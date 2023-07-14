The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded funds (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of equity and fixed income ETFs (“Underlying Funds”). The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests each primarily invest in (1) U.S. common, preferred, or convertible stocks, (2) foreign common, preferred, or convertible stocks, (3) emerging market common, preferred, or convertible stocks, (4) U.S. fixed income securities, (5) real estate investment trusts, (6) master-limited partnerships, and (7) agency and mortgage backed securities. Underlying Funds that invest in equity securities may do so without regard to market capitalization and may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Fixed income Underlying Funds may invest in non-investment grade fixed income securities, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds that are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or similarly by another rating agency. The Fund may invest in individual equity securities without regard to capitalization and individual bonds from issuers of any credit quality or maturity, including high yield or “junk” bonds. The adviser considers an emerging market country to include any country that is (1) generally recognized to be an emerging market country by the international financial community, including the World Bank; (2) classified by the United Nations as a developing country; or (3) included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

The Fund’s adviser invests the Fund’s assets in accordance with the following ranges:

Equity Securities 10%-80% Fixed Income Securities 20%-90%

The Fund may hedge up to 20% of its portfolio by investing in futures contracts on equity indexes, U.S. and foreign sovereign bonds, commodities or volatility indexes. The Fund may purchase options on futures contracts and Underlying Equity ETFs.

The adviser utilizes rules-based, quantitative systems combined with discretionary analysis to measure market risk and select Underlying Funds to buy and sell for the Fund. The adviser adjusts the Fund’s equity and fixed income market exposure based upon robust analysis which is supported by proprietary models as necessary. These models may utilize factors including, but not limited to, momentum and trend (e.g., price return), market structure (e.g., liquidity), volatility, cross-asset signals (e.g., correlation), seasonality, and fundamentals (e.g., earnings growth).

In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the adviser may engage in frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.