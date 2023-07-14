Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
FPEI | Active ETF
$17.03
$960 M
5.94%
$1.01
0.85%
YTD Return
-3.9%
1 yr return
-0.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
Net Assets
$960 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.0%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|FPEI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.9%
|-7.6%
|8.3%
|69.14%
|1 Yr
|-0.1%
|-11.8%
|3.5%
|4.94%
|3 Yr
|0.8%*
|-7.4%
|11.6%
|12.82%
|5 Yr
|2.4%*
|-8.2%
|4.8%
|8.00%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.3%
|5.9%
|30.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|FPEI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.2%
|-26.1%
|-8.2%
|1.28%
|2021
|2.3%
|-1.5%
|11.1%
|20.51%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.1%
|2.9%
|24.32%
|2019
|3.7%
|1.6%
|7.2%
|29.58%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-3.2%
|-0.5%
|10.14%
|Period
|FPEI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.2%
|-12.1%
|4.2%
|81.48%
|1 Yr
|-5.2%
|-11.8%
|16.6%
|31.33%
|3 Yr
|4.1%*
|-7.4%
|9.3%
|5.26%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.6%
|6.1%
|9.46%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.4%
|7.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|FPEI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.2%
|-26.1%
|-8.2%
|1.28%
|2021
|2.3%
|-1.5%
|11.1%
|20.51%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.1%
|2.9%
|24.32%
|2019
|3.7%
|1.7%
|7.2%
|29.58%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-3.2%
|-0.4%
|17.39%
|FPEI
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPEI % Rank
|Net Assets
|960 M
|19 M
|13 B
|50.62%
|Number of Holdings
|187
|32
|500
|72.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|90.8 M
|2.16 M
|2.37 B
|65.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.97%
|12.4%
|48.5%
|77.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPEI % Rank
|Bonds
|64.34%
|0.00%
|83.26%
|12.50%
|Convertible Bonds
|25.47%
|0.00%
|31.65%
|46.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|6.39%
|2.27%
|115.85%
|83.75%
|Cash
|3.81%
|-27.79%
|4.60%
|2.50%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|34.04%
|91.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.16%
|11.21%
|92.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPEI % Rank
|Corporate
|95.87%
|62.31%
|100.00%
|85.00%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.81%
|0.00%
|8.83%
|8.75%
|Government
|0.32%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|40.00%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.03%
|96.25%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|91.25%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|91.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|FPEI % Rank
|US
|47.81%
|0.00%
|66.52%
|13.75%
|Non US
|16.53%
|0.00%
|22.86%
|41.25%
|FPEI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.11%
|4.45%
|65.38%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|86.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|18.18%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.55%
|N/A
|FPEI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|FPEI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|FPEI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|12.00%
|199.00%
|65.33%
|FPEI
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPEI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.94%
|0.00%
|9.98%
|15.66%
|FPEI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|FPEI
|Category Low
|Category High
|FPEI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|4.60%
|0.88%
|7.54%
|31.17%
|FPEI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 22, 2017
4.78
4.8%
Robert Wolf serves as Chief Investment Officer, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Stonebridge. Mr. Wolf is a senior member of Stonebridge Advisors’ Investment Committee and oversees investment strategies and portfolio management activities across fund products and separately managed accounts. Mr. Wolf directs the daily management of preferred securities portfolios and performs both credit research and trading functions. Mr. Wolf has over twenty years of fixed-income experience in both portfolio management and credit research. Prior to joining Stonebridge in 2006, Mr. Wolf was a high-yield fixed-income research analyst at Lehman Brothers. In this role, his responsibilities included detailed credit analysis across multiple sectors, relative value analysis, and developing trade recommendations. Mr. Wolf previously worked for Lehman Brothers’ commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) trading desk as a credit analyst. Mr. Wolf received his B.S. degree in Chemistry from Villanova University and his MBA in Finance from the New York University Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 22, 2017
4.78
4.8%
Scott Fleming serves as President and CEO of Stonebridge setting the strategic direction of Stonebridge including operations, business and product development, and marketing strategies. Mr. Fleming leads the Investment Committee and oversees investment policies and strategies for all of the company’s portfolio management activities. Additionally, Mr. Fleming directs the daily management of preferred stock portfolios. Prior to founding Stonebridge in 2004, Mr. Fleming co-founded Spectrum Asset Management, Inc., an investment advisor that specializes in preferred securities asset management for institutional clients and mutual funds. During his 13-year tenure there, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer. Under his leadership, Spectrum grew to be the largest preferred securities manager in the country. Mr. Fleming previously served as Vice President, Portfolio Manager for DBL Preferred Management, Inc. in New York City. Mr. Fleming received a B.S. in Accounting from Bentley College in Waltham, MA and his MBA in Finance from Babson College in Wellesley, MA.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 02, 2020
2.25
2.3%
SVP, PM & Chief Strategist
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
EVP, Head of Credit Research
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|30.32
|7.94
|11.42
