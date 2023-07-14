Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.8%
1 yr return
19.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$43.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
69.8%
Expense Ratio 1.35%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded funds (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a combination of equity and fixed income ETFs (“Underlying Funds”). The Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests each primarily invest in (1) U.S. common, preferred, or convertible stocks, (2) foreign common, preferred, or convertible stocks, (3) emerging market common, preferred, or convertible stocks, (4) U.S. fixed income securities, (5) real estate investment trusts, (6) master-limited partnerships, and (7) agency and mortgage backed securities. Underlying Funds that invest in equity securities may do so without regard to market capitalization and may invest in American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). Fixed income Underlying Funds may invest in non-investment grade fixed income securities, commonly known as “high yield” or “junk” bonds that are rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or similarly by another rating agency. The Fund may invest in individual equity securities without regard to capitalization and individual bonds from issuers of any credit quality or maturity, including high yield or “junk” bonds. The adviser considers an emerging market country to include any country that is (1) generally recognized to be an emerging market country by the international financial community, including the World Bank; (2) classified by the United Nations as a developing country; or (3) included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.
The Fund’s adviser invests the Fund’s assets in accordance with the following ranges:
|Equity Securities
|10%-80%
|Fixed Income Securities
|20%-90%
The Fund may hedge up to 20% of its portfolio by investing in futures contracts on equity indexes, U.S. and foreign sovereign bonds, commodities or volatility indexes. The Fund may purchase options on futures contracts and Underlying Equity ETFs.
The adviser utilizes rules-based, quantitative systems combined with discretionary analysis to measure market risk and select Underlying Funds to buy and sell for the Fund. The adviser adjusts the Fund’s equity and fixed income market exposure based upon robust analysis which is supported by proprietary models as necessary. These models may utilize factors including, but not limited to, momentum and trend (e.g., price return), market structure (e.g., liquidity), volatility, cross-asset signals (e.g., correlation), seasonality, and fundamentals (e.g., earnings growth).
In pursuing the Fund’s investment objective, the adviser may engage in frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities, resulting in a high portfolio turnover rate.
|Period
|GHTA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.8%
|-24.7%
|108.5%
|80.00%
|1 Yr
|19.0%
|-24.4%
|116.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.8%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.9%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.4%
|8.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GHTA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.0%
|-39.0%
|92.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.1%
|39.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-21.9%
|14.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-15.9%
|6.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|61.5%
|N/A
|Period
|GHTA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-24.7%
|108.5%
|96.18%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-24.4%
|116.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.8%
|25.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.9%
|22.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|10.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GHTA Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|2.0%
|-39.0%
|92.4%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.1%
|39.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-21.9%
|14.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-11.5%
|6.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.6%
|61.5%
|N/A
|GHTA
|Category Low
|Category High
|GHTA % Rank
|Net Assets
|43.6 M
|658 K
|207 B
|98.68%
|Number of Holdings
|16
|2
|15351
|72.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|17.3 M
|-6.38 M
|48.5 B
|97.17%
|Weighting of Top 10
|69.80%
|8.4%
|100.0%
|25.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GHTA % Rank
|Cash
|17.37%
|-16.75%
|158.07%
|3.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.89%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|7.20%
|Other
|0.53%
|-6.69%
|48.03%
|12.34%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|10.93%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|82.65%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-82.31%
|116.75%
|97.81%
|GHTA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.35%
|0.06%
|7.62%
|46.33%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|92.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.21%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|N/A
|GHTA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GHTA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GHTA Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|343.00%
|N/A
|GHTA
|Category Low
|Category High
|GHTA % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.21%
|0.00%
|11.31%
|87.85%
|GHTA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|GHTA
|Category Low
|Category High
|GHTA % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|N/A
|GHTA
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2021
0.54
0.5%
Krishna Kumar is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Fund. Prior to founding the adviser, Mr. Kumar served as a derivatives trader with MKP Capital from 2016 to 2018. Mr. Kumar earned an undergraduate degree in mathematics from Sri Sathya Sai University in 1996 and a graduate degree in computational finance from Oregon Graduate Institute in 2002.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|34.51
|6.26
|2.41
