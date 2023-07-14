The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying equity securities at the time of purchase. The Adviser uses quantitative screens (such as dividend yield, return on invested capital, free cash flow and revenue growth metrics), followed by qualitative, research on individual stocks on an industry level and on a company level to identify companies it believes have the commitment and capacity to pay dividends and whose potential growth of capital is expected to be above average. Through this process, the Fund seeks an investment portfolio for investors that achieves above-average yield, a growing dividend and capital appreciation. Examples of securities in which the Fund invests include common stock, preferred stock, convertible stocks, rights, warrants and depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund seeks to identify and invest in (i) financially sound companies with well-established businesses that are selling at relatively low valuations; (ii) companies that are leaders within their respective markets or industries for above average returns and consistency in earnings; and (iii) companies in the process of establishing leading positions with a product, service, or market. At any given time, the companies selected for investment could be from the same industry or sector, but the Fund’s investment will not exceed more than 25% in any one industry.

The Fund invests in equity securities of small, medium and large market capitalization companies and in growth and value stocks.

The Fund invests in securities of issuers located throughout the world, including U.S. and foreign companies, without regard to geographic location. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in foreign and emerging market securities and typically holds investments tied economically to at least three countries outside the U.S.