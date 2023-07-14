The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the exchange-traded funds (“ ETFs ”) that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The ETFs comprising the Index selection universe are advised by First Trust Advisors L.P., the Fund’s investment advisor. The Index is owned and was developed by Dorsey Wright & Associates, LLC (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider has retained Nasdaq, Inc. to calculate and maintain the Index. Nasdaq, Inc. may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. The Index is constructed pursuant to the Index Provider’s proprietary methodology, which takes into account the performance of each of the First Trust sector-based ETFs relative to one another. The Index is designed to provide targeted exposure to the five First Trust sector-based ETFs that the Index Provider believes offer the greatest potential to outperform the other ETFs in the selection universe and that satisfy certain trading volume and liquidity requirements. The Index Provider believes that the most adaptive tool to achieve the goal of discerning the strongest trends versus that of the weakest is relative strength. According to the Index Provider, relative strength measures the price performance of a security versus a market average, another security or a universe of securities. A security’s relative strength can improve if it rises more than the market in an uptrend, or goes down less than the market in a downtrend. With respect to the Index, the Index Provider uses relative strength to evaluate the momentum of each First Trust sector-based ETF to determine the five ETFs that have the highest level of momentum, which the Index Provider considers to have the greatest probability of outperforming the other First Trust sector-based ETFs. The Index Provider selects the Index’s potential inventory and uses the price data of the selected First Trust ETFs to perform relative strength analysis. When determining relative strength, the Index Provider does not perform the analysis within a finite time period, rather the Index Provider takes into account a variety of factors to track movements and trends of securities prices over various time periods. The Index Provider has constructed the Index to identify longer term trends though a series of observations, which are used to determine the inputs for the relative strength analysis. The Fund may invest in non-U.S. securities, including depositary receipts, companies with various market capitalizations and growth and value stocks. According to the Index Provider, security selection for the Index will be conducted in the following manner: 1. The selection universe of the Index begins with all of the First Trust ETFs. 2. The Index Provider then identifies the First Trust ETFs that are designed to target a specific sector or industry group, or that have a significant overweight towards a particular sector or industry group. 3. The components are then ranked using a relative strength methodology that is based upon each ETF’s market performance and characteristics that the Index Provider believes offer the greatest potential to outperform the other ETFs in the selection universe. Relative strength is a momentum technique that relies on unbiased, unemotional and objective data, rather than biased forecasting and subjective research. Relative strength is a way of recording historic performance patterns, and the Index Provider uses relative strength signals as a trend indicator for current momentum trends of a security versus another security. 4. The Index Provider then uses its proprietary relative strength methodology to select the five top-ranking First Trust ETFs that satisfy trading volume and liquidity requirements for inclusion in the Index. 5. The Index is evaluated on a bi-monthly basis (occurring in the second and fourth weeks of the month containing a Friday with the exception of the month of December wherein the Index holdings are evaluated once, in the second week of the month containing a Friday), and the five positions within the Index are held as long as those positions continue to suggest that they will outperform the majority of the inventory of other potential First Trust ETFs on a relative basis. An Index component will only be removed if it falls to the bottom half of the universe of First Trust ETFs according to the Index Provider’s proprietary relative strength methodology. An ETF is only added to the Index when a current member is removed. The Index will always be comprised of five First Trust ETFs. On the day that an addition or deletion is made to the Index, the Index is rebalanced so that the components are equally weighted. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted periodically and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s periodic rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was composed of the following First Trust ETFs: • First Trust Energy AlphaDEX ® Fund • First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX ® Fund • First Trust Materials AlphaDEX ® Fund • First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage Fund • First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF