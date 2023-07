Under normal conditions, the Fund will expose at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) to U.S. exchange-listed equity securities and/or U.S. exchange-traded funds ( "ETFs" ) that provide exposure to U.S. exchange-listed equity securities. The Fund pursues its investment objective by establishing long and short positions in its portfolio of U.S. exchange-listed equity securities and ETFs. The Fund’s portfolio may include U.S. exchange-listed equity securities of non-U.S. issuers, including the securities of non-U.S. issuers traded on U.S. exchanges in the form of depositary receipts. The Fund’s portfolio is composed of both long and short positions in equity securities and ETFs. As opposed to taking long positions in which an investor seeks to profit from increases in the price of a security, short selling is a technique that will be used by the Fund to try and profit from the falling price of a security. Short selling involves selling a security that has been borrowed from a third party with the intention of buying an identical security back at a later date to return to that third party. Having both long and short positions in an equity security portfolio is a common way to create returns that are independent of market moves. One advantage of a long and short portfolio is that the long and short positions may offset one another in a manner that results in a lower net exposure to the direction of the market. In addition, cash balances arising from the use of short selling typically will be held in money market instruments. The Fund’s investment advisor will manage the Fund’s portfolio using an investment process that analyzes fundamental, market-related, technical and statistical attributes of eligible securities to assess total return potential. The Fund’s investment advisor will then use this analysis as the basis to establish long and short positions within the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund pursues its objective by using a variety of quantitative tools to select securities that the Fund’s investment advisor believes will either outperform (the “long basket” ) or underperform (the “short basket” ). Preliminary rankings of the positions will rely on the Sabrient Systems Earnings Quality Rank (EQR) model and the proprietary research of the Fund’s investment advisor. Long and short baskets are then integrated and optimized to build a final portfolio. The overall portfolio, under normal market conditions, will be 80 to 100% invested in long positions and 0% to 50% invested in short positions. The Fund will not use proceeds from the short positions to add leverage to the long positions, and as such, the Fund will not have a net long exposure of greater than 100%. The Fund’s investment advisor may alter the size of the short positions and/or the risk profile of the short positions based upon its assessment of the equity markets. Additionally, the notional position of the short positions may be reduced significantly or eliminated temporarily. The Fund and the ETFs held by the Fund may invest in equity securities of master limited partnerships ( "MLPs" ) and real estate investment trusts ( "REITs" ). As of January 31, 2023, the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in U.S. exchange-listed equity index futures contracts. These futures contracts will be used to gain long or short exposure to broad based equity indexes. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. The Fund may also invest in companies with various market capitalizations.