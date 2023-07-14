Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF

GDVD | Active ETF

$22.85

$8.5 M

5.95%

$1.36

0.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.8%

1 yr return

6.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$8.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.0
$19.48
$23.72

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GDVD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    R3 ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Mar 30, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    200000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Cliff Remily

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in dividend-paying equity securities at the time of purchase. The Adviser uses quantitative screens (such as dividend yield, return on invested capital, free cash flow and revenue growth metrics), followed by qualitative, research on individual stocks on an industry level and on a company level to identify companies it believes have the commitment and capacity to pay dividends and whose potential growth of capital is expected to be above average. Through this process, the Fund seeks an investment portfolio for investors that achieves above-average yield, a growing dividend and capital appreciation. Examples of securities in which the Fund invests include common stock, preferred stock, convertible stocks, rights, warrants and depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

The Fund seeks to identify and invest in (i) financially sound companies with well-established businesses that are selling at relatively low valuations; (ii) companies that are leaders within their respective markets or industries for above average returns and consistency in earnings; and (iii) companies in the process of establishing leading positions with a product, service, or market. At any given time, the companies selected for investment could be from the same industry or sector, but the Fund’s investment will not exceed more than 25% in any one industry.

The Fund invests in equity securities of small, medium and large market capitalization companies and in growth and value stocks.

The Fund invests in securities of issuers located throughout the world, including U.S. and foreign companies, without regard to geographic location. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets in foreign and emerging market securities and typically holds investments tied economically to at least three countries outside the U.S.

Read More

GDVD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GDVD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.8% 0.1% 42.6% 96.05%
1 Yr 6.6% -17.5% 156.8% 70.69%
3 Yr 0.0%* -7.6% 35.5% 43.73%
5 Yr 0.0%* -0.6% 36.4% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.6% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GDVD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -24.3% 957.1% 72.89%
2021 0.4% -38.3% 47.1% 33.91%
2020 3.2% -54.2% 0.6% 38.71%
2019 6.3% -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 -2.1% -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GDVD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 0.1% 42.6% 95.94%
1 Yr N/A -21.4% 156.8% 67.19%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 35.5% 41.63%
5 Yr N/A* -0.6% 36.4% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.6% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GDVD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -24.3% 957.1% 72.89%
2021 0.4% -33.1% 47.1% 34.04%
2020 3.2% -44.4% 1.8% 58.65%
2019 6.3% -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 -2.1% -14.4% 47.8% N/A

GDVD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GDVD Category Low Category High GDVD % Rank
Net Assets 8.5 M 4.94 K 129 B 64.79%
Number of Holdings 60 2 8822 56.77%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.25 M -19.8 M 35.7 B 68.12%
Weighting of Top 10 26.85% 8.8% 100.0% 47.56%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NATIONAL GRID PLC 3.17%
  2. BLACKROCK INC 3.01%
  3. MICROSOFT CORP 3.01%
  4. TAIWAN SEMIC-ADR 2.97%
  5. CHEVRON CORP 2.97%
  6. NOVO NORDISK-B 2.96%
  7. BCE Inc 2.65%
  8. Victrex PLC 2.54%
  9. Hong Kong Exchanges Cle 2.48%
  10. DEUTSCHE BOERSE 2.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GDVD % Rank
Stocks 		94.72% 0.00% 114.92% 69.68%
Cash 		5.28% -49.94% 53.76% 27.07%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 4.12% 78.93%
Other 		0.00% -4.11% 18.22% 78.17%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.68% 75.11%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.75% 138.88% 76.12%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDVD % Rank
Financial Services 		22.63% 0.00% 36.68% 26.86%
Healthcare 		11.78% 0.00% 44.77% 76.64%
Consumer Defense 		10.91% 0.00% 74.24% 62.55%
Energy 		9.15% 0.00% 18.66% 8.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.43% 0.00% 46.87% 43.78%
Industrials 		8.25% 0.00% 44.06% 29.15%
Communication Services 		6.68% 0.00% 56.09% 59.61%
Technology 		6.43% 0.00% 49.87% 47.05%
Utilities 		5.76% 0.00% 17.43% 55.13%
Real Estate 		5.27% 0.00% 37.76% 42.90%
Basic Materials 		4.71% 0.00% 41.54% 49.13%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GDVD % Rank
US 		51.56% 0.00% 96.63% 50.76%
Non US 		43.16% 0.00% 99.34% 55.90%

GDVD - Expenses

Operational Fees

GDVD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.01% 44.27% 89.66%
Management Fee 0.88% 0.00% 1.82% 29.25%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

GDVD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GDVD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GDVD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.94% 395.00% 55.72%

GDVD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GDVD Category Low Category High GDVD % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.95% 0.00% 3.47% 2.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GDVD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GDVD Category Low Category High GDVD % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.68% 12.65% 14.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GDVD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GDVD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Cliff Remily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Cliff Remily has been with PGI since 2017. Prior thereto, he was with Edge Asset Management, Inc. (which merged with and into PGI in 2017) since 2015. Previously, he was an executive vice president at PIMCO from 2011 to 2014. Prior to joining PIMCO in 2011, he was at Thornburg Investment Management for five years, most recently as a managing director. Mr. Remily was portfolio manager and co-portfolio manager for the firm's global equity income strategy and also served as co-portfolio manager for the Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund and the Eagle Growth and Income Trust. He was previously an equity analyst with Brandes Investment Partners and Zacks Investment Research. He earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Washington and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California. Mr. Remily has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Trip Brannen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 30, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Trip Brannen, CFA is a Portfolio Manager at R Cubed Global Capital, LLC. He has been in the investment business for 12 years. He started his career in asset management at PIMCO where he worked with Cliff as a part of the Global Equity Income team. Following that he was a Portfolio Manager at Eaton Vance's quant shop Parametric and a fundamental Equity Analyst covering Industrials and Materials at Principal Global Financial.Trip holds a Masters in Computational Finance and Risk Management from the University of Washington, a Bachelors in Mathmatics from the Univeristy of Tennessee at Chattanooga and is a CFA charter holder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.66 6.23 1.08

