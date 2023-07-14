Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.5%
1 yr return
-0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.3%
Net Assets
$172 M
Holdings in Top 10
71.8%
Expense Ratio 1.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|
The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in other exchange-traded funds (the “ETFs”) and other exchange traded products (“ETPs”) including, but not limited to, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), exchange traded currency trusts, closed-end funds, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”, and together, with ETFs, ETPs, and ETNs, “Underlying Vehicles”) that offer diversified exposure, including inverse exposure, to global regions (including emerging markets), countries, styles (i.e., market capitalization, value, growth, etc.) and sectors. The Fund will invest in Underlying Vehicles, including affiliated and unaffiliated ETPs, spanning all the major world asset and instrument classes including equities, bonds (including high yield bonds, which are commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), real estate, derivatives, commodities, and currencies.
The Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), will actively manage the Fund’s portfolio utilizing a quantitative strategy with risk management controls in an attempt to protect capital. Cambria’s model combines momentum and trend factors to select Underlying Vehicles for the Fund. The Fund looks to allocate to the top-performing assets based on absolute and relative momentum, typically measured over periods of less than two years.
Through Underlying Vehicles, the Fund may have exposure to companies in any industry and of any market capitalization. In addition to Underlying Vehicles, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets directly in other securities and financial instruments, including futures, cash and cash equivalents. Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to invest at least 40% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in at least three different countries (including the United States).
The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions. Cambria expects to adjust the Fund’s holdings to meet target allocations monthly. As a result, the Fund may experience high portfolio turnover.
|
•ETFs are registered investment companies whose shares are exchange-traded and give investors a proportional interest in the pool of securities and other assets held by the ETF.
•ETPs are exchange-traded equity securities whose value derives from an underlying asset or portfolio of assets, which may correlate to a benchmark, such as a commodity, currency, interest rate or index. ETFs are one type of ETP.
•ETNs are unsecured and unsubordinated debt securities whose value derives, in part, from an underlying asset or benchmark and, in part, from the credit quality of the issuer.
|Period
|GMOM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.5%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|7.94%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|13.30%
|3 Yr
|10.8%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|9.80%
|5 Yr
|5.3%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|15.42%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GMOM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.5%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|3.77%
|2021
|11.1%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|64.69%
|2020
|1.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|93.22%
|2019
|2.4%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|46.02%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|4.90%
|Period
|GMOM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|4.72%
|1 Yr
|9.0%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|12.92%
|3 Yr
|11.8%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|8.30%
|5 Yr
|7.7%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|14.42%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GMOM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-0.5%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|3.77%
|2021
|11.1%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|64.69%
|2020
|1.2%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|93.22%
|2019
|2.4%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|63.77%
|2018
|-2.0%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|9.26%
|GMOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMOM % Rank
|Net Assets
|172 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|85.31%
|Number of Holdings
|15
|2
|10961
|89.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|66.5 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|67.43%
|Weighting of Top 10
|71.81%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|18.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMOM % Rank
|Stocks
|51.69%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|69.94%
|Cash
|25.48%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|7.93%
|Other
|18.96%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|4.59%
|Bonds
|3.76%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|91.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.10%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|40.92%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|91.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMOM % Rank
|Energy
|31.63%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|4.67%
|Basic Materials
|21.99%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|1.91%
|Utilities
|16.75%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|93.21%
|Real Estate
|11.82%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|18.26%
|Industrials
|7.41%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|84.29%
|Financial Services
|4.85%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|48.41%
|Consumer Defense
|3.25%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|75.37%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.49%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|63.48%
|Technology
|0.37%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|87.69%
|Communication Services
|0.27%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|87.05%
|Healthcare
|0.18%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|85.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMOM % Rank
|US
|32.20%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|48.43%
|Non US
|19.49%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|73.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMOM % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|86.84%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|4.38%
|Government
|12.82%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|76.62%
|Corporate
|0.34%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|87.89%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|81.42%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|89.98%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|77.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GMOM % Rank
|US
|3.76%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|90.40%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|92.48%
|GMOM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|59.92%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|38.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|7.17%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|GMOM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|GMOM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GMOM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|441.00%
|95.05%
|GMOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMOM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.93%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|4.37%
|GMOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|GMOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|GMOM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.13%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|63.62%
|GMOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 06, 2023
|$0.350
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2023
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2022
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2022
|$0.595
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2021
|$0.247
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2021
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2021
|$0.193
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2020
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2020
|$0.248
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2019
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 11, 2019
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 11, 2019
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2019
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2018
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2018
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 09, 2018
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2017
|$0.246
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2017
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2017
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2016
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2016
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2016
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2016
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2015
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2015
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2015
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2015
|$0.274
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 03, 2014
7.58
7.6%
Mr. Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. Faber is a manager of Cambria's ETFs, separate accounts and private investment funds for accredited investors. Mr. Faber has authored numerous white papers and three books: Shareholder Yield, The Ivy Portfolio, and Global Value. He is a frequent speaker and writer on investment strategies and has been featured in Barron's, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. Mr. Faber graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in Engineering Science and Biology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
