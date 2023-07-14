Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

ETF
FTXH
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.02 +0.14 +0.54%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
FTXH (ETF)

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.02 +0.14 +0.54%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity
FTXH (ETF)

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$26.02 +0.14 +0.54%
primary theme
Health Care Sector Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

FTXH | ETF

$26.02

$25.9 M

1.82%

$0.47

0.60%

Vitals

YTD Return

-5.2%

1 yr return

-1.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

Net Assets

$25.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

62.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.9
$23.96
$28.45

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 77.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF

FTXH | ETF

$26.02

$25.9 M

1.82%

$0.47

0.60%

FTXH - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.97%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Sep 20, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    750002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depository receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and is developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity.According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to provide exposure to U.S. companies comprising the pharmaceutical sector that have been selected based upon their liquidity and weighted based upon their cumulative score on three investing factors: volatility, value and growth. The Index’s initial selection universe consists of the component securities of the NasdaqUS Benchmark Index that have been classified as comprising the pharmaceuticals sub-sector according to the Industry Classification Benchmark. The Nasdaq US Benchmark Index is an index seeking to track the performance of small, mid and large capitalization U.S. companies. This classification includes vaccine producers and manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs.From the initial selection universe, the Index Provider selects for inclusion the 30 most liquid securities, based upon average daily dollar trading volume. Each selected security is then assessed on how strongly it exhibits the traits associated with each of the following three investing factors: volatility, value and growth. A company’s volatility score is based upon its trailing one-year volatility. Its value score is based on its Cash Flow to Price ratio, which is calculated by taking the company’s cash flow data and dividing it by the company’s market capitalization. A company’s growth score is calculated by taking the average of its 3, 6, 9 and 12-month price return. Each company is then ranked based upon the sum (accounting for standard deviation) of its volatility, value and growth scores.The Index assigns security weights based upon this ranking. However, the Index will not assign a security weight of greater than 8% and no more than five securities may be assigned the maximum 8% weight. The excess weight of any capped security is distributed proportionately across the remaining constituent securities. If, after redistribution, any of the five highest ranked securities have a weight of less than 8%, these securities are not capped. Any remaining securities with a weight in excess of 4% are capped at 4% and the excess weight is redistributed proportionally across the remaining constituent securities. If, after the redistribution process, a security has a weight less than 0.25%, weights are redistributed further in the process above such that no security has a weight less than 0.25%. The process is repeated, if necessary, to derive the final weights.The Index is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of June 30, 2022, the Index was composed of 30 securities with market capitalization ranges from $109.49 million to $467.10 billion. As of June 30, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in health care companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

FTXH - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTXH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.2% -11.3% 31.3% 94.51%
1 Yr -1.5% -25.2% 34.7% 75.00%
3 Yr 3.7%* -21.9% 15.7% 14.74%
5 Yr 3.7%* -15.4% 12.1% 16.67%
10 Yr 0.0%* -6.4% 16.0% 68.38%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTXH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.0% -53.9% 5.0% 0.65%
2021 10.6% -22.3% 12.3% 2.61%
2020 21.2% -4.7% 41.4% 1.35%
2019 -10.2% -10.2% 13.1% 100.00%
2018 16.7% -5.7% 16.7% 0.79%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FTXH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.4% -50.0% 22.6% 64.02%
1 Yr 4.2% -60.2% 34.7% 36.36%
3 Yr 11.4%* -21.9% 17.8% 11.18%
5 Yr 7.4%* -15.4% 16.9% 15.79%
10 Yr N/A* -6.4% 18.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FTXH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 5.0% -53.9% 5.0% 0.65%
2021 10.6% -22.3% 12.3% 2.61%
2020 21.2% -4.7% 41.4% 1.35%
2019 -10.2% -10.2% 13.1% 100.00%
2018 16.7% -5.7% 16.7% 0.79%

FTXH - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FTXH Category Low Category High FTXH % Rank
Net Assets 25.9 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 84.15%
Number of Holdings 31 25 473 95.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.5 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 85.00%
Weighting of Top 10 62.62% 12.3% 80.8% 3.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ABBVIE INC 7.40%
  2. JOHNSON JOHNSON 7.23%
  3. PFIZER INC 7.19%
  4. BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO 7.19%
  5. MERCK CO. INC. 7.16%
  6. MODERNA INC 3.95%
  7. ELI LILLY CO 3.94%
  8. VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 3.88%
  9. REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 3.86%
  10. AMGEN INC 3.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FTXH % Rank
Stocks 		99.82% 85.37% 106.13% 25.00%
Cash 		0.18% -0.04% 9.01% 73.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 30.63%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 38.13%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 30.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 25.63%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTXH % Rank
Healthcare 		100.00% 59.26% 100.00% 8.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 23.13%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 30.63%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 27.50%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 28.75%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 41.88%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 23.13%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 26.88%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 25.73% 32.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 28.75%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.16% 45.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FTXH % Rank
US 		99.82% 53.67% 104.41% 5.63%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 45.40% 95.63%

FTXH - Expenses

Operational Fees

FTXH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.08% 33.47% 80.63%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.03% 1.25% 34.76%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 1.32%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

FTXH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

FTXH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FTXH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 77.00% 0.00% 238.00% 92.09%

FTXH - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FTXH Category Low Category High FTXH % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.82% 0.00% 2.01% 1.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FTXH Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FTXH Category Low Category High FTXH % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.97% -2.54% 1.85% 8.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FTXH Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FTXH - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2016

5.7

5.7%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2016

5.7

5.7%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2016

5.7

5.7%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2016

5.7

5.7%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2016

5.7

5.7%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2016

5.7

5.7%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×