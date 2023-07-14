Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

ETF
GSEE
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$42.3418 -0.23 -0.55%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
GSEE (ETF)

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$42.3418 -0.23 -0.55%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
GSEE (ETF)

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$42.3418 -0.23 -0.55%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

GSEE | ETF

$42.34

$26.9 M

2.07%

$0.87

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.3%

1 yr return

6.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$26.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

24.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.6
$35.38
$43.85

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 21.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

GSEE | ETF

$42.34

$26.9 M

2.07%

$0.87

0.45%

GSEE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    May 12, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    800000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Raj Garigipati

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in securities included in its underlying index, in depositary receipts representing securities included in its underlying index and in underlying stocks in respect of depositary receipts included in its underlying index.The Index is designed to measure the performance of equity securities of large and mid-capitalization issuers covering approximately the largest 85% of the free-float market capitalization in emerging markets. It is calculated as a net total return index in U.S. dollars and weighted by free-float market capitalization.As of December 1, 2022, the Index consisted of 1,668 securities with a market capitalization range of between approximately $300 million and $1.94 trillion, and an average market capitalization of approximately $14 billion from issuers in the following emerging market countries: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The components of the Index may change over time. The percentage of the portfolio exposed to any asset class, country or geographic region will vary from time to time as the weightings of the securities within the Index change, and the Fund may not be invested in each asset class, country or geographic region at all times. Solactive AG (“Solactive” or the “Index Provider”) will generally deem an issuer to be located in an emerging market country if it is organized under the laws of the emerging market country and it is primarily listed in the emerging market country; in the event that these factors point to more than one country, the Index methodology provides for consideration of certain additional factors. The Index is normally reconstituted on a semi-annual basis in May and November. New securities from initial public offerings are also added on a semi-annual basis in February and August, subject to fulfillment of certain eligibility criteria.Given the Fund’s investment objective of attempting to track the Index, the Fund does not follow traditional methods of active investment management, which may involve buying and selling securities based upon analysis of economic and market factors.The Fund seeks to invest in the Index components in approximately the same weighting that such components have within the Index at the applicable time. However, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index in the approximate Index weight. In these circumstances, the Fund may purchase a sample of securities in the Index. There may also be instances in which the Investment Adviser may choose to underweight or overweight a security in the Fund’s Index, purchase securities not in the Fund’s Index that the Investment Adviser believes are appropriate to substitute for certain securities in such Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques.The Index is owned and calculated by Solactive.The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). However, the Fund may become “non-diversified” solely as a result of a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Index. A non-diversified fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in fewer issuers than diversified funds.The Fund may concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to the extent that the Index is concentrated. The degree to which components of the Index represent certain sectors or industries may change over time.
Read More

GSEE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSEE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -11.0% 31.2% 89.91%
1 Yr 6.4% -12.4% 30.0% 72.16%
3 Yr 0.4%* -17.4% 12.6% 31.22%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 36.0% 39.26%
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.3% 12.5% 63.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSEE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -50.1% 7.2% 19.92%
2021 -1.3% -18.2% 13.6% 36.27%
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GSEE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.6% -30.3% 31.2% 96.67%
1 Yr -17.6% -48.9% 30.0% 97.95%
3 Yr N/A* -16.6% 12.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GSEE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.6% -50.1% 7.2% 19.92%
2021 -1.3% -18.2% 13.6% 36.27%
2020 N/A -7.2% 79.7% N/A
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

GSEE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GSEE Category Low Category High GSEE % Rank
Net Assets 26.9 M 717 K 102 B 85.93%
Number of Holdings 1581 10 6734 4.36%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.47 M 340 K 19.3 B 86.52%
Weighting of Top 10 24.00% 2.8% 71.7% 80.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 6.24%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 4.12%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 3.32%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 2.50%
  5. Saudi Arabian Oil Co 1.66%
  6. Meituan 1.30%
  7. Reliance Industries Ltd 1.24%
  8. International Holding Co PJSC 0.95%
  9. Vale SA 0.95%
  10. Infosys Ltd 0.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GSEE % Rank
Stocks 		99.97% 0.90% 110.97% 6.15%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 6.07% 18.36%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 44.16%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 36.81%
Cash 		0.00% -23.67% 20.19% 92.17%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 44.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSEE % Rank
Financial Services 		22.02% 0.00% 48.86% 52.91%
Technology 		20.49% 0.00% 47.50% 63.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.06% 0.00% 48.94% 50.84%
Communication Services 		10.13% 0.00% 39.29% 34.54%
Basic Materials 		8.89% 0.00% 30.03% 38.94%
Energy 		6.34% 0.00% 24.80% 19.66%
Industrials 		6.11% 0.00% 43.53% 47.61%
Consumer Defense 		5.87% 0.00% 28.13% 56.14%
Healthcare 		3.51% 0.00% 93.26% 57.96%
Utilities 		2.71% 0.00% 39.12% 28.59%
Real Estate 		1.88% 0.00% 17.15% 42.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GSEE % Rank
Non US 		99.85% -4.71% 112.57% 4.11%
US 		0.12% -1.60% 104.72% 68.81%

GSEE - Expenses

Operational Fees

GSEE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.03% 41.06% 92.95%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 2.00% 7.67%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 4.20%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

GSEE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GSEE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GSEE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 21.00% 0.00% 190.00% 14.63%

GSEE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GSEE Category Low Category High GSEE % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.07% 0.00% 12.61% 13.68%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GSEE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GSEE Category Low Category High GSEE % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.63% -1.98% 17.62% 24.37%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GSEE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GSEE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raj Garigipati

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2020

2.05

2.1%

Mr. Garigipati joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2015. Mr. Garigipati joined Goldman Sachs in 2003 as a Technology audit analyst in the Internal Audit department covering the Investment Management Division and later was the global audit lead for GSAM before joining the QIS team in 2011 as the Chief Risk Officer. Prior to joining the ETF Portfolio Management team, he had been the Chief Risk Officer of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team since 2011. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2003.

Matthew Maillet

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 04, 2022

0.16

0.2%

Mr. Maillet is a portfolio manager on the ETF Portfolio Management team within GSAM’s QIS platform. He joined QIS in 2015 as a deputy chief operating officer where he was named a vice president in 2016, and subsequently joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×