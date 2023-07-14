The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and is developed, maintained and sponsored by IPOX ® Schuster LLC (the “Index Provider” ). It is the sole responsibility of the Index Provider to decide on all matters relating to the Index methodology and Index constituent selection. The Index Provider may make exceptions to the Index methodology regarding constituent inclusion, exclusion and weighting. According to the Index Provider, the Index is a market-cap weighted portfolio measuring the performance of the top 50 companies domiciled outside the United States ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX ® Global Composite Index (the “Base Index” ) and represents, on average, 25% of the total market capitalization of the Base Index, a fully market capitalization-weighted index constructed and managed to provide a broad and objective view of global aftermarket performance of initial public offerings ( "IPOs" ) and spin-offs in all world countries (both developed and emerging market countries). According to the Index Provider, a company is eligible for inclusion in the Index on the close of the 6th trading day following its IPO and is eligible to remain in the Index until the close of the 1,000th trading day. Securities issued by companies without a minimum market capitalization of $50 million on the close of the first trading day following the IPO, companies with less than 15% public float at the IPO and companies that experience abnormally large “underpricing” in their IPO are not eligible for inclusion in the Base Index. Under certain circumstances, the Index Provider may make exceptions to the stated methodology. See the Index Provider's website for additional details. Additionally, pursuant to the Index License Agreement, the Index Provider reserves the right to modify the compilation and composition of the Index in its sole discretion. According to the Index Provider, the Index is reconstituted quarterly to reflect changes in stock market values of Base Index constituents and IPO activity during the past quarter with potential new companies entering the Index, while other companies reach 1,000 in the Index and automatically drop out. To ensure certain diversification requirements are met, the weighting of the largest Index constituents is capped at 10% at the quarterly reconstitution event. The Index may be composed of common stocks and depositary receipts generally expected to be issued by mid, large and mega capitalization companies with capitalizations between $1 billion and $2 trillion. In order to gain exposure to certain Chinese companies that are included in the Fund’s Index but are unavailable to direct investment by foreign investors, the Fund invests significantly in non-Chinese shell companies that have created structures known as variable interest entities ( “VIEs” ) in order to gain exposure to such Chinese companies. The Fund may also invest in restricted securities, U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly reconstitution and rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in consumer discretionary companies, Chinese issuers, European issuers and Asian issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.