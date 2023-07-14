Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF

GHTA | Active ETF

$26.04

$43.6 M

0.21%

$0.06

1.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.8%

1 yr return

19.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$43.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

69.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.2
$22.06
$27.16

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GHTA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goose Hollow Tactical Allocation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Collaborative Investment Series Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Krishna Kumar

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded funds (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of equity and fixed income ETFs (“Underlying Funds”). The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests each primarily invest in (1) U.S. common, preferred, or convertible stocks, (2) foreign common, preferred, or convertible stocks, (3) emerging market common, preferred, or convertible stocks, (4) U.S. fixed income securities, (5) real estate investment trusts, (6) master-limited partnerships, and (7) agency and mortgage backed securities. Underlying Funds that invest in equity securities may do so without regard to market capitalization and may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Fixed income Underlying Funds may invest in non-investment grade fixed income securities, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds that are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or similarly by another rating agency. The Fund may invest in individual equity securities without regard to capitalization and individual bonds from issuers of any credit quality or maturity, including high yield or “junk” bonds. The adviser considers an emerging market country to include any country that is (1) generally recognized to be an emerging market country by the international financial community, including the World Bank; (2) classified by the United Nations as a developing country; or (3) included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The Fund’s adviser invests the Fund’s assets in accordance with the following ranges: 

Equity Securities 10%-80%
Fixed Income Securities 20%-90%

The Fund may hedge up to 20% of its portfolio by investing in futures contracts on equity indexes, U.S. and foreign sovereign bonds, commodities or volatility indexes. The Fund may purchase options on futures contracts and Underlying Equity ETFs.

The adviser utilizes rules-based, quantitative systems combined with discretionary analysis to measure market risk and select Underlying Funds to buy and sell for the Fund. The adviser adjusts the Fund’s equity and fixed income market exposure based upon robust analysis which is supported by proprietary models as necessary. These models may utilize factors including, but not limited to, momentum and trend (e.g., price return), market structure (e.g., liquidity), volatility, cross-asset signals (e.g., correlation), seasonality, and fundamentals (e.g., earnings growth).

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the adviser may engage in frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.

Read More

GHTA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GHTA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.8% -24.7% 108.5% 80.00%
1 Yr 19.0% -24.4% 116.0% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -7.8% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.9% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.4% 8.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GHTA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 2.0% -39.0% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 39.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.9% 14.5% N/A
2019 N/A -15.9% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 61.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GHTA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -24.7% 108.5% 96.18%
1 Yr N/A -24.4% 116.0% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -7.8% 25.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -9.9% 22.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -5.4% 10.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GHTA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 2.0% -39.0% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 39.6% N/A
2020 N/A -21.9% 14.5% N/A
2019 N/A -11.5% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -12.6% 61.5% N/A

GHTA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GHTA Category Low Category High GHTA % Rank
Net Assets 43.6 M 658 K 207 B 98.68%
Number of Holdings 16 2 15351 72.11%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.3 M -6.38 M 48.5 B 97.17%
Weighting of Top 10 69.80% 8.4% 100.0% 25.27%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VANGUARD SHORT TERM TREASURY 20.96%
  2. VANGUARD INTERMEDIATE TERM TREASURY ETF 13.13%
  3. ISHARES MSCI BRAZIL ETF 11.26%
  4. SPDR S P OIL GAS EXP PR 10.81%
  5. ENERGY SELECT SECTOR SPDR FUND 9.36%
  6. ISHARES MSCI SAUDI ARABIA ETF 6.70%
  7. SPDR BLOOMBERG 1 3 MONTH T BILL ETF 5.94%
  8. QUADRATIC INTEREST RATE VOLATILITY AND INFLATION H 5.30%
  9. INVESCO SOLAR ETF 4.39%
  10. ISHARES MSCI JAPAN SMALL CAP ETF 3.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GHTA % Rank
Cash 		17.37% -16.75% 158.07% 3.21%
Preferred Stocks 		1.89% 0.00% 27.92% 7.20%
Other 		0.53% -6.69% 48.03% 12.34%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 99.40% 10.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 82.65%
Bonds 		0.00% -82.31% 116.75% 97.81%

GHTA - Expenses

Operational Fees

GHTA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.35% 0.06% 7.62% 46.33%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.83% 92.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 9.21%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

GHTA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GHTA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GHTA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 343.00% N/A

GHTA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GHTA Category Low Category High GHTA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.21% 0.00% 11.31% 87.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GHTA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GHTA Category Low Category High GHTA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.34% 19.41% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GHTA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GHTA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Krishna Kumar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2021

0.54

0.5%

Krishna Kumar is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. Prior to founding the adviser, Mr. Kumar served as a derivatives trader with MKP Capital from 2016 to 2018. Mr. Kumar earned an undergraduate degree in mathematics from Sri Sathya Sai University in 1996 and a graduate degree in computational finance from Oregon Graduate Institute in 2002.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 34.51 6.26 2.41

