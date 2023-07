Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in preferred securities ( “Preferred Securities” ) and income-producing debt securities ( “Income Securities” ). The Fund invests in securities that are traded over-the-counter or listed on an exchange. For purposes of the 80% test set forth above, securities of open-end funds, closed-end funds or other exchange-traded funds ( “ETFs” ) registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act” ), that invest primarily in Preferred Securities or Income Securities are deemed to be Preferred Securities or Income Securities. In selecting securities for the Fund, the investment strategy of the Fund’s sub-advisor is driven by comprehensive analysis of Preferred Securities and Income Securities with a goal of investing in securities representing the best relative value in the market. The style of active management by the Fund’s investment sub-advisor combines a bottom-up and top-down approach to security selection that encompasses three significant areas of analysis: credit fundamentals; relative value; and technical aspects of the securities, which may include, but are not limited to, interest rate sensitivity, call features, covenants, maturities, trading volumes, liquidity and pricing inefficiencies. The bottom-up analysis focuses on individual security analysis, idiosyncratic risks, credit fundamentals and opportunistic trading. The top-down analysis focuses on sector and industry analysis, duration and interest rate analysis, capital structure positioning and systemic risks. Diversification of the Fund portfolio within the Preferred Securities asset class is achieved through limits on issuer and industry weightings. Preferred Securities held by the Fund generally pay fixed or adjustable-rate distributions to investors and have preference over common stock in the payment of distributions and the liquidation of a company’s assets, but are generally junior to all forms of the company’s debt, including both senior and subordinated debt. Certain of the Preferred Securities may be issued by trusts or other special purpose entities created by companies specifically for the purpose of issuing such securities ( “Trust Preferred Securities” ). In general, Preferred Securities held by the Fund are issued by companies in the financial, communications, consumer, government, utilities, energy, materials, industrial and technology sectors. The market capitalization of the issuers is between $800 million and $300 billion. The market capitalization for the Preferred Securities is between $85 million and $3 billion. Because the issuers of Preferred Securities are often financial companies, the Fund concentrates its investments by investing at least 25% of its total assets in the group of industries that comprise the financial sector, which may include banks, thrifts, brokerage firms, broker/dealers, investment banks, finance companies, and companies involved in the insurance industry. The Fund may also invest in preferred securities issued by real estate investment trusts ( “REITs” ). Income Securities held by the Fund include corporate bonds, high yield securities, commonly referred to as “junk” bonds, and convertible securities. The broad category of corporate debt securities includes debt issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies of all kinds, including those with small-, mid-and large-capitalizations. Corporate debt may carry fixed or floating rates of interest. The Fund may also invest in floating-rate and fixed-to-floating rate securities. The Fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. debt and equity securities that are traded over-the-counter or listed on an exchange. The Fund may have exposure to certain emerging market countries through its investments in non-U.S. securities. The Fund may hold investments that are denominated in non-U.S. currencies, or in securities that provide exposure to such currencies, currency exchange rates or interest rates denominated in such currencies. As of January 31, 2023, the Fund had significant investments in financial companies and European issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. The average duration of the Fund’s portfolio is expected to be between three to 12 years. Duration is a mathematical calculation of the average life of a debt security (or portfolio of debt securities) that serves as a measure of its price risk. In general, each year of duration represents an expected 1% change in the value of a security for every 1% immediate change in interest rates. For example, if the portfolio has an average duration of three years, its value can be expected to fall about 3% if interest rates rise by 1%. Conversely, the portfolio’s value can be expected to rise about 3% if interest rates fall by 1%. As a result, prices of instruments with shorter durations tend to be less sensitive to interest rate changes than instruments with longer durations. As the value of a security changes over time, so will its duration. The Fund invests at least 60% of its net assets in securities rated investment grade (BBB-/Baa3 or higher) at the time of purchase by at least one independent rating agency, such as Standard & Poor’s Ratings Service, a division of The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc., Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., or another nationally recognized statistical rating organization, and unrated securities judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s sub-advisor. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its net assets in securities rated below investment grade (BB+/Ba1 or lower) at the time of purchase, which are commonly referred to as high yield securities or “junk bonds.” For securities with a split rating, the highest available rating will be used. In addition, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets are issued by issuers that have long-term issuer credit ratings of investment grade, or unrated issuers judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s investment sub-advisor. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in cash and/or cash equivalents. The Fund may invest in securities issued by companies domiciled in the United States, U.S. dollar-denominated depositary receipts and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign securities. The Fund may invest in Rule 144A securities, which are generally securities of U.S. and foreign issuers that are not listed on an exchange and may be (a) Preferred Securities or Income Securities issued by public companies, (b) securities of non-U.S. issuers that do not want to become subject to U.S. reporting requirements or (c) common stock by non-reporting issuers. Rule 144A securities are generally subject to resale restrictions and may be illiquid. The Fund may also invest in contingent convertible securities and hybrid capital securities. Due to the nature of certain of the Fund’s investments, the Fund may, under certain circumstances, effect a portion of creations and redemptions for cash, rather than in-kind securities.