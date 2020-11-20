Welcome to Dividend.com
Please help us personalize your experience.
Select the one that best describes you
Home
Best Dividends
High Yield
Ex Dates
Monthly Income
Screener
Resources
Channels
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Invesco CurrencyShares® British Pound Sterling Trust

etf
FXB
Dividend policy
Suspended
Price as of:
$128.49 +0.13 +0%
primary theme
International Currency
FXB (ETF)

Invesco CurrencyShares® British Pound Sterling Trust

Dividend policy
Suspended
Price as of:
$128.49 +0.13 +0%
primary theme
International Currency
FXB (ETF)
Invesco CurrencyShares® British Pound Sterling Trust
Dividend policy
Suspended
Price as of:
$128.49 +0.13 +0%
primary theme
International Currency

FXB - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return -1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return -3.7%
  • Net Assets $131 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$128.36
$111.22
$129.51

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 0.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme International Currency
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Single Currency

Compare FXB to Popular International Currency Funds

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

PIMCO Emerging Markets Currency and Short-Term Investments Fund

Fund

$7.96

0.00%

$608.33 M

2.20%

$0.17

blocked
blocked
blocked

-2.21%

0.88%

Compare FXB to Popular International Currency ETFs

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

Invesco CurrencyShares® Euro Currency Trust

FXE | ETF

$111.46

-0.19%

$334.18 M

-

$0.00

blocked
blocked
blocked

4.67%

Invesco CurrencyShares® Swiss Franc Trust

FXF | ETF

$100.15

-0.08%

$258.99 M

-

$0.00

blocked
blocked
blocked

5.05%

Invesco CurrencyShares® Australian Dollar Trust

FXA | ETF

$72.83

+0.16%

$154.03 M

-

$0.02

blocked
blocked
blocked

3.48%

Invesco CurrencyShares® Canadian Dollar Trust

FXC | ETF

$75.18

-0.20%

$136.55 M

-

$0.20

blocked
blocked
blocked

-1.07%

Invesco CurrencyShares® British Pound Sterling Trust

FXB | ETF

$128.49

+0.10%

$131.28 M

-

$0.00

blocked
blocked
blocked

0.26%

FXB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco CurrencyShares® British Pound Sterling Trust
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Jun 21, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    1050000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Management Team

Fund Description

The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.

FXB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FXB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -6.2% 25.4% 59.26%
1 Yr -0.4% -6.7% 17.6% 57.89%
3 Yr -1.1%* -3.2% 3.3% 78.95%
5 Yr -3.7%* -3.8% 4.7% 94.74%
10 Yr -2.4%* -4.9% 2.3% 75.68%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FXB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 3.9% -100.0% 15.2% 12.90%
2018 -5.8% -19.2% 9.4% 57.89%
2017 9.1% -12.3% 13.1% 26.32%
2016 -16.7% -17.5% 12.2% 94.74%
2015 -5.7% -16.2% 7.0% 54.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FXB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -6.2% 19.7% 59.26%
1 Yr -0.4% -6.7% 17.6% 57.89%
3 Yr -1.1%* -3.2% 3.3% 76.32%
5 Yr -3.7%* -3.8% 4.7% 94.74%
10 Yr -2.4%* -4.9% 2.3% 75.68%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FXB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 3.9% -100.0% 17.3% 16.13%
2018 -5.8% -19.2% 9.4% 57.89%
2017 9.1% -12.3% 13.1% 26.32%
2016 -16.7% -17.5% 12.2% 94.74%
2015 -5.7% -16.2% 7.0% 54.05%

FXB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FXB Category Low Category High FXB % Rank
Net Assets 131 M 164 K 608 M 39.47%
Number of Holdings 1 1 608 87.50%
Net Assets in Top 10 0 0 434 M 83.33%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 37.4% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FXB % Rank
Cash 		100.00% 77.37% 157.70% 20.83%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 8.33%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 8.33%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 20.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 18.87% 37.50%
Bonds 		0.00% -57.88% 22.63% 25.00%

FXB - Expenses

Operational Fees

FXB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.40% 6.66% N/A
Management Fee 0.40% 0.40% 1.00% 5.26%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.55% N/A

Sales Fees

FXB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 3.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FXB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FXB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 266.00% 7.14%

FXB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FXB Category Low Category High FXB % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.16% 26.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FXB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FXB Category Low Category High FXB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.82% 4.19% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FXB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Daily Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

FXB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Management Team

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 21, 2006

14.37

14.4%

Team Managed

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
1.5 14.9 9.17 13.49

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×