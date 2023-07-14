Home
First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

ETF
FVD
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$40.33 -0.11 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

FVD | ETF

$40.33

$11.9 B

2.62%

$1.06

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

5.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.7%

Net Assets

$11.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

5.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$40.4
$35.61
$42.23

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FVD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.91%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Aug 19, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    304790884
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jon Erickson

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed by Value Line Publishing, LLC (the “Index Provider”) and calculated by ICE Data Indices, LLC as the calculation agent on behalf of the Index Provider.The Index seeks to measure the performance of the securities ranked #1 or #2 according to the Index Provider’s proprietary Value Line® SafetyTM Ranking System (the “Safety Ranking System”) that are also still expected to provide above-average dividend yield. According to information published by Value Line, the Safety Ranking System seeks to measure the total risk of a security relative to the total risk of the approximately 1,700 securities comprising the Index’s initial universe. The initial universe of 1,700 U.S.-listed equity securities accounts for approximately 90% of the market capitalization of all stocks traded on U.S. securities exchanges and is intended to provide broad industry coverage.On a weekly basis, the Safety Ranking System assigns a rank of #1 (safest) to #5 (riskiest) to each of the securities in the initial universe based on each security’s expected total risk relative to the other securities in the universe. According to information published by Value Line, the Safety Rank is derived from two equally weighted measurements, a security’s “price stability rank” and “financial strength rating.” A security’s “price stability rank” is based on the standard deviation of weekly percent changes in the price of the security over the last five years. A company’s “financial strength rating” is the Index Provider’s measure of a company’s financial condition. The Index excludes all securities that are not assigned a Safety Rank of #1 or #2. According to the Index Provider, the Index also excludes all securities that do not meet the size requirements of the Indexand those companies with a lower than average dividend yield, as compared to the indicated dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index. The remaining securities are selected for inclusion in the Index and are equally weighted. Because the Safety Ranking System assigns ranks weekly and the Index reconstitutes monthly, the Index may, for the remainder of any given monthly period, contain securities that are no longer assigned a Safety Rank of #1 or #2. The Index may contain the common stocks and depositary receipts of small, mid and large capitalization companies.The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted monthly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s monthly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 168 securities and the Fund had significant investments in utilities companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

FVD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FVD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% -12.7% 217.8% 85.76%
1 Yr 5.4% -58.4% 200.0% 41.72%
3 Yr 10.8%* -23.0% 64.4% 21.03%
5 Yr 7.7%* -15.2% 29.3% 6.99%
10 Yr 9.4%* -17.0% 13.3% 3.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FVD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -65.1% 22.3% 12.55%
2021 11.8% -25.3% 25.5% 12.82%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 56.7% 50.76%
2019 6.1% -9.2% 10.4% 8.70%
2018 -0.7% -9.4% 3.1% 1.40%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FVD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.9% -12.7% 217.8% 95.77%
1 Yr 4.0% -58.4% 200.0% 64.17%
3 Yr 11.0%* -23.0% 64.4% 22.24%
5 Yr 9.4%* -14.9% 32.0% 7.23%
10 Yr 12.4%* -4.7% 19.9% 3.18%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FVD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.3% -65.1% 22.3% 12.55%
2021 11.8% -25.3% 25.5% 12.82%
2020 0.0% -8.4% 56.7% 50.67%
2019 6.1% -9.2% 10.4% 8.70%
2018 -0.7% -8.9% 3.3% 3.36%

FVD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FVD Category Low Category High FVD % Rank
Net Assets 11.9 B 1 M 151 B 9.86%
Number of Holdings 196 2 1727 9.99%
Net Assets in Top 10 678 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 30.47%
Weighting of Top 10 5.42% 5.0% 99.2% 99.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. McCormick Co Inc/MD 0.65%
  2. Intel Corp 0.65%
  3. Cal-Maine Foods Inc 0.64%
  4. Analog Devices Inc 0.62%
  5. ABB Ltd 0.62%
  6. Intercontinental Exchange Inc 0.61%
  7. Air Products and Chemicals Inc 0.61%
  8. Waste Management Inc 0.61%
  9. PPG Industries Inc 0.61%
  10. American Tower Corp 0.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FVD % Rank
Stocks 		99.91% 28.02% 125.26% 11.81%
Cash 		0.09% -88.20% 71.98% 86.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 52.27%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 48.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 49.59%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 50.78%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FVD % Rank
Utilities 		19.26% 0.00% 27.04% 0.75%
Industrials 		18.09% 0.00% 42.76% 4.40%
Financial Services 		15.66% 0.00% 58.05% 81.00%
Consumer Defense 		12.28% 0.00% 34.10% 15.93%
Technology 		10.32% 0.00% 54.02% 52.03%
Healthcare 		8.45% 0.00% 30.08% 95.93%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.21% 0.00% 22.74% 61.49%
Real Estate 		4.61% 0.00% 90.54% 25.56%
Basic Materials 		3.06% 0.00% 21.69% 57.59%
Communication Services 		2.55% 0.00% 26.58% 88.71%
Energy 		0.51% 0.00% 54.00% 96.76%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FVD % Rank
US 		84.13% 24.51% 121.23% 83.48%
Non US 		15.78% 0.00% 41.42% 8.09%

FVD - Expenses

Operational Fees

FVD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.04% 45.41% 76.52%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 36.54%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

FVD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FVD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FVD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 83.95%

FVD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FVD Category Low Category High FVD % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.62% 0.00% 41.61% 5.10%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FVD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FVD Category Low Category High FVD % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.91% -1.51% 4.28% 18.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FVD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FVD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2003

18.79

18.8%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2003

18.79

18.8%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2003

18.79

18.8%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 13, 2006

15.64

15.6%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

