YTD Return
-4.7%
1 yr return
-5.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$6.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.6%
Expense Ratio 0.39%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|GBLD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.7%
|-31.3%
|12.4%
|94.50%
|1 Yr
|-5.0%
|-34.4%
|-0.3%
|37.37%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-22.3%
|5.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.8%
|14.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.1%
|8.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GBLD % Rank
|Stocks
|99.74%
|3.65%
|126.54%
|22.55%
|Cash
|3.00%
|-1.38%
|10.38%
|80.79%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.83%
|55.67%
|Other
|0.00%
|-33.49%
|78.71%
|50.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.07%
|54.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.09%
|55.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|GBLD % Rank
|Non US
|68.53%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|13.30%
|US
|31.22%
|0.00%
|80.79%
|84.73%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|GBLD
|Category Low
|Category High
|GBLD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.88%
|0.00%
|10.40%
|1.47%
|GBLD
|Category Low
|Category High
|GBLD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-0.23%
|4.48%
|4.57%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.166
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.240
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.136
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.182
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.177
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.332
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.237
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2021
1.11
1.1%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2021
1.11
1.1%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2021
1.11
1.1%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2021
1.11
1.1%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|20.42
|7.08
|10.42
