The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is composed of the exchange-listed common stock (or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”)) of U.S. and international (including emerging markets) companies that earn at least 50 percent of their aggregate revenue from precious metals (“Precious Metals Companies”). Precious metals consist of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. The Index may include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization companies.

U.S. Global Go Gold and Precious Metal Miners Index

The Index universe consists of the common stock or ADRs of Precious Metals Companies across the globe that earn at least 50 percent of their aggregate revenue from precious metals through active ( i.e. , mining or production) or passive ( i.e. , owning royalties or production streams) means. The universe of Precious Metals Companies is screened for investibility ( e.g. , must be listed on a securities exchange) and liquidity (minimum average daily value traded). Precious Metals Companies that rely primarily on debt to finance their business are eliminated from the Index. To qualify for inclusion in the Index, Precious Metals Companies must have their common stock or a sponsored ADR listed on one of the following exchanges: Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture, New York Stock Exchange (main market only), Nasdaq, London Stock Exchange (main market only), Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, or Australian Securities Exchange. As described below, at the time of each rebalance of the Index, at least 30% of the Index will be allocated to Precious Metals Companies whose stock is listed on an exchange in the United States or Canada and that earn a majority of their revenue from gold and silver, and the top three such companies will each receive a 10% Index allocation.

The Index is composed of four “tiers” of Precious Metals Companies based on certain fundamental factors, their country of listing, and other criteria described in the table below. Each tier will first be populated with Precious Metals Companies having a gross margin of at least 25% and whose business description includes the terms “royalty” or “streaming” (“Priority Companies”) before other Precious

Metals Companies are eligible to be included in the Index. Each Precious Metals Company included in the Index universe receives a composite score based on multiple fundamental factors. Composite scores for Priority Companies are based on their revenue per employee, operating cash flow per employee, and gross margin, and scores for other companies are based primarily on their operating-cash-flow-to-enterprise-value ratio.

Tier 1 (30%) The three highest-scoring Precious Metals Companies that (i) derive a majority of their revenue from silver or gold, (ii) have their common stock listed on an exchange in the United States or Canada, and (iii) have a market capitalization of at least $1 billion are individually weighted at 10%. Tier 2 (20%) The next five highest-scoring Precious Metals Companies that (i)(a) have their common stock listed on an exchange in the United States or Canada or (b) have a U.S.-listed ADR and have their common stock listed on an exchange in Australia, South Africa, or the United Kingdom, and (ii) have a market capitalization of at least $400 million are individually weighted at 4%. Tier 3 (30%) The next ten highest-scoring Precious Metals Companies that (i)(a) have their common stock listed on an exchange in the United States or Canada or (b) have a U.S.-listed ADR and have their common stock listed on an exchange in Australia, South Africa, or the United Kingdom, and (ii) have a market capitalization of at least $300 million are individually weighted at 3%. Tier 4 (20%) The next ten highest-scoring Precious Metals Companies that (i) have their common stock listed on an exchange outside of the United States or Canada and (ii) have a market capitalization of at least $200 million are individually weighted at 2%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”), generally expects the Index to include approximately 28 Precious Metals Companies. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly.

The Index was developed in 2017 by U.S. Global Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adviser, in anticipation of the commencement of operations of the Fund and is constructed using an objective, rules-based methodology.

The Index calculation agent is Indxx, LLC, which is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser, the Index Provider, or the Fund’s distributor. The Index calculation agent provides information to the Fund about the constituents of the Index and does not provide investment advice with respect to the desirability of investing in, purchasing, or selling securities.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in Precious Metals Companies and at least 20% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in Precious Metals Companies that primarily derive their revenue from gold. The specific precious metals from which the Precious Metals Companies owned by the Fund derive their revenue may change over time, although the Adviser generally expects that the Fund will be predominantly invested in Precious Metals Companies that primarily derive their revenue from gold.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund ( e.g. , when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index).

The Fund generally may invest in securities or other investments not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index. For example, the Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Index (such as reconstitutions, additions, and deletions).

To the extent the Index concentrates ( i.e. , holds more than 25 percent of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Adviser expects that the Index, and consequently the Fund, will generally be concentrated in the metals and mining industry.

To the extent the Index has significant exposure to certain geographic regions, the Fund will have approximately the same exposure. The Adviser expects that the Index, and consequently the Fund, will generally have significant exposure to investments in South Africa, Australia, and Canada.