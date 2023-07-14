Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

ETF
GOAU
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$17.71 -0.1 -0.53%
primary theme
Precious Metals Industry Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

11.3%

1 yr return

34.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.0%

Net Assets

$90.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.8
$11.41
$20.65

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 81.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GOAU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    U.S. Global Investors
  • Inception Date
    Jun 27, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    5300000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ralph Aldis

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is composed of the exchange-listed common stock (or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”)) of U.S. and international (including emerging markets) companies that earn at least 50 percent of their aggregate revenue from precious metals (“Precious Metals Companies”). Precious metals consist of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. The Index may include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization companies.
U.S. Global Go Gold and Precious Metal Miners Index
The Index universe consists of the common stock or ADRs of Precious Metals Companies across the globe that earn at least 50 percent of their aggregate revenue from precious metals through active (i.e., mining or production) or passive (i.e., owning royalties or production streams) means. The universe of Precious Metals Companies is screened for investibility (e.g., must be listed on a securities exchange) and liquidity (minimum average daily value traded). Precious Metals Companies that rely primarily on debt to finance their business are eliminated from the Index. To qualify for inclusion in the Index, Precious Metals Companies must have their common stock or a sponsored ADR listed on one of the following exchanges: Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture, New York Stock Exchange (main market only), Nasdaq, London Stock Exchange (main market only), Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, or Australian Securities Exchange. As described below, at the time of each rebalance of the Index, at least 30% of the Index will be allocated to Precious Metals Companies whose stock is listed on an exchange in the United States or Canada and that earn a majority of their revenue from gold and silver, and the top three such companies will each receive a 10% Index allocation.
The Index is composed of four “tiers” of Precious Metals Companies based on certain fundamental factors, their country of listing, and other criteria described in the table below. Each tier will first be populated with Precious Metals Companies having a gross margin of at least 25% and whose business description includes the terms “royalty” or “streaming” (“Priority Companies”) before other Precious
Metals Companies are eligible to be included in the Index. Each Precious Metals Company included in the Index universe receives a composite score based on multiple fundamental factors. Composite scores for Priority Companies are based on their revenue per employee, operating cash flow per employee, and gross margin, and scores for other companies are based primarily on their operating-cash-flow-to-enterprise-value ratio.
Tier 1 (30%)
The three highest-scoring Precious Metals Companies that (i) derive a majority of their revenue from silver or gold, (ii) have their common stock listed on an exchange in the United States or Canada, and (iii) have a market capitalization of at least $1 billion are individually weighted at 10%.
Tier 2 (20%)
The next five highest-scoring Precious Metals Companies that (i)(a) have their common stock listed on an exchange in the United States or Canada or (b) have a U.S.-listed ADR and have their common stock listed on an exchange in Australia, South Africa, or the United Kingdom, and (ii) have a market capitalization of at least $400 million are individually weighted at 4%.
Tier 3 (30%)
The next ten highest-scoring Precious Metals Companies that (i)(a) have their common stock listed on an exchange in the United States or Canada or (b) have a U.S.-listed ADR and have their common stock listed on an exchange in Australia, South Africa, or the United Kingdom, and (ii) have a market capitalization of at least $300 million are individually weighted at 3%.
Tier 4 (20%)
The next ten highest-scoring Precious Metals Companies that (i) have their common stock listed on an exchange outside of the United States or Canada and (ii) have a market capitalization of at least $200 million are individually weighted at 2%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), generally expects the Index to include approximately 28 Precious Metals Companies. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly.
The Index was developed in 2017 by U.S. Global Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adviser, in anticipation of the commencement of operations of the Fund and is constructed using an objective, rules-based methodology.
The Index calculation agent is Indxx, LLC, which is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser, the Index Provider, or the Fund’s distributor. The Index calculation agent provides information to the Fund about the constituents of the Index and does not provide investment advice with respect to the desirability of investing in, purchasing, or selling securities.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in Precious Metals Companies and at least 20% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in Precious Metals Companies that primarily derive their revenue from gold. The specific precious metals from which the Precious Metals Companies owned by the Fund derive their revenue may change over time, although the Adviser generally expects that the Fund will be predominantly invested in Precious Metals Companies that primarily derive their revenue from gold.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).
The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25 percent of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Adviser expects that the Index, and consequently the Fund, will generally be concentrated in the metals and mining industry.
To the extent the Index has significant exposure to certain geographic regions, the Fund will have approximately the same exposure. The Adviser expects that the Index, and consequently the Fund, will generally have significant exposure to investments in South Africa, Australia, and Canada.
Read More

