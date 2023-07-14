The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. Clean Edge, Inc. ( “Clean Edge” ) and Nasdaq, Inc. serve as index providers to the Index (the “Index Providers” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to maintain Index integrity. The Index is designed to act as a transparent and liquid benchmark for the grid and electric energy infrastructure sector. According to the Index Provider, the Index includes companies that are primarily engaged and involved in electric grid, electric meters and devices, networks, energy storage and management, and enabling software used by the smart grid infrastructure sector. In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must be issued by a company that is classified as a smart grid, electric infrastructure and/or other grid-related activities company by Clean Edge. Clean Edge identifies each eligible company as either "pure play" or "diversified." A "pure play" company derives at least 50 percent of its revenue from smart grid, electric infrastructure, and/or other grid-related activities. A "diversified" company derives between 10%-50%, or at least $1 billion, of its revenue from smart grid, electric infrastructure and/or other grid-related activities. In addition, to be included in the Index a security must be listed on a global stock exchange approved by the Index Provider, have a minimum market capitalization of $100 million, have a minimum three-month average daily dollar trading of $500,000 and a minimum free float of 20%. A security's foreign ownership restriction limitations must also not have been met. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. According to the Index Provider, securities comprising the Index classified as “pure play” are given a collective weight of 80% and securities classified as "diversified" are given a collective weight of 20%. Securities are initially weighted by market capitalization. Weights are then adjusted to ensure that no "pure play" security has a weight exceeding 8% and that no "diversified" security has a weight greater than 2%. The Index is reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, industrials companies and European issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.