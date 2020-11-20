Dividend Investing Ideas Center
The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling.
|Period
|FXB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-6.2%
|25.4%
|59.26%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-6.7%
|17.6%
|57.89%
|3 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-3.2%
|3.3%
|78.95%
|5 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-3.8%
|4.7%
|94.74%
|10 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-4.9%
|2.3%
|75.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|FXB Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2019
|3.9%
|-100.0%
|15.2%
|12.90%
|2018
|-5.8%
|-19.2%
|9.4%
|57.89%
|2017
|9.1%
|-12.3%
|13.1%
|26.32%
|2016
|-16.7%
|-17.5%
|12.2%
|94.74%
|2015
|-5.7%
|-16.2%
|7.0%
|54.05%
|FXB
|Category Low
|Category High
|FXB % Rank
|Net Assets
|131 M
|164 K
|608 M
|39.47%
|Number of Holdings
|1
|1
|608
|87.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|0
|0
|434 M
|83.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|37.4%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FXB % Rank
|Cash
|100.00%
|77.37%
|157.70%
|20.83%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.33%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|20.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|37.50%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-57.88%
|22.63%
|25.00%
|FXB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.40%
|6.66%
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.40%
|1.00%
|5.26%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.55%
|N/A
|FXB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|3.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|FXB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FXB Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|0.00%
|0.00%
|266.00%
|7.14%
|FXB
|Category Low
|Category High
|FXB % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.16%
|26.32%
|FXB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|FXB
|Category Low
|Category High
|FXB % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.82%
|4.19%
|N/A
|FXB
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Daily
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Mar 09, 2009
|$0.014
|Feb 09, 2009
|$0.070
|Jan 09, 2009
|$0.103
|Dec 08, 2008
|$0.260
|Nov 10, 2008
|$0.500
|Oct 08, 2008
|$0.599
|Sep 09, 2008
|$0.655
|Aug 08, 2008
|$0.714
|Jul 08, 2008
|$0.697
|Jun 09, 2008
|$0.717
|May 08, 2008
|$0.703
|Apr 08, 2008
|$0.764
|Mar 10, 2008
|$0.721
|Feb 08, 2008
|$0.801
|Jan 09, 2008
|$0.811
|Dec 10, 2007
|$0.848
|Nov 08, 2007
|$0.884
|Oct 09, 2007
|$0.812
|Sep 11, 2007
|$0.914
|Aug 08, 2007
|$0.893
|Jul 10, 2007
|$0.801
|Jun 08, 2007
|$0.791
|May 08, 2007
|$0.744
|Apr 09, 2007
|$0.758
|Mar 08, 2007
|$0.685
|Feb 08, 2007
|$0.744
|Jan 10, 2007
|$0.719
|Dec 08, 2006
|$0.683
|Nov 08, 2006
|$0.657
|Oct 09, 2006
|$0.619
|Sep 11, 2006
|$0.653
|Aug 08, 2006
|$0.600
|Jul 11, 2006
|$0.204
