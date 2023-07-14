Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

Active ETF
GK
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.4763 -0.11 -0.59%
primary theme
N/A
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF

GK | Active ETF

$18.48

$16.9 M

1.05%

$0.20

1.43%

Vitals

YTD Return

25.2%

1 yr return

11.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$16.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.6
$14.55
$19.51

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GK - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Ross Gerber

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a focused portfolio of growth stocks. The Fund primarily invests in U.S. exchange traded equity securities, including common and preferred stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company.

The Fund allocates its portfolio investments based on Gerber Kawasaki Inc.’s (the “Sub-Advisor”) proprietary research methods, which seek to identify top companies within the fastest growing current or future global macroeconomic trends (i.e., the economic trends that affect the performance, structure, and behavior of the economy as a whole). This multi-thematic approach allows for investment diversification but also capitalizes on various newly evolving, or “disruptive,” investment themes. Stock selection is determined using the Sub-Advisor’s three-part analysis system that rates a company’s fundamentals,technical indicators (i.e., chart-based calculations created from historic price, volume, or open interest information that aims to forecast future stock price movements), and the results of the Sub-Advisor’s qualitative analysis of the company. The Sub-Advisor’s qualitative analysis includes review of a company’s products and management as well as its fit among macro trends. The Sub-Advisor seeks to identify the best opportunities within identified macro themes that give investors the best opportunity for growth of capital. Companies that no longer satisfy the Fund’s investment criteria developed under the Sub-Advisor’s analysis system may be removed from the portfolio at any time.

The Fund may invest in companies of any capitalization but typically invests in companies with capitalizations of $1 billion or more. To a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in ETFs, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) and other exchange-traded products (collectively with ETFs and ETNs, “ETPs”) to seek to obtain exposure to industries or sectors the Sub-Advisor believes to be top thematic macro opportunities. The Fund’s portfolio is generally comprised of less than 50 stocks or ETPs.

The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

Read More

GK - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 25.2% -44.2% 26.6% 95.57%
1 Yr 11.7% -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -74.2% 26.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -61.2% 23.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -35.6% 18.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.8% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -27.1% 10.6% 97.25%
2018 N/A -15.9% 33.2% 5.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.2% 26.6% 99.15%
1 Yr N/A -98.5% 150.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -74.2% 32.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -61.2% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -35.6% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -42.8% -98.8% 81.6% N/A
2021 N/A -39.5% 48.7% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -16.8% 10.6% 99.02%
2018 N/A -15.9% 35.6% 7.07%

GK - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GK Category Low Category High GK % Rank
Net Assets 16.9 M 189 K 222 B 95.03%
Number of Holdings 43 2 3509 71.83%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.58 M -1.37 M 104 B 94.17%
Weighting of Top 10 46.34% 9.4% 100.0% 53.93%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tesla Inc 8.97%
  2. MGM Resorts International 7.34%
  3. Microsoft Corp 5.90%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 5.18%
  5. Apple Inc 4.96%
  6. Netflix Inc 4.60%
  7. Walt Disney Co/The 4.41%
  8. LPL Financial Holdings Inc 4.33%
  9. Deere Co 3.90%
  10. VICI Properties Inc 3.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GK % Rank
Stocks 		99.58% 0.00% 107.71% 56.41%
Other 		2.09% -2.66% 17.15% 15.04%
Cash 		0.42% -10.83% 87.35% 40.37%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 13.74%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 8.21%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 98.58% 7.44%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GK % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 11.60%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 69.82% 91.78%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.57% 0.92%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.65% 55.91%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 75.88%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.06% 40.02%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 55.07%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 38.17%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.50% 86.33%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 62.57% 3.30%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 22.00% 21.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GK % Rank
US 		99.58% 0.00% 105.43% 49.73%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 48.12%

GK - Expenses

Operational Fees

GK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.43% 0.01% 7.09% 54.99%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 77.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.64%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

GK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

GK - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GK Category Low Category High GK % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.05% 0.00% 19.33% 15.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GK Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GK Category Low Category High GK % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.13% 2.90% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GK Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GK - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ross Gerber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ross Gerber, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer Mr. Gerber co-founded the Gerber Kawasaki, Inc in June of 2010 and is responsible for overseeing the operations of the firm and serving individual clients. He is also Chief Investment Officer of the Gerber Kawasaki and is responsible for stock selection and research for exchange-traded fund and separately managed account portfolios managed by Gerber Kawasaki. Mr. Gerber entered the investment industry in June of 1994 and has over 27 years of experience managing money for clients. Mr. Gerber graduated with a BA from the University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.09 2.92

