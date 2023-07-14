The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Solactive Genomics Index ("Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund’s total assets (including the value of the collateral received).

The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to exchange-listed companies that are positioned to benefit from further advances in the field of genomic science and biotechnology, as well as applications thereof (collectively, "Genomics & Biotechnology Companies"), as defined by Solactive AG, the provider of the Underlying Index ("Index Provider"). In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a company is considered by the Index Provider to be a Genomics & Biotechnology Company if it derives at least 50% of its revenue, operating income, or assets from genomics and/or biotechnology. These companies include those involved in the following business activities: (i) gene editing, (ii) genomic sequencing, (iii) development and testing of genetic medicine/therapies, (iv) computational genomics and genetic diagnostics, and/or (v) biotechnology.

In constructing the Underlying Index, the Index Provider first establishes the eligible universe by utilizing FactSet sector classifications: only companies classified by FactSet as healthcare companies are eligible for the Underlying Index. The Index Provider then applies a proprietary natural language processing algorithm to the eligible universe, which seeks to identify and rank companies with direct exposure to the genomics industry based on filings, disclosures and other public information (e.g.

regulatory filings, earnings transcripts, etc.). The highest ranking companies identified by the natural language processing algorithm, as of the selection date, are further reviewed by the Index Provider to confirm they derive at least 50% of their revenues, operating income, or assets from the following business activities:

i. Gene Editing : Companies that develop technology for the insertion, deletion, or replacement of DNA at a specific site in the genome of an organism.

ii. Genomic Sequencing : Companies that are engaged in the process of determining the complete DNA sequence of an organism's genome.

iii. Genetic Medicine/Therapies : Companies that seek to detect, cure or treat diseases by identifying and/or modifying an organism's gene expression or functioning.

iv. Computational Genomics and Genetic Diagnostics : Companies that use computational and statistical analysis to decipher biological insights from genome sequences and related data.

v. Biotechnology : Companies that combine biologic processes and technology to develop products and services.

The eligible universe of the Underlying Index includes exchange-listed companies that meet minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Provider. As of January 31, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of January 31, 2023, companies listed in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Additionally, ADRs of any company whose primary listing is in a country that is part of the Emerging markets are eligible.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and re-weighted semi-annually. Modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents primarily based on market capitalization, but subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. Generally speaking, this approach will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies and increase company-level diversification. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include healthcare companies. As of January 31, 2023, the Underlying Index had 40 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.