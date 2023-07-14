The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and is developed, maintained and sponsored by Indxx, Inc. (the “ Index Provider ”). The Index Provider reserves the right to use qualitative judgment to include, exclude, adjust, or postpone the inclusion of a stock in the Index. Continued Index membership of a constituent is not necessarily subject to the guidelines provided in the Index methodology. A security may be considered for exclusion by the Index Provider on the basis of corporate governance, accounting policies, lack of transparency and lack of representation, despite meeting all the criteria provided in the Index methodology. According to the Index Provider, the Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of companies that are directly or indirectly engaged in improving agricultural yields. The Index is composed of farmland companies and firms involved in chemicals and fertilizers, seeds, irrigation equipment and farm machinery. According to the Index Provider, to be included in the Index, a security must meet certain additional criteria, including that its issuer must have a minimum market capitalization of $1 billion and meet certain liquidity-related requirements that focus on trading activity and turnover. Companies may generally be domiciled in any country, including emerging market countries, subject to certain exclusions determined by the Index Provider. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 40% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in securities of non-U.S. issuers and invests in the securities of issuers located in at least three countries. The Fund may also invest in U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in materials companies, industrials companies and European issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.