 152.6% 15.61%
2020 5.2% -13.9% 183.6% 27.97%
2019 7.0% -8.3% 8.9% 8.81%
2018 -1.7% -10.9% 12.6% 47.39%

GSEW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSEW Category Low Category High GSEW % Rank
Net Assets 465 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 64.38%
Number of Holdings 490 2 4154 20.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.2 M 288 K 270 B 89.84%
Weighting of Top 10 2.45% 1.8% 106.2% 99.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Seagen Inc 0.27%
  2. Catalent Inc 0.27%
  3. Palo Alto Networks Inc 0.25%
  4. Tesla Inc 0.25%
  5. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc 0.25%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc 0.24%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 0.24%
  8. Fortinet Inc 0.24%
  9. ANSYS Inc 0.24%
  10. Cloudflare Inc 0.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSEW % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 130.24% 8.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 99.25%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 98.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 99.25%
Cash 		0.00% -102.29% 100.00% 94.43%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 99.10%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSEW % Rank
Technology 		17.91% 0.00% 48.94% 83.44%
Healthcare 		13.57% 0.00% 60.70% 73.28%
Financial Services 		13.33% 0.00% 55.59% 56.11%
Industrials 		12.35% 0.00% 29.90% 15.73%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.47% 0.00% 30.33% 68.17%
Consumer Defense 		6.53% 0.00% 47.71% 59.77%
Real Estate 		6.21% 0.00% 31.91% 4.05%
Utilities 		5.70% 0.00% 20.91% 6.49%
Energy 		5.40% 0.00% 41.64% 18.78%
Communication Services 		4.78% 0.00% 27.94% 86.79%
Basic Materials 		4.75% 0.00% 25.70% 13.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSEW % Rank
US 		98.95% 0.00% 127.77% 12.57%
Non US 		1.05% 0.00% 32.38% 69.75%

GSEW - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSEW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.09% 0.01% 49.27% 95.46%
Management Fee 0.09% 0.00% 2.00% 9.68%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 21.74%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GSEW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GSEW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSEW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 43.00% 0.00% 496.00% 70.38%

GSEW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSEW Category Low Category High GSEW % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.77% 0.00% 23.92% 0.90%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSEW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSEW Category Low Category High GSEW % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.39% -54.00% 6.06% 8.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSEW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GSEW - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raj Garigipati

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 12, 2017

4.72

4.7%

Mr. Garigipati joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2015. Mr. Garigipati joined Goldman Sachs in 2003 as a Technology audit analyst in the Internal Audit department covering the Investment Management Division and later was the global audit lead for GSAM before joining the QIS team in 2011 as the Chief Risk Officer. Prior to joining the ETF Portfolio Management team, he had been the Chief Risk Officer of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team since 2011. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2003.

Matthew Maillet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 04, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Mr. Maillet is a portfolio manager on the ETF Portfolio Management team within GSAM’s QIS platform. He joined QIS in 2015 as a deputy chief operating officer where he was named a vice president in 2016, and subsequently joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

