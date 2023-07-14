Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

ETF
FPXE
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.29 -0.2 -0.88%
primary theme
Europe Equity
FPXE (ETF)

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.29 -0.2 -0.88%
primary theme
Europe Equity
FPXE (ETF)

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$22.29 -0.2 -0.88%
primary theme
Europe Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

FPXE | ETF

$22.29

$5.4 M

3.69%

$0.83

0.70%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.5%

1 yr return

17.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$5.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

41.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.5
$16.62
$22.49

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.70%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 118.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF

FPXE | ETF

$22.29

$5.4 M

3.69%

$0.83

0.70%

FPXE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -29.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.51%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    300002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stan Ueland

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned, developed, maintained and sponsored by IPOX® Schuster LLC (the “Index Provider”). It is the sole responsibility of the Index Provider to decide on all matters relating to the Index methodology and Index constituent selection. The Index Provider may make exceptions to the Index methodology regarding constituent inclusion, exclusion and weighting.The Index seeks to measure the performance of the equity securities of the 100 largest and typically most liquid initial public offerings (“IPOs”) (including spin-offs and equity carve-outs) of companies that are economically tied to Europe. According to the Index Provider, the Index considers a company to be economically tied to Europe if it is both (i) legally domiciled in Europe; and (ii) issues securities that trade on an accessible developed European securities exchange. An IPO is a public offering in which the shares of stock in a company are sold to the general public for the first time on an exchange. The Index measures the performance of a company’s equity securities for the 1,000 trading days following its IPO. A company is eligible for inclusion in the Index on the close of the 6th trading day following its IPO and is eligible to remain in the Index until the close of the 1,000th trading day. The IPOX® Global Composite Index (the “Base Index”) serves as the initial universe for the Index. The Base Index is a market capitalization-weighted index which seeks to provide exposure to the aftermarket performance of the global IPO market. Securities issued by companies without a minimum market capitalization of $50 million on the close of the first trading day following the IPO, companies with less than 15% public float at the IPO and companies that experience abnormally large “underpricing” in their IPO are not eligible for inclusion in the Base Index.According to the Index Provider, the Index is selected by first excluding all securities comprising the Base Index that are issued by companies not domiciled in Europe or whose securities do not trade on an accessible developed European securities exchange. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be domiciled and have its securities trade in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands or the United Kingdom. The Index also excludes all securities that do not have a minimum average daily equity turnover of €2.5 million. The remaining securities are then ranked according to market capitalization. The 100 securities with the largest market capitalizations are included in the Index. The Index may be composed of securities issued by small, mid and large capitalization companies. While the Index is market-capitalization weighted, individual securities are capped at a weight of 10% and those securities with a weight of greater than 4% are capped at a cumulative weight of 40%.The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance and reconstitution schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in European issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. The Fund may also invest in restricted securities, U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated securities.The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).In certain circumstances, such as pending corporate actions, economically significant IPOs, or spin-offs, mergers or acquisitions involving Index constituents, the Index Provider may make exceptions to the initial screening rebalancing and exit process described above. In addition, subject to the terms of the license agreement that permits the Fund to use the Index, the Index Provider may have the ability to change the Index methodology, terminate the license agreement or cease compiling, calculating and publishing the Index, in each case without the consent of the Fund, the Advisor or the Fund’s shareholders.
Read More

FPXE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FPXE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.5% -15.2% 34.8% 84.54%
1 Yr 17.8% -9.7% 41.4% 74.23%
3 Yr -2.3%* -2.3% 12.1% 98.95%
5 Yr 0.0%* -6.6% 8.2% 73.63%
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.2% 8.5% 77.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FPXE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.1% -45.1% -3.8% 89.47%
2021 4.4% -4.5% 11.4% 79.79%
2020 10.5% -6.9% 13.1% 5.38%
2019 7.7% 1.8% 9.7% 7.61%
2018 N/A -9.6% -1.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FPXE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -29.2% -29.2% 34.8% 100.00%
1 Yr -25.4% -25.4% 62.0% 100.00%
3 Yr 6.3%* -2.3% 11.9% 55.21%
5 Yr N/A* -6.6% 13.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 10.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FPXE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.1% -45.1% -3.8% 89.47%
2021 4.4% -4.5% 11.4% 79.79%
2020 10.5% -6.9% 13.1% 5.38%
2019 7.7% 1.8% 9.7% 7.61%
2018 N/A -9.6% -1.8% N/A

FPXE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FPXE Category Low Category High FPXE % Rank
Net Assets 5.4 M 5.4 M 23.5 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 108 7 1788 28.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.79 M 1.4 M 4.3 B 97.94%
Weighting of Top 10 41.60% 4.3% 87.9% 21.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Novo Nordisk A/S 10.56%
  2. Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG 10.39%
  3. Prosus NV 6.51%
  4. Spotify Technology SA 5.99%
  5. BP PLC 4.69%
  6. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB 4.18%
  7. nVent Electric PLC 4.12%
  8. ANDRITZ AG 2.80%
  9. Daimler Truck Holding AG 2.76%
  10. Nordnet AB publ 2.73%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FPXE % Rank
Stocks 		99.87% 0.10% 108.46% 9.28%
Cash 		0.13% -81.12% 99.90% 82.47%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 71.13%
Other 		0.00% -12.19% 3.61% 80.41%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 74.23%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 84.91% 69.07%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FPXE % Rank
Healthcare 		23.18% 0.00% 28.53% 6.32%
Technology 		18.60% 0.00% 27.53% 16.84%
Industrials 		16.36% 2.47% 34.57% 43.16%
Communication Services 		10.93% 0.00% 11.10% 2.11%
Financial Services 		9.07% 0.00% 36.14% 80.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.34% 0.00% 37.84% 86.32%
Utilities 		4.73% 0.00% 15.55% 20.00%
Energy 		3.53% 0.00% 73.53% 70.53%
Real Estate 		2.47% 0.00% 12.81% 21.05%
Basic Materials 		1.98% 0.00% 19.84% 89.47%
Consumer Defense 		1.81% 0.00% 23.04% 97.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FPXE % Rank
Non US 		95.50% 0.00% 106.03% 62.89%
US 		4.37% 0.00% 95.38% 13.40%

FPXE - Expenses

Operational Fees

FPXE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.70% 0.07% 5.71% 71.13%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.06% 1.19% 38.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 16.28%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

FPXE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

FPXE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FPXE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 118.00% 1.68% 184.00% 87.50%

FPXE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FPXE Category Low Category High FPXE % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.69% 0.00% 6.40% 39.80%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FPXE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FPXE Category Low Category High FPXE % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.51% -1.72% 4.23% 72.92%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FPXE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FPXE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2018

3.66

3.7%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2018

3.66

3.7%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2018

3.66

3.7%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2018

3.66

3.7%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2018

3.66

3.7%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 02, 2018

3.66

3.7%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 24.59 7.08 0.64

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×