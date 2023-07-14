George Banian, Principal of the Sponsor since March 11, 2022, has served as a registered associated person and an NFA associate member of the Sponsor since March 11, 2022, and a Portfolio Manager of the Sponsor since March 11, 2022. In these roles, Mr. Banian’s responsibilities include day-to-day portfolio management of certain series of the Trust. Mr. Banian also serves as a Portfolio Manager of PSA since February 2022, Associate Portfolio Manager of PSA from August 2016 to February 2022, Senior Portfolio Analyst of PSA from December 2010 to August 2016, and Portfolio Analyst of PSA from December 2007 to December 2010. In addition, Mr. Banian served as a Portfolio Manager of PFA since February 2022, and an Associate Portfolio Manager of PFA from July 2021 to February 2022.