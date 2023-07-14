Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
GREI | Active ETF
$33.92
$24.1 M
1.92%
$0.65
0.75%
YTD Return
5.1%
1 yr return
1.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$24.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.6%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
GREI | Active ETF
$33.92
$24.1 M
1.92%
$0.65
0.75%
|Period
|GREI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-24.9%
|17.8%
|76.27%
|1 Yr
|1.5%
|-68.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-43.1%
|28.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-32.3%
|26.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-2.8%
|17.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GREI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.0%
|-72.7%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-22.1%
|50.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-31.4%
|49.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-23.4%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.7%
|34.6%
|N/A
|Period
|GREI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-73.0%
|17.8%
|76.27%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-68.1%
|26.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-43.1%
|28.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-32.3%
|26.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.5%
|17.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GREI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-22.0%
|-72.7%
|24.1%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-22.1%
|50.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-31.4%
|49.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-23.4%
|13.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.2%
|34.6%
|N/A
|GREI
|Category Low
|Category High
|GREI % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.1 M
|610 K
|31.2 B
|66.10%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|1
|389
|42.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.97 M
|-21.4 M
|5.86 B
|61.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.64%
|8.9%
|100.0%
|76.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GREI % Rank
|Stocks
|98.27%
|0.00%
|100.33%
|16.18%
|Cash
|1.73%
|-0.34%
|101.46%
|86.76%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|58.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.90%
|91.95%
|63.24%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|61.76%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.23%
|60.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GREI % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.14%
|16.95%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.79%
|81.36%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.95%
|1.69%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.47%
|47.46%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|69.49%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|95.51%
|66.10%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.10%
|22.03%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.38%
|15.25%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.62%
|71.19%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.11%
|84.75%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.59%
|44.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GREI % Rank
|US
|61.34%
|0.00%
|85.31%
|33.82%
|Non US
|36.93%
|0.00%
|98.35%
|41.18%
|GREI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.22%
|4.26%
|44.00%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.25%
|1.90%
|70.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|50.00%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.19%
|N/A
|GREI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|GREI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GREI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|140.00%
|N/A
|GREI
|Category Low
|Category High
|GREI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.92%
|0.00%
|5.18%
|20.00%
|GREI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|GREI
|Category Low
|Category High
|GREI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.66%
|5.19%
|N/A
|GREI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.325
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.245
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 09, 2021
0.56
0.6%
Mr. Garigipati joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2015. Mr. Garigipati joined Goldman Sachs in 2003 as a Technology audit analyst in the Internal Audit department covering the Investment Management Division and later was the global audit lead for GSAM before joining the QIS team in 2011 as the Chief Risk Officer. Prior to joining the ETF Portfolio Management team, he had been the Chief Risk Officer of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team since 2011. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 09, 2021
0.56
0.6%
Ms. Kuney joined the Investment Adviser in 2000 and has research responsibilities across the US Value Equity, Real Estate Securities, and Global Infrastructure portfolios. Ms. Kuney joined the Real Estate Team in 2004 as a research analyst and later joined the Value Team in 2009. Prior to that, Ms. Kuney worked in the Global Risk and Performance Analytics group focusing on quantitative and risk analysis of the Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 09, 2021
0.56
0.6%
Mr. Zutshi is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Real Assets team and has been with GSAM since 2009. Prior to joining GSAM, Mr. Zutshi worked as a software consultant at Zensar Technologies for two years from 2005.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.75
|23.1
|6.84
|3.29
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...