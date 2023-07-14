Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

SPDR® S&P® Global Natural Resources ETF

GNR | ETF

$55.73

$3.27 B

3.28%

$1.85

0.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.7%

1 yr return

16.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

Net Assets

$3.27 B

Holdings in Top 10

36.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$56.5
$47.63
$62.08

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GNR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 17.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 12.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 4.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® S&P® Global Natural Resources ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Sep 13, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    60350000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Global Natural Resources Index(the Index), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (SSGA FM or the Adviser), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become non-diversified solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities).  When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs)) based on securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market  
instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows. 
The Index is comprised of 90 of the largest U.S. and foreign publicly-traded companies, based on market capitalization, in the natural resources and commodities businesses (as defined below) that meet certain investability requirements. The Index component securities represent a combination of the component securities included in each of the following three sub-indices: the S&P Global Natural Resources — Agriculture Index, the S&P Global Natural Resources — Energy Index and the S&P Global Natural Resources — Metals and Mining Index. Each sub-index imposes a 40% limit on exposure to U.S. stocks and a 15% limit on exposure to emerging market stocks. The weight of each sub-index equals one-third of the total weight of the Index. Membership in the Index is based on industry sector according to the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®). Companies in natural resources and commodities businesses include those significantly engaged in the following industries: agricultural products, forest and paper products; fertilizers and agricultural chemicals; paper packaging; timber real estate investment trusts (REITs); integrated oil and gas; oil and gas drilling; oil and gas exploration and production; oil and gas refining and marketing; oil and gas equipment services; coal and consumable fuels; diversified metals and mining; steel; aluminum; copper; gold; silver; and precious metals and minerals. The Index includes publicly traded companies with stock traded on a developed market exchange, float-adjusted market capitalizations of a minimum of $1 billion and at least $5 million three-month average daily value traded. All Index constituents are weighted proportionally to their float-adjusted market capitalization within each sub-index, subject to a 5% single stock cap. A company's float-adjusted market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the number of shares readily available in the market by the price of such shares. Modifications are made to the weightings, if required, to conform to requirements applicable to regulated investment companies under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Internal Revenue Code), and reduce single stock concentration. The Index is reconstituted annually after the close of business on the last business day of August. In addition, rebalancings occur after the close of business on the last business day of February, May and November. As of November 30, 2022, countries represented in the Fund included Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Israel, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies located in the United States and the United Kingdom, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, the Index comprised 90 securities. 
The Index is sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC  (the Index Provider), which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition of the Index, relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 
Read More

GNR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GNR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.7% -6.5% 18.8% 82.73%
1 Yr 16.5% -4.2% 49.8% 55.05%
3 Yr 16.9%* -1.0% 56.7% 50.94%
5 Yr 6.0%* -5.2% 17.3% 47.52%
10 Yr 4.9%* -9.7% 12.5% 36.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GNR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 10.2% -32.2% 34.0% 41.12%
2021 11.7% -2.5% 35.5% 53.33%
2020 0.0% -8.5% 32.1% 79.61%
2019 3.9% -12.4% 8.5% 35.29%
2018 -2.8% -11.7% 24.9% 15.46%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GNR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.7% -23.6% 37.6% 6.36%
1 Yr 18.6% -13.2% 45.1% 24.77%
3 Yr 17.8%* -1.0% 56.7% 50.48%
5 Yr 12.0%* -5.2% 22.1% 16.16%
10 Yr 6.4%* -8.8% 14.2% 29.07%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GNR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 10.2% -32.2% 34.0% 41.12%
2021 11.7% -2.5% 35.5% 53.33%
2020 0.0% -8.5% 32.1% 79.61%
2019 3.9% -12.4% 8.5% 35.29%
2018 -2.8% -11.7% 24.9% 19.59%

GNR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GNR Category Low Category High GNR % Rank
Net Assets 3.27 B 2.05 M 7.03 B 6.31%
Number of Holdings 109 23 422 19.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.41 B 770 K 4.68 B 5.41%
Weighting of Top 10 36.90% 18.0% 74.6% 80.18%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BHP Group Ltd 4.91%
  2. Shell PLC 4.52%
  3. State Street Navigator Securities Lending Government Money Market Portfolio 4.44%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp 4.31%
  5. TotalEnergies SE 3.23%
  6. Glencore PLC 2.84%
  7. Chevron Corp 2.77%
  8. Nutrien Ltd 2.62%
  9. BP PLC 2.57%
  10. Vale SA 2.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GNR % Rank
Stocks 		99.18% 78.27% 100.48% 46.85%
Cash 		0.82% -1.77% 21.06% 49.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 72.07%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 72.07%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 72.07%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.00% 2.96% 73.87%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GNR % Rank
Basic Materials 		51.63% 2.49% 100.00% 35.14%
Energy 		34.70% 0.00% 89.67% 43.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.62% 0.00% 43.37% 14.41%
Consumer Defense 		4.85% 0.00% 33.96% 31.53%
Real Estate 		1.38% 0.00% 36.20% 16.22%
Industrials 		0.82% 0.00% 63.67% 80.18%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 35.93% 86.49%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 17.68% 83.78%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.67% 83.78%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 76.58%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 71.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GNR % Rank
Non US 		63.45% 0.00% 90.92% 18.02%
US 		35.73% 8.98% 99.93% 81.98%

GNR - Expenses

Operational Fees

GNR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.40% 0.08% 5.06% 89.19%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.25% 12.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GNR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GNR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GNR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 4.00% 169.00% 7.87%

GNR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GNR Category Low Category High GNR % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.28% 0.00% 8.26% 3.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GNR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GNR Category Low Category High GNR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 4.17% -35.65% 9.06% 5.45%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GNR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GNR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2011

11.34

11.3%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

David Chin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 03, 2017

5.41

5.4%

David Chin is a Vice President of SSGA and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group at SSGA. Prior to joining SSGA in 1999, Mr. Chin was a product analyst in the Analytical Services Group at Frank Russell Company. Before this, he worked at OneSource Information Systems developing investment software. Preceding this, he was affiliated with PanAgora Asset Management in the Research and Development group creating quantitative investment models for international equities. Mr. Chin has been working in the investment management field since 1992. Mr. Chin holds a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from the University of Massachusetts/Boston and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Arizona.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.54

