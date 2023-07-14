Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
FSIG | Active ETF
$18.69
$696 M
4.48%
$0.84
0.56%
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
1.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$696 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.5%
Expense Ratio 0.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
FSIG | Active ETF
$18.69
$696 M
4.48%
$0.84
0.56%
|Period
|FSIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-37.4%
|3.2%
|73.11%
|1 Yr
|1.5%
|-22.5%
|163.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-13.4%
|33.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-10.0%
|21.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.1%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FSIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.4%
|-27.3%
|144.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.7%
|31.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-52.0%
|4.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.1%
|13.4%
|N/A
|Period
|FSIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-37.4%
|2.2%
|77.04%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-22.5%
|163.5%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|33.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|21.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.1%
|9.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FSIG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-4.4%
|-27.3%
|144.0%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-15.7%
|31.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.5%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-14.8%
|4.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-3.1%
|13.4%
|N/A
|FSIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSIG % Rank
|Net Assets
|696 M
|6.52 M
|44.4 B
|94.20%
|Number of Holdings
|115
|2
|9191
|64.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.73 M
|-29.6 M
|3.34 B
|73.13%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.52%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|44.91%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSIG % Rank
|Bonds
|97.66%
|15.65%
|141.47%
|70.15%
|Cash
|2.68%
|-49.09%
|54.19%
|20.30%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|12.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.18%
|24.48%
|Other
|0.00%
|-38.92%
|3.98%
|6.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.47%
|58.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSIG % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|2.68%
|0.00%
|54.19%
|23.28%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.02%
|18.21%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.18%
|58.21%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|41.80%
|100.00%
|44.78%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|45.37%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.63%
|64.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FSIG % Rank
|US
|97.66%
|0.00%
|122.90%
|52.54%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.05%
|59.40%
|FSIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.56%
|0.03%
|3.62%
|42.90%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|93.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|1.06%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|FSIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|FSIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FSIG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|259.00%
|N/A
|FSIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSIG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.48%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|64.78%
|FSIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FSIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|FSIG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|0.38%
|7.58%
|N/A
|FSIG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 2021
0.53
0.5%
Jeffrey Scott, CFA, Senior Vice President, Deputy Credit Officer, Portfolio Manager of the First Trust Portfolios L.P. Mr. Scott is Deputy Credit Officer for the Leveraged Finance Investment Team. He has extensive experience in credit analysis, product development, and product management. Prior to joining First Trust, Mr. Scott served as an Assistant Portfolio Manager and as a Senior Credit Analyst for Morgan Stanley/Van Kampen from October 2008 to June 2010. As Assistant Portfolio Manager, his responsibilities included assisting with portfolio construction, buy and sell decision making, and monitoring fund liquidity and leverage. Scott joined the Van Kampen Asset Management in 2005. He has approximately 18 years of investment industry experience. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by State Farm Insurance Companies where he served as an Assistant Vice President in the Mutual Fund Group responsible for product development and strategy as well as a Regional Vice President for Sales for the Financial Services Division. Mr. Scott earned a B.S. in Finance and Economics from Elmhurst College and an M.B.A. with specialization in Analytical Finance and Econometrics and Statistics from the University of Chicago. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 2021
0.53
0.5%
Nathan Simons, CFA, joined First Trust Advisors in 2020 as a Credit Analyst for the Investment Grade Fixed Income Team. He has 11 year of investment experience. Prior to joining First Trust, Mr. Simons was a Credit Analyst/Portfolio Analyst at Great West Financial covering both investment grade and high yield issuers for stable value and other short duration strategies. His prior positions include Research Analyst in both public and private debt at Navy Mutual Aid association. Mr. Simons received his B.S. in Mathematics and Economics from Hillsdale College. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 2021
0.53
0.5%
William A. Housey, CFA, was born in 1973. Mr. Housey earned a B.S. in Finance from Eastern Illinois University and an M.B.A. in Finance and Management & Strategy from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Business. Mr. Housey joined First Trust Advisors L.P. in 2010 as Senior Portfolio Manager for the Leveraged Finance Investment Team and has over 22 years of investment experience having held various positions in portfolio management and research. Mr. Housey is responsible for managing fixed-income portfolios, principally focusing on below investment-grade credit.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 2021
0.53
0.5%
ERIC R. MAISEL, VICE PRESIDENT OF FIRST TRUST PORTFOLIOS L.P. Eric R. Maisel joined First Trust Portfolios in March 2011 and is a Vice President and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager of First Trust. His previous positions include Senior Portfolio Manager for the Ascendant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager for the Black River Global Credit Fund, Vice President and Senior Trader for the Cargill Financial Markets Group and Senior Corporate Bond Trader for American General Corporation. Eric earned his B.A., summa cum laude, from the University of Pittsburgh, and his M.Sc. from Oxford University - which he attended on a British Marshall Scholarship. He is also a member of the CFA Society of Chicago and the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 17, 2021
0.53
0.5%
Todd W. Larson, CFA, was born in 1964. Mr. Larson earned a B.A. in Business Administration from North Park College. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2007 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Vice President. As head of FTA’s Fixed Income Group, Mr. Larson shall be responsible for implementation and execution of strategies involving fixed income securities on behalf of the Investment Committee. Prior to joining First Trust, Mr. Larson was a portfolio manager with ABN AMRO Asset Management, Horizon Cash Management and Van Kampen American Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.76
|6.22
|2.41
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...