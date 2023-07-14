The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a focused portfolio of growth stocks. The Fund primarily invests in U.S. exchange traded equity securities, including common and preferred stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company.

The Fund allocates its portfolio investments based on Gerber Kawasaki Inc.’s (the “Sub-Advisor”) proprietary research methods, which seek to identify top companies within the fastest growing current or future global macroeconomic trends (i.e., the economic trends that affect the performance, structure, and behavior of the economy as a whole). This multi-thematic approach allows for investment diversification but also capitalizes on various newly evolving, or “disruptive,” investment themes. Stock selection is determined using the Sub-Advisor’s three-part analysis system that rates a company’s fundamentals,technical indicators (i.e., chart-based calculations created from historic price, volume, or open interest information that aims to forecast future stock price movements), and the results of the Sub-Advisor’s qualitative analysis of the company. The Sub-Advisor’s qualitative analysis includes review of a company’s products and management as well as its fit among macro trends. The Sub-Advisor seeks to identify the best opportunities within identified macro themes that give investors the best opportunity for growth of capital. Companies that no longer satisfy the Fund’s investment criteria developed under the Sub-Advisor’s analysis system may be removed from the portfolio at any time.

The Fund may invest in companies of any capitalization but typically invests in companies with capitalizations of $1 billion or more. To a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in ETFs, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) and other exchange-traded products (collectively with ETFs and ETNs, “ETPs”) to seek to obtain exposure to industries or sectors the Sub-Advisor believes to be top thematic macro opportunities. The Fund’s portfolio is generally comprised of less than 50 stocks or ETPs.

The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.