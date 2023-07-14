Home
Trending ETFs
FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund

GQRE | ETF

$54.92

$307 M

3.21%

$1.76

0.46%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.1%

1 yr return

-1.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.2%

Net Assets

$307 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$55.0
$48.63
$63.34

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 56.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund

GQRE | ETF

$54.92

$307 M

3.21%

$1.76

0.46%

GQRE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -15.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Flexshares Trust
  • Inception Date
    Nov 05, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    6400001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Anstine

Fund Description

The Underlying Index is designed to reflect the performance of a selection of companies that, in aggregate, possess greater exposure to quality, value and momentum factors relative to the Northern Trust Global Real Estate Index (the “Parent Index”), a float-adjusted market-capitalization weighted index of publicly-traded equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. real estate investment trusts (REITs) and real estate operating companies. In addition, the Underlying Index is designed to include companies with enhanced risk-return characteristics relative to the global publicly-traded real-estate market by featuring quality, value and momentum risk premiums, which NTI believes have been historically demonstrated over a full market cycle.
To derive the Underlying Index, NTI, acting in its capacity as index provider (the “Index Provider”), ranks all constituents of the Parent Index using a Northern Trust proprietary blended multi-factor score. This score is designed to measure companies based on the quantitative assessment of their respective (a) quality (i.e., a factor that seeks to identify companies that exhibit financial strength and stability relative to the Parent Index); (b) value (i.e., a fac- 
tor reflecting the current worth a company relative to its own historical value, book value or valuation versus peers); and (c) momentum (i.e., a factor that reflects market sentiment and changes in security price over a given time period). The Index Provider then uses an optimization process to select and weight eligible securities in order to maximize the overall blended multi-factor score relative to the Parent Index. The optimization also includes industry group, region, country, single-security weight, liquidity and turnover constraints so that these index characteristics vary within acceptable bands relative to the Parent Index. A company must meet the following criteria to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: (a) a constituent of the Parent Index; and (b) it must be classified under the business sector of “Real Estate” by Refinitiv Business Classification or have registered as a real estate investment trust under its applicable local tax code. Companies classified under the business activities of Mortgage REITs and Real Estate Services (NEC) by Refinitiv Business Classification are excluded from the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is governed by published, objective rules for security selection, exclusion, rebalancing and adjustments for corporate actions. The Underlying Index is reconstituted on a quarterly basis. The Fund generally reconstitutes its portfolio in accordance with the Underlying Index. 
As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 138 issues with market capitalizations ranging from $510 million to $106 billion. 
NTI uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. 
NTI uses a representative sampling strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Underlying Index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Underlying Index. The Fund reserves the right to invest in substantially all of the securities in its Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions (i.e., replication) if NTI determines that it is in the best interest of the Fund. 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the securities of the Underlying Index 
and in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) (collectively “Depositary Receipts”) based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by NTI or its affiliates, futures contracts, options on futures contracts and forward currency contracts, as well as securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which NTI believes will help the Fund track its Underlying Index. 
The Underlying Index is created and sponsored by NTI, as the Index Provider. NTI also serves as the investment adviser to the Fund. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index. 
The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received). 
From time to time the Fund may focus its investments (i.e., invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular countries or geographic regions. 
Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the real estate sector. The components of the Underlying Index, and the degree to which these components represent certain industries or sectors, may change over time. 
Read More

GQRE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GQRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.1% -7.4% 12.5% 58.55%
1 Yr -1.7% -23.1% 6.1% 30.57%
3 Yr 4.2%* -16.1% 6.0% 2.67%
5 Yr 0.2%* -17.3% 13.5% 15.56%
10 Yr 0.0%* -11.2% 3.2% 30.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GQRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -43.9% 4.5% 36.13%
2021 14.9% -7.2% 14.9% 0.53%
2020 -3.2% -7.5% 4.4% 76.47%
2019 5.1% 0.3% 6.1% 13.44%
2018 -1.8% -6.3% 11.6% 47.09%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GQRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -15.4% -15.4% 12.5% 100.00%
1 Yr -3.0% -23.1% 6.1% 50.78%
3 Yr 3.0%* -16.1% 6.0% 13.37%
5 Yr 3.9%* -17.3% 14.0% 4.44%
10 Yr N/A* -11.2% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GQRE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.2% -43.9% 4.5% 36.13%
2021 14.9% -7.2% 14.9% 0.53%
2020 -3.2% -7.5% 4.4% 76.47%
2019 5.1% 0.3% 6.1% 13.44%
2018 -1.8% -6.3% 12.0% 62.79%

GQRE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GQRE Category Low Category High GQRE % Rank
Net Assets 307 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 58.73%
Number of Holdings 163 5 739 10.88%
Net Assets in Top 10 157 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 48.70%
Weighting of Top 10 39.25% 18.1% 63.6% 28.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Public Storage 5.46%
  2. Simon Property Group, Inc. 4.74%
  3. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. 3.85%
  4. American Tower Corp. 3.84%
  5. Prologis, Inc. 3.80%
  6. Equity Residential 3.46%
  7. Weyerhaeuser Co. 3.36%
  8. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. 3.05%
  9. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. 2.71%
  10. Iron Mountain, Inc. 2.45%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GQRE % Rank
Stocks 		95.30% 3.65% 126.54% 90.72%
Cash 		3.77% -1.38% 10.38% 6.22%
Other 		0.94% -33.49% 78.71% 30.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 15.83% 48.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 46.11%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 22.09% 47.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GQRE % Rank
Real Estate 		99.56% 72.53% 100.00% 22.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.44% 0.00% 13.03% 51.32%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.96% 47.09%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 68.25%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 54.50%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 52.91%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 56.61%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 46.03%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% 72.49%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 47.62%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 47.09%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GQRE % Rank
US 		62.30% 0.00% 80.79% 13.99%
Non US 		33.00% 0.00% 99.40% 88.08%

GQRE - Expenses

Operational Fees

GQRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.46% 0.11% 27.58% 94.76%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.10% 1.50% 6.74%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.27%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GQRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GQRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

GQRE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 56.00% 1.00% 165.00% 48.65%

GQRE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GQRE Category Low Category High GQRE % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.21% 0.00% 5.11% 2.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GQRE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GQRE Category Low Category High GQRE % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -0.23% 3.84% 8.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GQRE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GQRE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Anstine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 05, 2013

8.57

8.6%

Robert Anstine is Vice President of NTI. Mr. Anstine joined NTI in 2011 and is responsible for managing various global index equity portfolios. In addition, he has been involved with the investment management of the FlexShares equity index funds since their inception. Prior to joining NTI and since 2007, Mr. Anstine worked at Northern Trust as an operations manager.

Brendan Sullivan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2016

5.95

6.0%

Brendan Sullivan is a Vice President of Northern Trust Investments Inc. Mr. Sullivan joined NTI in 2012 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the management of international equity index portfolios, overlay mandates and equity exchange-traded funds. Prior to joining NTI in May 2012, Mr. Sullivan was an Index Strategist at RBC Capital Markets, where he produced research and advised clients on implementing strategies around index events.

Volter Bagriy

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 25, 2021

1.18

1.2%

Mr. Bagriy joined Northern Trust Investments, Inc. in 2014 and serves as a portfolio manager on the Global Index team.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.06 10.42

