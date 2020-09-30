Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks that comprise the index. The index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by IDI to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000® Index in the materials and processing sector that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive-style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX® selection methodology.
|Period
|FXZ Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|59.80%
|1 Yr
|9.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|49.41%
|3 Yr
|0.7%*
|N/A
|N/A
|60.45%
|5 Yr
|6.6%*
|N/A
|N/A
|50.22%
|10 Yr
|8.6%*
|N/A
|N/A
|16.41%
* Annualized
|FXZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|FXZ % Rank
|Net Assets
|103 M
|N/A
|N/A
|61.68%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|N/A
|N/A
|83.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|47.5 M
|N/A
|N/A
|61.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.52%
|N/A
|N/A
|34.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FXZ % Rank
|Stocks
|99.89%
|N/A
|N/A
|13.17%
|Cash
|0.11%
|N/A
|N/A
|84.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|69.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|70.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|67.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|69.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FXZ % Rank
|Basic Materials
|81.72%
|N/A
|N/A
|1.08%
|Industrials
|15.91%
|N/A
|N/A
|13.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|2.36%
|N/A
|N/A
|74.36%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|88.80%
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|92.86%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|88.64%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|90.21%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|93.08%
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|90.97%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|91.67%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|91.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FXZ % Rank
|US
|98.99%
|N/A
|N/A
|2.34%
|Non US
|0.90%
|N/A
|N/A
|93.51%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FXZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|FXZ % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.97%
|N/A
|N/A
|15.32%
|FXZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|FXZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|FXZ % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.27%
|N/A
|N/A
|57.07%
|FXZ
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.241
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.149
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.145
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.203
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.270
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.080
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.080
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.174
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.113
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.145
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.032
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.143
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.087
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.126
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.088
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.172
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.084
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.083
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.086
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.147
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.101
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.074
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.033
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.241
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.115
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.106
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.084
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.083
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.058
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.103
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.048
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.450
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.274
|Jun 30, 2011
|$0.076
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.300
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.082
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.172
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.078
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.124
|Jun 30, 2008
|$0.101
|Dec 31, 2007
|$0.074
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 08, 2007
13.33
13.3%
Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 08, 2007
13.33
13.3%
Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 08, 2007
13.33
13.3%
Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 08, 2007
13.33
13.3%
Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 08, 2007
13.33
13.3%
David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 18, 2016
4.46
4.5%
Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.
