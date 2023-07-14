The Fund uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to follow the Index, in instances in which a security in the Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Index. The Fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with its Index, and, therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule.

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets, exclusive of collateral held from securities lending, in the component securities of the Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities that are not in the Fund’s Index to the extent that the Fund’s adviser believes such investments should help the Fund’s overall portfolio track the Index. The Fund may also invest in other investment companies that principally invest in the types of instruments allowed by the investment strategies of the Fund.

The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers, and other financial organizations. These loans, if and when made, may not exceed 33 1/3% of the total asset value of the Fund (including the loan collateral). By lending its securities, the Fund may increase its income by receiving payments from the borrower.

Prime Treatments, Testing and Advancements Index

The Index tracks the performance of U.S.-listed equity securities or depositary receipts of companies that (i) perform research, development, and commercialization of treatments or vaccines for infectious diseases or (ii) engage in the research, development,

manufacturing, and provision of biological tests for patients. Such companies are identified by Prime Indexes (the “Index Provider”), an independent index provider that is not affiliated with the Fund’s investment adviser, based on the rules of the Index.

The Index is comprised of two groups of companies, as described below: “Treatment Companies” and “Testing Companies”. “Treatment Companies” are companies that (i) have one or more vaccines or treatments for infectious diseases in pre-clinical research, in any phase of U.S. Food and Drug Administration clinical trials, or in a commercial stage and (ii) are classified by the North American Industry Classification System as either “Pharmaceutical and Medicine Manufacturing” or “Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering, and Life Sciences”. “Testing Companies” are companies that derive more than 50% of their revenue from the research, development, manufacturing, and provision of biological tests for patients.

To qualify for inclusion in the Index, Treatments Companies and Testing Companies must have an operating company structure (as opposed to being a pass-through security). To be added to the Index, Treatments Companies and Testing Companies must have a minimum market capitalization of US$100 million and an average daily value traded over the prior three month period of $250,000. Companies already included in the Index must have a minimum market capitalization of US$50 million.

The Index has a quarterly review in each March, June, September, and December, at which times the Index is reconstituted and rebalanced by the Index Provider. The composition of the Index and the constituent weights are determined on the two Thursdays before the second Friday of each March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if this is a non-business day). Component changes are made after the market close on the third Friday of each March, June, September, and December (or the next business day if the third Friday is not a business day) and become effective at the market opening on the next trading day.

The five largest constituents with a market capitalization under US$15 billion are each weighted at 6% (30% in the aggregate). The remaining constituents with a market capitalization under US$15 billion are weighted bases on their market capitalization subject to a 4% limit per security. Constituents with a market capitalization of US$15 billion or more will be equally weighted with an aggregate weighting of 10%.

The Index is developed and owned by Prime Indexes, and the Index is calculated and maintained by Solactive AG. The Index Provider is not affiliated with Solactive AG, the Fund, or the Fund’s investment adviser.

As of January 10, 2023, the Index had 68 components.

The Fund will concentrate its investments ( i.e. , hold more than 25% of its net assets) in a particular industry or group of related industries to approximately the same extent that the Index is concentrated. As of January 10, 2023, the Index was concentrated in the biotechnology industry.

Correlation : Correlation is the extent to which the values of different types of investments move in tandem with one another in response to changing economic and market conditions. An index is a theoretical financial calculation, while the Fund is an actual investment portfolio. The performance of the Fund and the Index may vary somewhat due to transaction costs, asset valuations, foreign currency valuations, market impact, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), legal restrictions or limitations, illiquid or unavailable securities, and timing variances.

The Fund’s investment adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.