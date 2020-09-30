Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex Dates
Monthly Income
Screener
Resources
Channels
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX® Fund

etf
FXZ
Dividend policy
Active
Price as of:
$37.53 +0.34 +0%
primary theme
Volatility
FXZ (ETF)

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX® Fund

Dividend policy
Active
Price as of:
$37.53 +0.34 +0%
primary theme
Volatility
FXZ (ETF)
First Trust Materials AlphaDEX® Fund
Dividend policy
Active
Price as of:
$37.53 +0.34 +0%
primary theme
Volatility
Profile

FXZ - Profile

Vitals

  • YTD Return -6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return 6.6%
  • Net Assets $103 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 46.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
$22.82
$40.43

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 82.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme Volatility
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Natural Resources

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Materials AlphaDEX® Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    May 08, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    2700002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks that comprise the index. The index is a modified equal-dollar weighted index designed by IDI to objectively identify and select stocks from the Russell 1000® Index in the materials and processing sector that may generate positive alpha relative to traditional passive-style indices through the use of the AlphaDEX® selection methodology.

Categories

FXZ - Themes

Performance

FXZ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FXZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.3% N/A N/A 59.80%
1 Yr 9.4% N/A N/A 49.41%
3 Yr 0.7%* N/A N/A 60.45%
5 Yr 6.6%* N/A N/A 50.22%
10 Yr 8.6%* N/A N/A 16.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FXZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 19.5% N/A N/A 43.83%
2018 -23.5% N/A N/A 82.35%
2017 22.4% N/A N/A 59.87%
2016 27.5% N/A N/A 8.80%
2015 -10.9% N/A N/A 42.64%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FXZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.3% N/A N/A 59.80%
1 Yr 9.4% N/A N/A 47.11%
3 Yr 0.7%* N/A N/A 58.33%
5 Yr 6.6%* N/A N/A 48.68%
10 Yr 8.6%* N/A N/A 15.71%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FXZ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 19.5% N/A N/A 44.00%
2018 -23.5% N/A N/A 86.26%
2017 22.4% N/A N/A 62.14%
2016 27.5% N/A N/A 9.23%
2015 -10.9% N/A N/A 47.39%
Holdings

FXZ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FXZ Category Low Category High FXZ % Rank
Net Assets 103 M N/A N/A 61.68%
Number of Holdings 38 N/A N/A 83.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 47.5 M N/A N/A 61.06%
Weighting of Top 10 46.52% N/A N/A 34.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co A 5.59%
  2. The Timken Co 5.20%
  3. Steel Dynamics Inc 4.94%
  4. Westlake Chemical Corp 4.82%
  5. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co 4.82%
  6. Eastman Chemical Co 4.58%
  7. LyondellBasell Industries NV 4.35%
  8. Huntsman Corp 4.20%
  9. CF Industries Holdings Inc 4.05%
  10. Fastenal Co 3.98%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FXZ % Rank
Stocks 		99.89% N/A N/A 13.17%
Cash 		0.11% N/A N/A 84.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A 69.79%
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A 70.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A 67.34%
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A 69.36%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FXZ % Rank
Basic Materials 		81.72% N/A N/A 1.08%
Industrials 		15.91% N/A N/A 13.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		2.36% N/A N/A 74.36%
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A 88.80%
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A 92.86%
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A 88.64%
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A 90.21%
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A 93.08%
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A 90.97%
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A 91.67%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A 91.83%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FXZ % Rank
US 		98.99% N/A N/A 2.34%
Non US 		0.90% N/A N/A 93.51%
Expenses

FXZ - Expenses

Operational Fees

FXZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% N/A N/A 82.53%
Management Fee 0.50% N/A N/A 14.93%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% N/A N/A 19.27%
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

FXZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

FXZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FXZ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 82.00% N/A N/A 82.87%
Distributions

FXZ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FXZ Category Low Category High FXZ % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.97% N/A N/A 15.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FXZ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FXZ Category Low Category High FXZ % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.27% N/A N/A 57.07%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FXZ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +
Fund Manager Analysis

FXZ - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2007

13.33

13.3%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2007

13.33

13.3%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2007

13.33

13.3%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2007

13.33

13.3%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 08, 2007

13.33

13.3%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

4.46

4.5%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X