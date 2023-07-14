Home
Vitals

YTD Return

5.1%

1 yr return

1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$24.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

38.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.0
$27.90
$37.32

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GREI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Future Real Estate and Infrastructure Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs Fund Complex
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Raj Garigipati

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) (“Net Assets”) in equity investments in U.S. and non-U.S. real estate and infrastructure companies.Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (“GSAM” or the “Investment Adviser”) generally defines a real estate company as a company in the real estate sector and an infrastructure company as one that owns or operates infrastructure assets. Real estate companies may include real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), REIT-like structures, or real estate operating companies whose businesses and services are related to the real estate industry. Infrastructure companies may include, but are not limited to, companies within the utilities industries. The Investment Adviser may use the classifications assigned by third parties but is not required to do so.The Fund generally intends to invest in real estate and infrastructure companies that the Investment Adviser believes are aligned with key themes associated with secular growth drivers for real estate and infrastructure assets, which include, but are not limited to, tech innovation, environmental sustainability, new age consumer, and future of health care (the “Key Themes”).The Key Themes currently are:Tech Innovation: represents real estate and infrastructure companies that, in the Investment Adviser’s view, facilitate technological innovation-driven demand including but not limited to towersand digital storage.Environmental Sustainability: represents real estate and infrastructure companies that, in the Investment Adviser’s view, facilitate sustainability-driven demand in areas including but not limited to utilities enabling energy transition, alternative energy producers, water utilities, energy storage, and grid services.New AgeConsumer: represents real estate and infrastructure companies that, in the Investment Adviser’s view, facilitate different andevolving prioritiesand spending habits of younger consumers, including but not limited to logistics,cold storage, transportation infrastructure, self storage, rental housing, leisure hotelsand studio office.Future of Health Care: represents real estate and infrastructure companies that, in the Investment Adviser’s view, facilitate health care innovation and aging demographic trends including but not limited to lab office, life science office and senior housing.The Key Themes and related areas of investment may change over time at the sole discretion of the Investment Adviser without prior notice to shareholders. In addition, the Fund is permitted to make investments that are not aligned with the Key Themes.In selecting investments, the Investment Adviser will not seek to allocate a specified portion of the Fund’s portfolio to each particular Key Theme, and the allocation of the Fund’s investments across the Key Themes will vary over time in the Investment Adviser’s sole discretion. The Fund may not allocate its investments to each Key Theme at all times and an investment may be aligned with multiple Key Themes at the same time.The Investment Adviser’s belief may be informed by, among other things, company disclosure, third-party research, engagement with the companies, or subjective criteria including the Investment Adviser’s own research, expectations, or opinions. A company in which the Fund invests may not currently or in the future derive any revenue from its association with secular growth drivers for real estate and infrastructure assets.Equity investments may include common stock, preferred stock, warrants and other rights to acquire stock, REITs, American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), European depositary receipts (“EDRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”), underlying funds (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), and futures, forwards, options and other instruments with similar economic exposures. The Fund may also invest in companies that only recently began to trade publicly. The Fund may invest in underlying ETFs, exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) and/or money market funds that currently exist or that may become available for investment in the future for which the Investment Adviser or an affiliate now or in the future acts as investment adviser or principal underwriter. The Fund may also invest in unaffiliated ETFs, ETPs and/or money market funds.The Investment Adviser employs a fundamental investment process that may integrate environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors alongside traditional fundamental factors. No one factor or consideration is determinative in the stock selection process.The Fund intends to have investments economically tied to at least three countries, including the United States, and may invest in the securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries.The Fund may invest without restriction as to company capitalization and may invest significantly in small- and mid-capitalization companies.The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the group of industries that comprise the real estate and utilities sectors.THE FUND IS NON-DIVERSIFIED UNDER THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940, AS AMENDED (THE “INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT”), AND MAY INVEST A LARGER PERCENTAGE OF ITS ASSETS IN FEWER ISSUERS THAN DIVERSIFIED FUNDS.The Fund is an actively managed ETF, which is a fund that trades like other publicly-traded securities. The Fund is not an index fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
Read More

GREI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GREI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -24.9% 17.8% 76.27%
1 Yr 1.5% -68.1% 26.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -2.8% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GREI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.0% -72.7% 24.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 34.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GREI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -73.0% 17.8% 76.27%
1 Yr N/A -68.1% 26.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GREI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.0% -72.7% 24.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.2% 34.6% N/A

GREI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GREI Category Low Category High GREI % Rank
Net Assets 24.1 M 610 K 31.2 B 66.10%
Number of Holdings 46 1 389 42.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.97 M -21.4 M 5.86 B 61.76%
Weighting of Top 10 38.64% 8.9% 100.0% 76.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 5.88%
  2. Transurban Group 4.82%
  3. National Grid PLC 4.42%
  4. NextEra Energy Inc 4.00%
  5. American Tower Corp 3.56%
  6. Vinci SA 3.29%
  7. Equinix Inc 3.02%
  8. Digital Realty Trust Inc 2.88%
  9. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc 2.64%
  10. Xcel Energy Inc 2.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GREI % Rank
Stocks 		98.27% 0.00% 100.33% 16.18%
Cash 		1.73% -0.34% 101.46% 86.76%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 58.82%
Other 		0.00% -8.90% 91.95% 63.24%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 61.76%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% 60.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GREI % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 85.14% 16.95%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 77.79% 81.36%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 54.95% 1.69%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 90.47% 47.46%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 69.49%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 66.10%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.10% 22.03%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.38% 15.25%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 53.62% 71.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 41.11% 84.75%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.59% 44.07%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GREI % Rank
US 		61.34% 0.00% 85.31% 33.82%
Non US 		36.93% 0.00% 98.35% 41.18%

GREI - Expenses

Operational Fees

GREI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.22% 4.26% 44.00%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.25% 1.90% 70.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 50.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

GREI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

GREI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GREI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 140.00% N/A

GREI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GREI Category Low Category High GREI % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.92% 0.00% 5.18% 20.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GREI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GREI Category Low Category High GREI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.66% 5.19% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GREI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

GREI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Raj Garigipati

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 09, 2021

0.56

0.6%

Mr. Garigipati joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2015. Mr. Garigipati joined Goldman Sachs in 2003 as a Technology audit analyst in the Internal Audit department covering the Investment Management Division and later was the global audit lead for GSAM before joining the QIS team in 2011 as the Chief Risk Officer. Prior to joining the ETF Portfolio Management team, he had been the Chief Risk Officer of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team since 2011. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2003.

Kristin Kuney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 09, 2021

0.56

0.6%

Ms. Kuney joined the Investment Adviser in 2000 and has research responsibilities across the US Value Equity, Real Estate Securities, and Global Infrastructure portfolios. Ms. Kuney joined the Real Estate Team in 2004 as a research analyst and later joined the Value Team in 2009. Prior to that, Ms. Kuney worked in the Global Risk and Performance Analytics group focusing on quantitative and risk analysis of the Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds

Abhinav Zutshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 09, 2021

0.56

0.6%

Mr. Zutshi is a Portfolio Manager on the Global Real Assets team and has been with GSAM since 2009. Prior to joining GSAM, Mr. Zutshi worked as a software consultant at Zensar Technologies for two years from 2005.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 6.84 3.29

