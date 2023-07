Under normal market conditions, the Fund will pursue its investment objectives by investing primarily in equity securities listed on U.S. exchanges and by utilizing an “option strategy” consisting of writing (selling) U.S. exchange-traded call options on the Standard & Poor’s 500 ® Index (the “S&P 500 Index” ). The Fund will employ an option strategy in which it will write U.S. exchange-traded call options on the S&P 500 Index in order to seek additional cash flow in the form of premiums on the options that may be distributed to shareholders on a monthly basis. A premium is the income received by an investor who sells or writes an option contract to another party. In exchange for the premiums received in connection with its written U.S. exchange-traded call options on the S&P 500 Index, the Fund forfeits any upside potential of the S&P 500 Index above the strike price of the written call options. The market value of the option strategy may be up to 20% of the Fund’s overall net asset value. The equity securities in which the Fund will invest and the options which the Fund will write will be limited to U.S. exchange-traded securities and options. The equity securities held by the Fund will be selected using a mathematical optimization process which attempts to favor higher dividend paying common stocks for the Fund’s portfolio. The equity securities held by the Fund may include non-U.S. securities that are either directly listed on a U.S. securities exchange or in the form of depositary receipts. The equity securities in the Fund’s portfolio will be periodically rebalanced at the discretion of the Fund’s portfolio managers. Depending on market volatility, the Fund may engage in active trading, which may result in a turnover of the Fund’s portfolio greater than 100% annually. The Fund may also invest in master limited partnerships ( "MLPs" ), real estate investment trusts ( "REITs" ) and companies with various market capitalizations. The option portion of the portfolio will generally consist of U.S. exchange-traded calls on the S&P 500 Index that are written by the Fund. In certain instances, the Fund may also write call spreads on the S&P 500 Index. A call spread is an options strategy whereby an investor holds two short calls at one strike and a long call at a higher strike price. The call options written by the Fund will be a laddered portfolio of call options with expirations of less than one year, written at-the-money to slightly out-of-the-money. A call option will give the holder the right to buy the S&P 500 Index at a predetermined strike price from the Fund. The notional value of calls written will be generally between 25% and 75% of the overall Fund. In general, the notional value is the total value of a leveraged position’s assets.