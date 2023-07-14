Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

ETF
FV
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$47.83 -0.39 -0.81%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
FV (ETF)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$47.83 -0.39 -0.81%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
FV (ETF)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$47.83 -0.39 -0.81%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

FV | ETF

$47.83

$3.31 B

0.37%

$0.18

0.90%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.4%

1 yr return

17.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.9%

Net Assets

$3.31 B

Holdings in Top 10

99.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.2
$39.93
$49.32

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

FV | ETF

$47.83

$3.31 B

0.37%

$0.18

0.90%

FV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 20.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Mar 05, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    61100002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Roger Testin

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The ETFs comprising the Index selection universe are advised by First Trust Advisors L.P., the Fund’s investment advisor. The Index is owned and was developed by Dorsey Wright & Associates, LLC (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider has retained Nasdaq, Inc. to calculate and maintain the Index. Nasdaq, Inc. may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity.The Index is constructed pursuant to the Index Provider’s proprietary methodology, which takes into account the performance of each of the First Trust sector-based ETFs relative to one another. The Index is designed to provide targeted exposure to the five First Trust sector-based ETFs that the Index Provider believes offer the greatest potential to outperform the other ETFs in the selection universe and that satisfy certain trading volume and liquidity requirements. The Index Provider believes that the most adaptive tool to achieve the goal of discerning the strongest trends versus that of the weakest is relative strength.According to the Index Provider, relative strength measures the price performance of a security versus a market average, another security or a universe of securities. A security’s relative strength can improve if it rises more than the market in an uptrend, or goes down less than the market in a downtrend. With respect to the Index, the Index Provider uses relative strength to evaluate the momentum of each First Trust sector-based ETF to determine the five ETFs that have the highest level of momentum, which the Index Provider considers to have the greatest probability of outperforming the other First Trust sector-based ETFs. The Index Provider selects the Index’s potential inventory and uses the price data of the selected First Trust ETFs to perform relative strength analysis. When determining relative strength, the Index Provider does not perform the analysis within a finite time period, rather the Index Provider takes into account a variety of factors to track movements and trends of securities prices over various time periods. The Index Provider has constructed the Index to identify longer term trends though a series of observations, which are used to determine the inputs for the relative strength analysis. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. securities, including depositary receipts, companies with various market capitalizations and growth and value stocks.According to the Index Provider, security selection for the Index will be conducted in the following manner:1.The selection universe of the Index begins with all of the First Trust ETFs.2.The Index Provider then identifies the First Trust ETFs that are designed to target a specific sector or industry group, or that have a significant overweight towards a particular sector or industry group.3.The components are then ranked using a relative strength methodology that is based upon each ETF’s market performance and characteristics that the Index Provider believes offer the greatest potential to outperform the other ETFs in the selection universe. Relative strength is a momentum technique that relies on unbiased, unemotional and objective data, rather than biased forecasting and subjective research. Relative strength is a way of recording historic performance patterns, and the Index Provider uses relative strength signals as a trend indicator for current momentum trends of a security versus another security.4.The Index Provider then uses its proprietary relative strength methodology to select the five top-ranking First Trust ETFs that satisfy trading volume and liquidity requirements for inclusion in the Index.5.The Index is evaluated on a bi-monthly basis (occurring in the second and fourth weeks of the month containing a Friday with the exception of the month of December wherein the Index holdings are evaluated once, in the second week of the month containing a Friday), and the five positions within the Index are held as long as those positions continue to suggest that they will outperform the majority of the inventory of other potential First Trust ETFs on a relative basis. An Index component will only be removed if it falls to the bottom half of the universe of First Trust ETFs according to the Index Provider’s proprietary relative strength methodology. An ETF is only added to the Index when a current member is removed. The Index will always be comprised of five First Trust ETFs. On the day that an addition or deletion is made to the Index, the Index is rebalanced so that the components are equally weighted.The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted periodically and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s periodic rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of the following First Trust ETFs:First Trust Energy AlphaDEX® FundFirst Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX® FundFirst Trust Materials AlphaDEX®FundFirst Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage FundFirst Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
Read More

FV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -41.7% 65.2% 97.86%
1 Yr 17.8% -45.6% 77.3% 47.08%
3 Yr 13.5%* -41.6% 28.4% 1.28%
5 Yr 9.9%* -30.4% 23.6% 8.33%
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.9% 19.4% 81.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.9% -85.9% 81.6% 0.42%
2021 10.3% -31.0% 26.7% 12.17%
2020 8.7% -13.0% 34.8% 41.37%
2019 5.9% -6.0% 10.6% 43.39%
2018 -1.7% -15.9% 2.0% 35.37%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.9% -41.7% 65.2% 94.91%
1 Yr 4.9% -45.6% 77.3% 83.24%
3 Yr 20.1%* -41.6% 28.4% 0.61%
5 Yr 14.8%* -30.4% 23.6% 1.78%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.9% -85.9% 81.6% 0.42%
2021 10.3% -31.0% 26.7% 12.09%
2020 8.7% -13.0% 34.8% 41.37%
2019 5.9% -6.0% 10.6% 43.57%
2018 -1.7% -15.9% 3.1% 57.96%

FV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FV Category Low Category High FV % Rank
Net Assets 3.31 B 189 K 222 B 32.79%
Number of Holdings 6 2 3509 99.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.97 B -1.37 M 104 B 23.83%
Weighting of Top 10 99.90% 11.4% 116.5% 0.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. FIRST TRUST NASDAQ SEMICONDU 20.13%
  2. FIRST TRUST CONSUMER DISCRET 19.96%
  3. FIRST TRUST INDST/PRODUCERS 19.93%
  4. FIRST TRUST NASDAQ FOOD BE 19.88%
  5. FIRST TRUST MATERIALS ALPHAD 19.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FV % Rank
Stocks 		99.88% 50.26% 104.50% 11.05%
Cash 		0.12% -10.83% 49.73% 88.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 98.93%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 97.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 98.76%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 98.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FV % Rank
Energy 		41.09% 0.00% 41.09% 0.16%
Basic Materials 		18.91% 0.00% 18.91% 0.16%
Consumer Defense 		17.98% 0.00% 25.50% 0.99%
Industrials 		13.95% 0.00% 30.65% 5.36%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.36% 0.00% 62.57% 98.10%
Technology 		2.90% 0.00% 65.70% 99.92%
Financial Services 		1.16% 0.00% 43.06% 97.03%
Utilities 		0.66% 0.00% 16.07% 19.13%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 99.51%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 39.76% 100.00%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 66.40% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FV % Rank
US 		99.43% 34.69% 100.00% 8.00%
Non US 		0.45% 0.00% 54.22% 82.69%

FV - Expenses

Operational Fees

FV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.90% 0.01% 20.29% 55.33%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.50% 10.08%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.19%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

FV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% 75.27%

FV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FV Category Low Category High FV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.37% 0.00% 40.83% 1.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FV Category Low Category High FV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.04% -6.13% 1.75% 23.57%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2014

8.24

8.2%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2014

8.24

8.2%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2014

8.24

8.2%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2014

8.24

8.2%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 05, 2014

8.24

8.2%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×