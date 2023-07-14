Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF

Active ETF
GBUY
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$28.7966 -0.19 -0.66%
primary theme
Consumer Discretionary Sector Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF

GBUY | Active ETF

$28.80

$150 M

0.00%

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

23.1%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$150 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.0
$21.49
$28.99

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

GBUY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -28.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Goldman Sachs
  • Inception Date
    Nov 09, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    3625000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nathan Lin

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes (measured at the time of purchase) (“Net Assets”) in equity investments in U.S. and non-U.S. companies.Equity investments may include common stock, preferred stock, warrants and other rights to acquire stock, American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), European depositary receipts (“EDRs”), and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”), underlying funds (including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”)), and futures, forwards, options and other instruments with similar economic exposures. The Fund may invest in companies that only recently began to trade publicly. The Fund may invest in underlying ETFs, exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) and/or money market funds, including those that currently exist or that may become available for investment in the future for which Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (“GSAM” or the “Investment Adviser”) or an affiliate now or in the future acts as investment adviser or principal underwriter. The Fund may also invest in unaffiliated ETFs, ETPs and/or money market funds.The Fund generally intends to invest in companies that the Investment Adviser believes are aligned with key themes associated with the different and evolving priorities and spending habits of younger consumers, which include, but are not limited to, the increased adoption of technology and their different lifestyle preferences and values (the “Key Themes”).The Key Themes currently are:Technology-Enabled Consumption: represents companies that, in the Investment Adviser’s view, provide or help create products, services or technologies in areas including, but not limited to, the connected world, social media, ecommerce, entertainment and gaming, fintech, mobility, and the digital workforce.Lifestyle and Values: represents companies that, in the Investment Adviser’s view, provide or help create products, services or technologies in areas including, but not limited to, sustainable living, experiences, education, health & wellness, childcare and luxury.The Key Themes and related areas of investment may change over time at the sole discretion of the Investment Adviser without prior notice to shareholders. In addition, the Fund is permitted to make investments that are not aligned with the Key Themes. In selecting investments, the Investment Adviser will not seek to allocate a specified portion of the Fund’s portfolio to each particular Key Theme, and the allocation of the Fund’s investments across the Key Themes will vary over time in the Investment Adviser’s sole discretion. The Fund may not allocate its investments to each Key Theme at all times and an investment may be aligned with multiple Key Themes at the same time.The Investment Adviser’s belief may be informed by, among other things, company disclosure, third-party research, engagement with the companies, or subjective criteria including the Investment Adviser’s own research, expectations, or opinions. A company in which the Fund invests may not currently or in the future derive any revenue from its association with the different and evolving priorities and spending habits of younger consumers.The Investment Adviser employs a fundamental investment process that may integrate environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors alongside traditional fundamental factors. No one factor or consideration is determinative in the stock selection process.The Fund intends to have investments economically tied to at least three countries, including the United States, and may invest in the securities of issuers economically tied to emerging market countries. The Fund may invest without restriction as to company capitalization and may invest significantly in small- and mid-capitalization companies.The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the group of industries that comprise the consumer discretionary, communication services and information technology sectors.THE FUND IS NON-DIVERSIFIED UNDER THE INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT OF 1940, AS AMENDED (THE “INVESTMENT COMPANY ACT”), AND MAY INVEST A LARGER PERCENTAGE OF ITS ASSETS IN FEWER ISSUERS THAN DIVERSIFIED FUNDS.The Fund is an actively managed ETF, which is a fund that trades like other publicly-traded securities. The Fund is not an index fund and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
Read More

GBUY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GBUY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.1% -23.4% 44.7% 43.18%
1 Yr 16.1% -16.1% 55.6% 65.91%
3 Yr 0.0%* -14.6% 24.3% 86.36%
5 Yr 0.0%* -2.6% 18.6% 83.72%
10 Yr 0.0%* 0.0% 15.0% 85.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GBUY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.4% -55.7% 18.1% 81.40%
2021 N/A -13.5% 24.4% 11.36%
2020 N/A -3.6% 31.0% N/A
2019 N/A -6.6% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 4.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period GBUY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -28.0% -45.3% 34.8% 90.91%
1 Yr N/A -59.7% 32.9% 62.50%
3 Yr N/A* -2.1% 21.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -0.7% 15.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 3.3% 16.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period GBUY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -38.4% -55.7% 18.1% 81.40%
2021 N/A -13.5% 24.4% 11.36%
2020 N/A -3.6% 31.0% N/A
2019 N/A -6.6% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% 4.6% N/A

