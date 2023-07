Normally investing at least 80% of assets in preferred securities and other income-producing securities. Normally investing in all types of preferred securities and other income-producing securities such as contingent convertible securities and corporate hybrid securities. Normally investing primarily in securities rated at least BB by Standard & Poor's (S&P), Ba by Moody's Investors Service (Moody's), comparably rated by at least one nationally recognized credit rating agency, or, if unrated, considered by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC (FMR) to be of comparable quality. Securities rated below BBB by S&P and below Baa3 by Moody's are less than investment-grade quality (also referred to as high yield debt securities or junk bonds). Investing in securities of domestic and foreign issuers. Using fundamental analysis of each issuer's financial condition and industry position and market and economic conditions to select investments. Concentrating investments in securities of issuers principally engaged in the business activities of the industries in the financial services sector.