The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed by Value Line Publishing, LLC (the “Index Provider” ) and calculated by ICE Data Indices, LLC as the calculation agent on behalf of the Index Provider. The Index seeks to measure the performance of the securities ranked #1 or #2 according to the Index Provider’s proprietary Value Line ® Safety TM Ranking System (the “Safety Ranking System” ) that are also still expected to provide above-average dividend yield. According to information published by Value Line, the Safety Ranking System seeks to measure the total risk of a security relative to the total risk of the approximately 1,700 securities comprising the Index’s initial universe. The initial universe of 1,700 U.S.-listed equity securities accounts for approximately 90% of the market capitalization of all stocks traded on U.S. securities exchanges and is intended to provide broad industry coverage. On a weekly basis, the Safety Ranking System assigns a rank of #1 (safest) to #5 (riskiest) to each of the securities in the initial universe based on each security’s expected total risk relative to the other securities in the universe. According to information published by Value Line, the Safety Rank is derived from two equally weighted measurements, a security’s “price stability rank” and “financial strength rating.” A security’s “price stability rank” is based on the standard deviation of weekly percent changes in the price of the security over the last five years. A company’s “financial strength rating” is the Index Provider’s measure of a company’s financial condition. The Index excludes all securities that are not assigned a Safety Rank of #1 or #2. According to the Index Provider, the Index also excludes all securities that do not meet the size requirements of the Index and those companies with a lower than average dividend yield, as compared to the indicated dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index. The remaining securities are selected for inclusion in the Index and are equally weighted. Because the Safety Ranking System assigns ranks weekly and the Index reconstitutes monthly, the Index may, for the remainder of any given monthly period, contain securities that are no longer assigned a Safety Rank of #1 or #2. The Index may contain the common stocks and depositary receipts of small, mid and large capitalization companies. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted monthly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s monthly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 168 securities and the Fund had significant investments in utilities companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.