The Fund is considered a “fund of funds” that seeks to achieve its investment objective by primarily investing in other exchange-traded funds (the “ETFs”) and other exchange traded products (“ETPs”) including, but not limited to, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), exchange traded currency trusts, closed-end funds, and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”, and together, with ETFs, ETPs, and ETNs, “Underlying Vehicles”) that offer diversified exposure, including inverse exposure, to global regions (including emerging markets), countries, styles (i.e., market capitalization, value, growth, etc.) and sectors. The Fund will invest in Underlying Vehicles, including affiliated and unaffiliated ETPs, spanning all the major world asset and instrument classes including equities, bonds (including high yield bonds, which are commonly referred to as “junk bonds”), real estate, derivatives, commodities, and currencies. The Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), will actively manage the Fund’s portfolio utilizing a quantitative strategy with risk management controls in an attempt to protect capital. Cambria’s model combines momentum and trend factors to select Underlying Vehicles for the Fund. The Fund looks to allocate to the top-performing assets based on absolute and relative momentum, typically measured over periods of less than two years. Through Underlying Vehicles, the Fund may have exposure to companies in any industry and of any market capitalization. In addition to Underlying Vehicles, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets directly in other securities and financial instruments, including futures, cash and cash equivalents. Under normal market conditions, the Fund expects to invest at least 40% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in at least three different countries (including the United States). The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions. Cambria expects to adjust the Fund’s holdings to meet target allocations monthly. As a result, the Fund may experience high portfolio turnover.

•ETFs are registered investment companies whose shares are exchange-traded and give investors a proportional interest in the pool of securities and other assets held by the ETF. •ETPs are exchange-traded equity securities whose value derives from an underlying asset or portfolio of assets, which may correlate to a benchmark, such as a commodity, currency, interest rate or index. ETFs are one type of ETP. •ETNs are unsecured and unsubordinated debt securities whose value derives, in part, from an underlying asset or benchmark and, in part, from the credit quality of the issuer.