Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-8.0%
1 yr return
-20.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-18.3%
Net Assets
$17.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 0.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|GLL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-8.0%
|-11.7%
|100.5%
|76.92%
|1 Yr
|-20.8%
|-56.9%
|202.8%
|61.54%
|3 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-62.7%
|-5.4%
|23.08%
|5 Yr
|-18.3%*
|-41.8%
|-6.4%
|38.46%
|10 Yr
|-11.7%*
|-22.7%
|-2.4%
|30.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.1%
|-88.6%
|1.0%
|18.18%
|2021
|0.8%
|-57.6%
|0.8%
|9.09%
|2020
|-16.4%
|-39.0%
|6.9%
|72.73%
|2019
|-7.5%
|-19.7%
|20.1%
|63.64%
|2018
|1.1%
|-46.6%
|3.6%
|54.55%
|Period
|GLL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.3%
|-90.1%
|14.8%
|61.54%
|1 Yr
|0.3%
|-96.2%
|35.1%
|30.77%
|3 Yr
|-24.8%*
|-64.7%
|-5.4%
|38.46%
|5 Yr
|-16.2%*
|-51.6%
|-6.4%
|23.08%
|10 Yr
|-8.7%*
|-31.9%
|-2.4%
|23.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|GLL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-2.1%
|-88.6%
|1.0%
|18.18%
|2021
|0.8%
|-57.6%
|0.8%
|9.09%
|2020
|-16.4%
|-39.0%
|6.9%
|72.73%
|2019
|-7.5%
|-19.7%
|20.1%
|63.64%
|2018
|1.1%
|-46.6%
|3.6%
|54.55%
|GLL
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLL % Rank
|Net Assets
|17.4 M
|61.6 K
|168 M
|30.77%
|Number of Holdings
|9
|3
|11
|25.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-57.4 M
|-802 M
|3.11 M
|75.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|100.0%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GLL % Rank
|Cash
|199.69%
|97.51%
|200.05%
|50.00%
|Other
|28.65%
|-100.05%
|28.65%
|12.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.50%
|Stocks
|-128.34%
|-128.34%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|GLL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.75%
|4.15%
|45.00%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.75%
|1.35%
|84.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GLL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|GLL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GLL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|166.00%
|44.44%
|GLL
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.23%
|GLL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|GLL
|Category Low
|Category High
|GLL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.98%
|-2.76%
|-0.98%
|12.50%
|GLL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 11, 2022
0.22
0.2%
George Banian, Principal of the Sponsor since March 11, 2022, has served as a registered associated person and an NFA associate member of the Sponsor since March 11, 2022, and a Portfolio Manager of the Sponsor since March 11, 2022. In these roles, Mr. Banian’s responsibilities include day-to-day portfolio management of certain series of the Trust. Mr. Banian also serves as a Portfolio Manager of PSA since February 2022, Associate Portfolio Manager of PSA from August 2016 to February 2022, Senior Portfolio Analyst of PSA from December 2010 to August 2016, and Portfolio Analyst of PSA from December 2007 to December 2010. In addition, Mr. Banian served as a Portfolio Manager of PFA since February 2022, and an Associate Portfolio Manager of PFA from July 2021 to February 2022.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|4.09
|8.67
|6.38
|8.67
