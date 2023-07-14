Home
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

5.0%

1 yr return

-1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.6%

Net Assets

$197 M

Holdings in Top 10

56.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.4
$34.21
$43.71

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FPXI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -21.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.76%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Nov 04, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    9650002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stan Ueland

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and is developed, maintained and sponsored by IPOX®Schuster LLC (the “Index Provider”). It is the sole responsibility of the Index Provider to decide on all matters relating to the Index methodology and Index constituent selection. The Index Provider may make exceptions to the Index methodology regarding constituent inclusion, exclusion and weighting.According to the Index Provider, the Index is a market-cap weighted portfolio measuring the performance of the top 50 companies domiciled outside the United States ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX® Global Composite Index (the “Base Index”) and represents, on average, 25% of the total market capitalization of the Base Index, a fully market capitalization-weighted index constructed and managed to provide a broad and objective view of global aftermarket performance of initial public offerings ("IPOs") and spin-offs in all world countries (both developed and emerging market countries). According to the Index Provider, a company is eligible for inclusion in the Index on the close of the 6th trading day following its IPO and is eligible to remain in the Index until the close of the 1,000th trading day. Securities issued by companies without a minimum market capitalization of $50 million on the close of the first trading day following the IPO, companies with less than 15% public float at the IPO and companies that experience abnormally large “underpricing” in their IPO are not eligible for inclusion in the Base Index. Under certain circumstances, the Index Provider may make exceptions to the stated methodology. See the Index Provider's website for additional details. Additionally, pursuant to the Index License Agreement, the Index Provider reserves the right to modify the compilation and composition of the Index in its sole discretion.According to the Index Provider, the Index is reconstituted quarterly to reflect changes in stock market values of Base Index constituents and IPO activity during the past quarter with potential new companies entering the Index, while other companies reach 1,000 in the Index and automatically drop out. To ensure certain diversification requirements are met, the weighting of the largest Index constituents is capped at 10% at the quarterly reconstitution event. The Index may be composed of common stocks and depositary receipts generally expected to be issued by mid, large and mega capitalization companies with capitalizations between $1 billion and $2 trillion. In order to gain exposure to certain Chinese companies that are included in the Fund’s Index but are unavailable to direct investment by foreign investors, the Fund invests significantly in non-Chinese shell companies that have created structures known as variable interest entities (“VIEs”) in order to gain exposure to such Chinese companies. The Fund may also invest in restricted securities, U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly reconstitution and rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in consumer discretionary companies, Chinese issuers, European issuers and Asian issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

FPXI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FPXI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.0% -15.6% 25.6% 98.85%
1 Yr -1.4% -15.2% 27.0% 99.77%
3 Yr -8.5%* -27.6% 9.3% 94.81%
5 Yr 3.6%* -9.8% 35.4% 19.94%
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.7% 9.5% 83.06%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FPXI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.8% -49.5% -11.5% 76.33%
2021 -8.2% -11.8% 9.8% 94.22%
2020 19.7% -1.7% 22.8% 0.51%
2019 7.5% -1.0% 9.7% 9.22%
2018 -2.8% -7.5% 11.0% 24.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FPXI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -21.1% -35.3% 25.6% 99.31%
1 Yr -31.5% -46.8% 27.0% 99.77%
3 Yr 10.8%* -27.6% 13.1% 0.99%
5 Yr 8.8%* -9.8% 35.4% 0.86%
10 Yr N/A* -3.0% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FPXI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.8% -49.5% -11.5% 76.33%
2021 -8.2% -11.8% 9.8% 94.22%
2020 19.7% -1.7% 22.8% 0.51%
2019 7.5% -1.0% 9.7% 9.22%
2018 -2.8% -7.5% 11.0% 28.07%

FPXI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FPXI Category Low Category High FPXI % Rank
Net Assets 197 M 167 K 150 B 77.06%
Number of Holdings 60 5 516 62.67%
Net Assets in Top 10 250 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 53.92%
Weighting of Top 10 56.86% 10.3% 99.1% 2.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9.69%
  2. Novo Nordisk A/S 8.89%
  3. Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG 8.73%
  4. Prosus NV 7.63%
  5. PDD Holdings Inc 6.58%
  6. LG Energy Solution Ltd 5.12%
  7. Goldman Sachs Financial Square Treasury Obligations Fund 3.60%
  8. SoftBank Corp 3.35%
  9. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 2.72%
  10. Universal Music Group NV 2.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FPXI % Rank
Stocks 		99.53% 88.72% 101.51% 9.68%
Cash 		0.47% -1.51% 11.28% 87.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 33.18%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 43.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 23.04%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 24.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FPXI % Rank
Healthcare 		19.29% 1.36% 29.58% 11.29%
Financial Services 		15.84% 0.00% 38.62% 41.94%
Energy 		13.29% 0.00% 24.97% 2.53%
Communication Services 		13.23% 0.00% 41.13% 5.07%
Technology 		12.86% 1.51% 38.21% 84.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.79% 0.00% 46.28% 34.10%
Utilities 		5.85% 0.00% 19.97% 1.61%
Industrials 		3.73% 0.68% 31.28% 96.54%
Consumer Defense 		2.35% 0.00% 28.66% 93.09%
Basic Materials 		0.78% 0.00% 23.15% 91.01%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.78% 60.60%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FPXI % Rank
Non US 		98.21% 70.50% 101.51% 6.68%
US 		1.32% 0.00% 25.68% 80.65%

FPXI - Expenses

Operational Fees

FPXI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.01% 37.19% 83.88%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 1.50% 42.20%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.49%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

FPXI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FPXI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FPXI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 330.00% 90.53%

FPXI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FPXI Category Low Category High FPXI % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.31% 0.00% 6.95% 19.31%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FPXI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FPXI Category Low Category High FPXI % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.76% -1.69% 3.16% 21.58%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FPXI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Semi-Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FPXI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 04, 2014

7.58

7.6%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 04, 2014

7.58

7.6%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 04, 2014

7.58

7.6%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 04, 2014

7.58

7.6%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 04, 2014

7.58

7.6%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