GBUY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

GBUY Category Low Category High GBUY % Rank
Net Assets 150 M 8.16 M 17 B 52.27%
Number of Holdings 42 25 327 72.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 43.1 M 3.1 M 11.1 B 63.64%
Weighting of Top 10 44.48% 13.6% 74.1% 63.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Amazon.com Inc 5.74%
  2. Mastercard Inc 5.26%
  3. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 4.83%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 4.52%
  5. Alphabet Inc 4.51%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.98%
  7. Moncler SpA 3.68%
  8. NextEra Energy Inc 3.66%
  9. NIKE Inc 3.52%
  10. American Tower Corp 3.48%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High GBUY % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 97.58% 100.38% 15.91%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 40.91%
Other 		0.00% -2.11% 0.43% 36.36%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 40.91%
Cash 		0.00% -0.37% 2.59% 81.82%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.42% 40.91%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GBUY % Rank
Communication Services 		31.06% 0.00% 93.76% 18.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		29.44% 0.00% 96.69% 93.18%
Technology 		14.78% 0.00% 56.29% 6.82%
Utilities 		6.10% 0.00% 6.10% 2.27%
Financial Services 		4.68% 0.00% 4.68% 2.27%
Real Estate 		3.97% 0.00% 17.67% 9.09%
Consumer Defense 		3.04% 0.00% 29.70% 72.73%
Healthcare 		2.42% 0.00% 13.27% 9.09%
Industrials 		2.26% 0.00% 42.91% 25.00%
Basic Materials 		2.26% 0.00% 7.13% 9.09%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 40.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High GBUY % Rank
US 		58.54% 26.30% 99.97% 84.09%
Non US 		41.46% 0.00% 73.67% 18.18%

GBUY - Expenses

Operational Fees

GBUY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.08% 2.36% 38.64%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.03% 0.85% 79.55%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 6.25%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.25% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

GBUY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

GBUY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

GBUY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 214.00% 2.33%

GBUY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

GBUY Category Low Category High GBUY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.82% 81.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

GBUY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

GBUY Category Low Category High GBUY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.54% 1.17% 71.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

GBUY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

GBUY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nathan Lin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 09, 2021

0.56

0.6%

Mr. Lin joined the GSAM Greater China Equity Research Team as a Research Analyst in April 2008. Before joining GSAM, Mr. Lin was an analyst at RCM Asset Management (Hong Kong) responsible for technology stocks within the Asian region beginning August 2006. Prior to that he was a portfolio manager covering the technology sector at Alliance Global Investors (Taiwan) beginning in 2004.

Raj Garigipati

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 09, 2021

0.56

0.6%

Mr. Garigipati joined the ETF Portfolio Management team in 2015. Mr. Garigipati joined Goldman Sachs in 2003 as a Technology audit analyst in the Internal Audit department covering the Investment Management Division and later was the global audit lead for GSAM before joining the QIS team in 2011 as the Chief Risk Officer. Prior to joining the ETF Portfolio Management team, he had been the Chief Risk Officer of the Quantitative Investment Strategies team since 2011. He joined Goldman Sachs in 2003.

Laura Destribats

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 09, 2021

0.56

0.6%

Ms. Destribats is Co-Lead Portfolio Manager of the GSAM Global Millennials Equity Strategy and lead research analyst for the Global Equity team with responsibilities in Consumer Discretionary, Internet and Business Services. Ms. Destribats joined Goldman Sachs Asset Management in 2012.

Alexis Deladerriere

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 09, 2021

0.56

0.6%

Managing Director, Lead Portfolio Manager & Head of International Developed Markets – New York Alexis is the Head of International Developed Markets for Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Fundamental Equity team, overseeing portfolio management and investment research for the firm's global and international equity strategies. He is the lead portfolio manager of GSAM’s Global Equity Partners (GEP), GEP ESG, International Equity ESG and International Equity Income strategies. Alexis has been leading the ESG effort in Fundamental Equity, driving enhancements to the ESG research process via data usage and systematization. Alexis has research responsibility for financials, software and telecoms. Alexis joined the Fundamental Equity team in 2002 in London as a research analyst, then became a portfolio manager of European and international equity strategies, before relocating to New York in 2017. He was named managing director in 2015. Alexis earned a Masters in Finance, Economics and General Management from École Supérieure de Commerce de Paris (ESCP) in 2003 and was awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2006.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.31 24.18 12.19 14.22

