The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, MSCI Inc. (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is comprised of companies that the index methodology has determined provide exposure to the environmental impact theme of “green building”. The index methodology defines “green building” to include the design, construction, redevelopment, retrofitting, or acquisition of green-certified properties to promote mechanisms for raising capacity for effective climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The Underlying Index is composed of securities that are also components of the MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index (the “Parent Index”), an equity index composed of more than 9,100 securities of large-, mid- and small-capitalization companies located in both developed and emerging market countries around the world. Securities eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index include American depositary receipts (“ADRs”), global depositary receipts (“GDRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Companies that derive 50% or more of their revenue from green building are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. Such companies are evaluated for their level of involvement in, and strategic commitment to

green building, based on the Index Provider’s internal environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) rating and score data. Once included in the Underlying Index, securities will remain constituents as long as they continue to meet the eligibility criteria and the revenue they derive from green building does not fall below 40%. The Underlying Index weights its constituents by their free-float adjusted market capitalization.

As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 96 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $155.92 million to $22.58 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index. The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).