GOAU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GOAU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.3% -3.9% 16.1% 17.65%
1 Yr 34.2% 1.8% 34.2% 1.47%
3 Yr -4.8%* -27.4% 33.6% 23.53%
5 Yr 9.0%* -15.5% 11.0% 22.58%
10 Yr 0.0%* -12.2% 6.6% 84.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GOAU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -32.9% 2.5% 32.35%
2021 -4.9% -30.0% 34.1% 32.35%
2020 6.4% 3.4% 18.1% 91.18%
2019 11.4% 0.2% 11.9% 3.13%
2018 -2.5% -12.8% -1.5% 14.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GOAU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.7% -17.0% 13.5% 91.18%
1 Yr -20.6% -36.7% 34.2% 92.75%
3 Yr 14.6%* -27.4% 35.1% 14.49%
5 Yr N/A* -15.5% 19.6% 30.16%
10 Yr N/A* -12.2% 6.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GOAU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.7% -32.9% 2.5% 32.35%
2021 -4.9% -30.0% 34.1% 32.35%
2020 6.4% 3.4% 18.1% 91.18%
2019 11.4% 0.2% 11.9% 3.13%
2018 -2.5% -12.8% -1.5% 14.75%

GOAU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GOAU Category Low Category High GOAU % Rank
Net Assets 90.8 M 13.4 M 11.8 B 92.65%
Number of Holdings 30 21 309 95.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 55 M 6.31 M 8.13 B 89.86%
Weighting of Top 10 61.02% 36.4% 80.8% 44.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp 10.23%
  2. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 9.92%
  3. Royal Gold Inc 9.48%
  4. Franco-Nevada Corp 9.24%
  5. AngloGold Ashanti Ltd 4.74%
  6. DRDGOLD Ltd 4.44%
  7. Torex Gold Resources Inc 4.32%
  8. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 4.04%
  9. Sandstorm Gold Ltd 3.93%
  10. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd 3.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GOAU % Rank
Stocks 		99.81% 50.78% 100.00% 20.29%
Cash 		0.19% 0.00% 7.35% 75.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 81.16%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 49.22% 82.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 81.16%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 84.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GOAU % Rank
Basic Materials 		100.00% 93.10% 100.00% 59.42%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 79.71%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 0.19% 76.81%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 76.81%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 79.71%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 76.81%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.14% 76.81%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 2.88% 76.81%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 76.81%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 76.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 2.75% 76.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GOAU % Rank
Non US 		84.60% 47.39% 95.10% 44.93%
US 		15.21% 3.39% 26.20% 46.38%

GOAU - Expenses

Operational Fees

GOAU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.33% 3.83% 86.96%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.35% 1.18% 38.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.10% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GOAU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

GOAU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GOAU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 81.00% 1.00% 114.00% 86.36%

GOAU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GOAU Category Low Category High GOAU % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.35% 0.00% 9.06% 20.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GOAU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GOAU Category Low Category High GOAU % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.20% -18.00% 5.11% 13.24%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GOAU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GOAU - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ralph Aldis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2017

4.93

4.9%

Ralph P. Aldis, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Aldis has served as senior research analyst of the U.S. Global Investors, Inc. since 2001. Previously he was with United Services Advisors as director of research and analysis since April 1989. Before that, he spent three years in the research department at Neil A. Eisner and Company, and he also worked as a research assistant at Southwest Energy Associates during the summer of 1986. He is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and the San Antonio Society of Financial Analysts.

Frank Holmes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 27, 2017

4.93

4.9%

Mr. Holmes is Chief Executive Officer since 1989 and Chief Investment Officer since 1999 at U.S. Global Investors, Inc. Mr. Holmes had investment banking experience in the international capital markets and the gold mining industry. He was formerly President and Chairman of the Toronto Society of the Investment Dealers Association and a member of the Toronto Stock Exchange's Listing Committee as well as a member seat holder of the stock exchanges in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Alberta.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.25 34.34 11.37 6.25

