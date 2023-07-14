Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
25.2%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$16.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.3%
Expense Ratio 1.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a focused portfolio of growth stocks. The Fund primarily invests in U.S. exchange traded equity securities, including common and preferred stock and American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). ADRs are securities traded on a local stock exchange that represent interests in securities issued by a foreign publicly listed company.
The Fund allocates its portfolio investments based on Gerber Kawasaki Inc.’s (the “Sub-Advisor”) proprietary research methods, which seek to identify top companies within the fastest growing current or future global macroeconomic trends (i.e., the economic trends that affect the performance, structure, and behavior of the economy as a whole). This multi-thematic approach allows for investment diversification but also capitalizes on various newly evolving, or “disruptive,” investment themes. Stock selection is determined using the Sub-Advisor’s three-part analysis system that rates a company’s fundamentals,technical indicators (i.e., chart-based calculations created from historic price, volume, or open interest information that aims to forecast future stock price movements), and the results of the Sub-Advisor’s qualitative analysis of the company. The Sub-Advisor’s qualitative analysis includes review of a company’s products and management as well as its fit among macro trends. The Sub-Advisor seeks to identify the best opportunities within identified macro themes that give investors the best opportunity for growth of capital. Companies that no longer satisfy the Fund’s investment criteria developed under the Sub-Advisor’s analysis system may be removed from the portfolio at any time.
The Fund may invest in companies of any capitalization but typically invests in companies with capitalizations of $1 billion or more. To a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in ETFs, exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”) and other exchange-traded products (collectively with ETFs and ETNs, “ETPs”) to seek to obtain exposure to industries or sectors the Sub-Advisor believes to be top thematic macro opportunities. The Fund’s portfolio is generally comprised of less than 50 stocks or ETPs.
The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.
|Period
|GK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|25.2%
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|95.57%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-74.2%
|26.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-61.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-35.6%
|18.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.8%
|-98.8%
|81.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-39.5%
|48.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-27.1%
|10.6%
|97.25%
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|33.2%
|5.86%
|GK
|Category Low
|Category High
|GK % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.9 M
|189 K
|222 B
|95.03%
|Number of Holdings
|43
|2
|3509
|71.83%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.58 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|94.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.34%
|9.4%
|100.0%
|53.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GK % Rank
|Stocks
|99.58%
|0.00%
|107.71%
|56.41%
|Other
|2.09%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|15.04%
|Cash
|0.42%
|-10.83%
|87.35%
|40.37%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|13.74%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|8.21%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|98.58%
|7.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GK % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|11.60%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.82%
|91.78%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.57%
|0.92%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|55.91%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|75.88%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|40.02%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|55.07%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|38.17%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|86.33%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|3.30%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.00%
|21.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GK % Rank
|US
|99.58%
|0.00%
|105.43%
|49.73%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|48.12%
|GK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.43%
|0.01%
|7.09%
|54.99%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|77.30%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.64%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|GK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|316.74%
|N/A
|GK
|Category Low
|Category High
|GK % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.05%
|0.00%
|19.33%
|15.47%
|GK
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GK
|Category Low
|Category High
|GK % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|2.90%
|N/A
|GK
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 01, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Ross Gerber, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer Mr. Gerber co-founded the Gerber Kawasaki, Inc in June of 2010 and is responsible for overseeing the operations of the firm and serving individual clients. He is also Chief Investment Officer of the Gerber Kawasaki and is responsible for stock selection and research for exchange-traded fund and separately managed account portfolios managed by Gerber Kawasaki. Mr. Gerber entered the investment industry in June of 1994 and has over 27 years of experience managing money for clients. Mr. Gerber graduated with a BA from the University of Pennsylvania.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.09
|2.92
