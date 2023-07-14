Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
2.8%
1 yr return
6.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$8.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.9%
Expense Ratio 0.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying equity securities at the time of purchase. The Adviser uses quantitative screens (such as dividend yield, return on invested capital, free cash flow and revenue growth metrics), followed by qualitative, research on individual stocks on an industry level and on a company level to identify companies it believes have the commitment and capacity to pay dividends and whose potential growth of capital is expected to be above average. Through this process, the Fund seeks an investment portfolio for investors that achieves above-average yield, a growing dividend and capital appreciation. Examples of securities in which the Fund invests include common stock, preferred stock, convertible stocks, rights, warrants and depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).
The Fund seeks to identify and invest in (i) financially sound companies with well-established businesses that are selling at relatively low valuations; (ii) companies that are leaders within their respective markets or industries for above average returns and consistency in earnings; and (iii) companies in the process of establishing leading positions with a product, service, or market. At any given time, the companies selected for investment could be from the same industry or sector, but the Fund’s investment will not exceed more than 25% in any one industry.
The Fund invests in equity securities of small, medium and large market capitalization companies and in growth and value stocks.
The Fund invests in securities of issuers located throughout the world, including U.S. and foreign companies, without regard to geographic location. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in foreign and emerging market securities and typically holds investments tied economically to at least three countries outside the U.S.
|Period
|GDVD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|0.1%
|42.6%
|96.05%
|1 Yr
|6.6%
|-17.5%
|156.8%
|70.69%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-7.6%
|35.5%
|43.73%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-0.6%
|36.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.6%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GDVD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|72.89%
|2021
|0.4%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|33.91%
|2020
|3.2%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|38.71%
|2019
|6.3%
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|-2.1%
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|GDVD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|0.1%
|42.6%
|95.94%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-21.4%
|156.8%
|67.19%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.0%
|35.5%
|41.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.6%
|36.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.6%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|GDVD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|72.89%
|2021
|0.4%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|34.04%
|2020
|3.2%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|58.65%
|2019
|6.3%
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|-2.1%
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|GDVD
|Category Low
|Category High
|GDVD % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.5 M
|4.94 K
|129 B
|64.79%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|2
|8822
|56.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.25 M
|-19.8 M
|35.7 B
|68.12%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.85%
|8.8%
|100.0%
|47.56%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GDVD % Rank
|Stocks
|94.72%
|0.00%
|114.92%
|69.68%
|Cash
|5.28%
|-49.94%
|53.76%
|27.07%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|4.12%
|78.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-4.11%
|18.22%
|78.17%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.68%
|75.11%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.75%
|138.88%
|76.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GDVD % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.63%
|0.00%
|36.68%
|26.86%
|Healthcare
|11.78%
|0.00%
|44.77%
|76.64%
|Consumer Defense
|10.91%
|0.00%
|74.24%
|62.55%
|Energy
|9.15%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|8.41%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.43%
|0.00%
|46.87%
|43.78%
|Industrials
|8.25%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|29.15%
|Communication Services
|6.68%
|0.00%
|56.09%
|59.61%
|Technology
|6.43%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|47.05%
|Utilities
|5.76%
|0.00%
|17.43%
|55.13%
|Real Estate
|5.27%
|0.00%
|37.76%
|42.90%
|Basic Materials
|4.71%
|0.00%
|41.54%
|49.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GDVD % Rank
|US
|51.56%
|0.00%
|96.63%
|50.76%
|Non US
|43.16%
|0.00%
|99.34%
|55.90%
|GDVD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.88%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|89.66%
|Management Fee
|0.88%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|29.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|GDVD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|GDVD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GDVD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.94%
|395.00%
|55.72%
|GDVD
|Category Low
|Category High
|GDVD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.95%
|0.00%
|3.47%
|2.16%
|GDVD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|GDVD
|Category Low
|Category High
|GDVD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.68%
|12.65%
|14.14%
|GDVD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 28, 2023
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2023
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2023
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2022
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.106
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.242
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2019
|$0.199
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2019
|$0.236
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2019
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2018
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2018
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2018
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2017
|$0.134
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2017
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Cliff Remily has been with PGI since 2017. Prior thereto, he was with Edge Asset Management, Inc. (which merged with and into PGI in 2017) since 2015. Previously, he was an executive vice president at PIMCO from 2011 to 2014. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was at Thornburg Investment Management for five years, most recently as a managing director. Mr. Remily was portfolio manager and co-portfolio manager for the firm's global equity income strategy and also served as co-portfolio manager for the Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund and the Eagle Growth and Income Trust. He was previously an equity analyst with Brandes Investment Partners and Zacks Investment Research. He earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Washington and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California. Mr. Remily has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 30, 2022
0.17
0.2%
Trip Brannen, CFA is a Portfolio Manager at R Cubed Global Capital, LLC. He has been in the investment business for 12 years. He started his career in asset management at PIMCO where he worked with Cliff as a part of the Global Equity Income team. Following that he was a Portfolio Manager at Eaton Vance's quant shop Parametric and a fundamental Equity Analyst covering Industrials and Materials at Principal Global Financial.Trip holds a Masters in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington, a Bachelors in Mathmatics from the Univeristy of Tennessee at Chattanooga and is a CFA charter holder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.66
|6.23
|1.08
