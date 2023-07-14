Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

ETF
FYT
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$47.3 -0.59 -1.23%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
FYT (ETF)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$47.3 -0.59 -1.23%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
FYT (ETF)

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$47.3 -0.59 -1.23%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

FYT | ETF

$47.30

$159 M

2.04%

$0.98

0.73%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.7%

1 yr return

8.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

17.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

Net Assets

$159 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$47.9
$40.51
$52.95

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 109.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

FYT | ETF

$47.30

$159 M

2.04%

$0.98

0.73%

FYT - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Apr 19, 2011
  • Shares Outstanding
    4900002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and real estate investment trusts ("REITs") that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an “indexing” investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and is developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to maintain Index integrity.According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to select value stocks from the Nasdaq US 700 Small Cap IndexTM (the "Base Index") that may generate positive alpha, or risk-adjusted returns, relative to traditional indices through the use of the AlphaDEX® selection methodology. Alpha is an indication of how much an investment outperforms or underperforms on a risk-adjusted basis relative to its benchmark. The Base Index is a comprehensive, rules-based index designed to measure stock market performance of small cap US companies, as determined by the Index Provider.According to the Index Provider, security selection for the Index will be conducted in the following manner:1.The selection universe for the Index begins with all stocks in the Base Index.2.The Index Provider then removes any stocks which do not trade on an eligible exchange; duplicate (multiple share classes) stocks; and stocks which do not meet the Index Provider’s liquidity screens.3.The remaining stocks in the universe are then ranked on both growth and value factors. Each stock is classified as either a value stock or a growth stock, as determined by the Index Provider. A stock classified as a value stock will receive its value rank as its “selection score” and a stock classified as a growth stock will receive its growth rank as its “selection score.” Only those stocks designated as value stocks are eligible for the portfolio.4.The top 262 stocks based on the selection score determined in step 3 comprise the “selected stocks.” The selected stocks are then split into quintiles based on their selection score, with higher scoring quintiles receiving a greater weight in the Index.The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of October 31, 2022, the Index was composed of 262 securities with a market capitalization range of $658 million to $5.900 billion. The securities of companies represented in the Index generally have market capitalizations that are consistent with the name of the Index. However, the Fund will not sell a security because the security has exceeded or fallen below the current market capitalization range of the Index. As of October 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in financial companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

FYT - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FYT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.7% -9.7% 22.7% 82.65%
1 Yr 8.2% -16.4% 28.4% 39.05%
3 Yr 17.4%* -15.4% 113.1% 16.86%
5 Yr 6.5%* -24.5% 42.6% 4.41%
10 Yr 7.1%* -21.2% 23.3% 4.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FYT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -36.7% 212.9% 28.16%
2021 14.4% -38.4% 60.6% 15.03%
2020 3.6% -9.3% 66.8% 9.30%
2019 6.2% -5.9% 7.6% 7.30%
2018 -3.1% -12.3% -1.2% 7.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FYT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.2% -12.9% 22.7% 97.61%
1 Yr -5.6% -16.4% 46.4% 90.26%
3 Yr 16.7%* -15.4% 113.1% 16.63%
5 Yr 9.8%* -18.9% 42.6% 2.71%
10 Yr 11.2%* -10.1% 23.3% 4.92%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FYT Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.9% -36.7% 212.9% 28.16%
2021 14.4% -38.4% 60.6% 15.03%
2020 3.6% -7.6% 66.8% 9.30%
2019 6.2% -5.9% 7.6% 7.30%
2018 -3.1% -12.3% -1.2% 27.07%

FYT - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FYT Category Low Category High FYT % Rank
Net Assets 159 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 71.65%
Number of Holdings 263 10 1551 22.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 17.5 M 812 K 2.82 B 81.40%
Weighting of Top 10 7.27% 4.8% 95.7% 96.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Goldman Sachs Financial Square Treasury Obligations Fund 1.63%
  2. Genworth Financial Inc 0.76%
  3. Matson Inc 0.75%
  4. Tri Pointe Homes Inc 0.74%
  5. Gulfport Energy Corp 0.74%
  6. Mr Cooper Group Inc 0.74%
  7. KB Home 0.72%
  8. Boise Cascade Co 0.71%
  9. M/I Homes Inc 0.70%
  10. Green Brick Partners Inc 0.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FYT % Rank
Stocks 		99.92% 14.38% 100.16% 14.22%
Cash 		0.08% -52.43% 47.85% 84.90%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 77.24%
Other 		0.00% -0.88% 5.25% 76.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 76.37%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 76.81%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FYT % Rank
Financial Services 		27.02% 0.00% 35.71% 23.18%
Consumer Cyclical 		19.63% 0.00% 51.62% 5.52%
Industrials 		15.44% 0.65% 48.61% 67.11%
Real Estate 		7.78% 0.00% 44.41% 45.70%
Technology 		7.35% 0.00% 34.03% 71.74%
Consumer Defense 		6.58% 0.00% 13.22% 14.79%
Healthcare 		3.65% 0.00% 25.76% 80.79%
Communication Services 		3.59% 0.00% 24.90% 20.75%
Energy 		3.45% 0.00% 29.42% 86.98%
Basic Materials 		3.23% 0.00% 67.30% 84.33%
Utilities 		2.29% 0.00% 13.86% 53.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FYT % Rank
US 		98.08% 11.42% 100.16% 14.66%
Non US 		1.84% 0.00% 78.53% 63.46%

FYT - Expenses

Operational Fees

FYT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.73% 0.05% 37.36% 90.53%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 26.90%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.22%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

FYT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FYT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FYT Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 109.00% 7.00% 252.00% 92.27%

FYT - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FYT Category Low Category High FYT % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.04% 0.00% 7.65% 3.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FYT Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FYT Category Low Category High FYT % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.08% -1.43% 4.13% 15.27%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FYT Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FYT - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2011

11.12

11.1%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2011

11.12

11.1%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2011

11.12

11.1%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2011

11.12

11.1%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 19, 2011

11.12

11.1%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.18 3.58

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×