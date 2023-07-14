The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the securities that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. The Index seeks to provide exposure to well-capitalized companies with strong market positions that have the potential to provide their stockholders with a greater degree of stability and performance over time. According to the Index Provider, the Index’s initial universe consists of the securities comprising the Nasdaq US Benchmark TM Index, an index seeking to track the performance of small, mid and large capitalization U.S. companies. According to the Index Provider, the securities must first meet the liquidity standards of the Index. The Index then ranks the remaining securities by float-adjusted market capitalization and excludes all securities not ranked in the top 500. The universe is further narrowed by excluding those securities issued by companies with less than $1 billion in cash and short-term investments, companies with a long-term debt to market capitalization ratio greater than 30% and companies with a return on equity that is 15% or less. The remaining securities are then given a volatility score based upon a combination of their short-term (3 months) and long-term (12 months) realized volatility. The 50 securities with the lowest volatility score are chosen for inclusion in the Index. The Index may be composed of, but not limited to, common stocks and real estate investment trusts ( "REITs" ). A review is then enacted to determine if any industry, as determined by the Industry Classification Benchmark ( “ICB” ) classification system, has a cumulative weight of greater than 30%. If an industry has a weight greater than 30%, the highest-ranking security by volatility will be removed and replaced with the next eligible security ( e.g. , the 51st ranked by volatility) from a different industry. This process is repeated until no industry has a weight greater than 30%. Once finalized, each security is equal-dollar weighted. The Index is rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of March 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 50 securities and the Fund had significant investments in health care companies and industrials companies, although this may change from time to time. The Fund’s investments will change as the Index changes and, as a result, the Fund may have significant investments in jurisdictions or investment sectors that it may not have had as of March 31, 2023. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. Nasdaq ® and The Capital Strength TM Index are trademarks (the “Marks” ) of Nasdaq, Inc. (collectively with its affiliates “Nasdaq” ). The Marks are licensed for use with the Fund by the Fund’s investment advisor. The Fund has not been passed on by Nasdaq as to its legality or suitability. The Fund is not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by Nasdaq. The Fund should not be construed in any way as investment advice by Nasdaq. Nasdaq makes no warranties and bears no liability with respect to the Fund.