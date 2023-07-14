Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cambria Global Momentum ETF

GMOM | Active ETF

$28.29

$172 M

4.93%

$1.40

1.11%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.5%

1 yr return

-0.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.3%

Net Assets

$172 M

Holdings in Top 10

71.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.4
$26.73
$29.99

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GMOM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cambria Global Momentum ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    CAMBRIA ETF TRUST
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    2900001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mebane Faber

Fund Description

The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in other exchange-traded funds (the “ETFs”) and other exchange traded products (“ETPs”) including, but not limited to, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), exchange traded currency trusts, closed-end funds, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”, and together, with ETFs, ETPs, and ETNs, “Underlying Vehicles”) that offer diversified exposure, including inverse exposure, to global regions (including emerging markets), countries, styles (i.e., market capitalization, value, growth, etc.) and sectors. The Fund will invest in Underlying Vehicles, including affiliated and unaffiliated ETPs, spanning all the major world asset and instrument classes including equities, bonds (including high yield bonds, which are commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), real estate, derivatives, commodities, and currencies.

The Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), will actively manage the Fund’s portfolio utilizing a quantitative strategy with risk management controls in an attempt to protect capital. Cambria’s model combines momentum and trend factors to select Underlying Vehicles for the Fund. The Fund looks to allocate to the top-performing assets based on absolute and relative momentum, typically measured over periods of less than two years.

Through Underlying Vehicles, the Fund may have exposure to companies in any industry and of any market capitalization. In addition to Underlying Vehicles, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets directly in other securities and financial instruments, including futures, cash and cash equivalents. Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to invest at least 40% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in at least three different countries (including the United States).

The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions. Cambria expects to adjust the Fund’s holdings to meet target allocations monthly. As a result, the Fund may experience high portfolio turnover.

ETFs are registered investment companies whose shares are exchange-traded and give investors a proportional interest in the pool of securities and other assets held by the ETF.

ETPs are exchange-traded equity securities whose value derives from an underlying asset or portfolio of assets, which may correlate to a benchmark, such as a commodity, currency, interest rate or index. ETFs are one type of ETP.

ETNs are unsecured and unsubordinated debt securities whose value derives, in part, from an underlying asset or benchmark and, in part, from the credit quality of the issuer.
Read More

GMOM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -23.7% 16.4% 7.94%
1 Yr -0.1% -8.9% 48.3% 13.30%
3 Yr 10.8%* -2.2% 16.4% 9.80%
5 Yr 5.3%* -0.7% 13.4% 15.42%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.5% -40.8% 20.6% 3.77%
2021 11.1% -21.0% 24.5% 64.69%
2020 1.2% -24.2% 27.8% 93.22%
2019 2.4% -23.1% 11.7% 46.02%
2018 -2.0% -100.0% 20.6% 4.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GMOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -23.7% 16.4% 4.72%
1 Yr 9.0% -12.8% 48.3% 12.92%
3 Yr 11.8%* -3.4% 16.4% 8.30%
5 Yr 7.7%* -1.1% 13.4% 14.42%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GMOM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.5% -40.8% 20.6% 3.77%
2021 11.1% -21.0% 24.5% 64.69%
2020 1.2% -24.2% 27.8% 93.22%
2019 2.4% -23.1% 11.7% 63.77%
2018 -2.0% -2.9% 23.1% 9.26%

GMOM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GMOM Category Low Category High GMOM % Rank
Net Assets 172 M 1.12 M 110 B 85.31%
Number of Holdings 15 2 10961 89.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 66.5 M -31.7 M 22 B 67.43%
Weighting of Top 10 71.81% 10.8% 100.0% 18.40%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cambria Global Value ETF 12.54%
  2. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF 12.26%
  3. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF 12.19%
  4. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF 6.79%
  5. Graniteshares Gold Trust 6.75%
  6. Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund 6.70%
  7. iShares Global Industrials ETF 6.36%
  8. VanEck Gold Miners ETF/USA 6.20%
  9. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF 6.05%
  10. iShares Global Tech ETF 6.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GMOM % Rank
Stocks 		51.69% -45.72% 98.42% 69.94%
Cash 		25.48% -97.12% 185.58% 7.93%
Other 		18.96% -1.25% 197.12% 4.59%
Bonds 		3.76% -39.76% 93.84% 91.23%
Preferred Stocks 		0.10% -0.03% 14.00% 40.92%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 91.23%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMOM % Rank
Energy 		31.63% 0.00% 38.61% 4.67%
Basic Materials 		21.99% 0.00% 60.23% 1.91%
Utilities 		16.75% 0.00% 40.29% 93.21%
Real Estate 		11.82% 0.00% 90.14% 18.26%
Industrials 		7.41% 0.09% 32.39% 84.29%
Financial Services 		4.85% 0.00% 30.34% 48.41%
Consumer Defense 		3.25% 0.00% 31.85% 75.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.49% 0.00% 20.84% 63.48%
Technology 		0.37% 0.00% 39.48% 87.69%
Communication Services 		0.27% 0.00% 28.59% 87.05%
Healthcare 		0.18% 0.00% 30.30% 85.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMOM % Rank
US 		32.20% -4.82% 95.75% 48.43%
Non US 		19.49% -46.69% 57.06% 73.28%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMOM % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		86.84% 0.10% 100.00% 4.38%
Government 		12.82% 0.00% 98.64% 76.62%
Corporate 		0.34% 0.00% 99.90% 87.89%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 41.88% 81.42%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 83.28% 89.98%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 77.04%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GMOM % Rank
US 		3.76% -177.12% 87.76% 90.40%
Non US 		0.00% -39.00% 137.36% 92.48%

GMOM - Expenses

Operational Fees

GMOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.16% 2.71% 59.92%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.70% 38.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.17%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

GMOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

GMOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GMOM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 441.00% 95.05%

GMOM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GMOM Category Low Category High GMOM % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.93% 0.00% 10.92% 4.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GMOM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GMOM Category Low Category High GMOM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.13% -5.20% 6.33% 63.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GMOM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GMOM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mebane Faber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 03, 2014

7.58

7.6%

Mr. Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. Faber is a manager of Cambria's ETFs, separate accounts and private investment funds for accredited investors. Mr. Faber has authored numerous white papers and three books: Shareholder Yield, The Ivy Portfolio, and Global Value. He is a frequent speaker and writer on investment strategies and has been featured in Barron's, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. Mr. Faber graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in Engineering Science and Biology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

