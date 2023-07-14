Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, related depository receipts (i.e., American Depository Receipts or “ADRs,” European Depository Receipts or “EDRs,” and Global Depository Receipts or “GDRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund invests predominantly in common stocks. The Fund’s investments are the responsibility of the Adviser and the Fund’s sub-adviser, Toroso Asset Management (the “Sub-Adviser”).
The Adviser, working together with the Sub-Adviser, makes buy, hold and sell decisions with respect to Fund portfolio securities using an investment process that combines top-down and bottom-up research and analysis. The top-down portion of the investment process seeks to identify attractive investment themes and market inefficiencies. The bottom-up portion of the process is used to make buy and sell decisions for equity securities. Both quantitative and fundamental analysis are used by the Adviser, along with valuation and technical considerations.
The Adviser’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including external research, to develop and refine its general investment theme and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries. The Adviser also evaluates market segments, products, services and business models positioned to benefit significantly from innovations in commerce relative to broad securities markets, and seeks to identify the primary beneficiaries of new trends or developments in commerce to select investments for the Fund.
In pursuing the Fund’s investment goal, the Adviser may invest in companies in any economic sector or of any market capitalization and may invest in companies both inside and outside of the United States, including those in developing or emerging markets. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.
The Adviser may at times use derivatives for hedging purposes. The Fund’s derivative investments may include, among other instruments: (i) options; (ii) volatility-linked ETFs; and (iii) volatility-linked exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). These derivatives will be used to enhance Fund returns, produce income, and/or hedge risks associated with the Fund’s other portfolio investments. As a result of the Fund’s use of derivatives, the Fund may have economic leverage, which means the sum of the Fund’s investment exposures through its use of derivatives may significantly exceed the amount of assets invested in the Fund, although these exposures may vary over time.
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.171
|OrdinaryDividend
Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.
Mr. Eagleston is a member of the investment team responsible for research and portfolio management for Opus’ Value and Value Plus strategies. Mr. Eagleston has 20 years of investment experience, and prior to joining Opus was vice president and senior portfolio manager for Huntington National Bank. Previously, Mr. Eagleston served as chief investment officer for Pinnacle National Bank’s institutional trust division and for First Mercantile Trust Company. He has also served as an investment analyst for First Mercantile and as a senior research analyst for Carolinas Investment Consulting.Mr. Eagleston serves on the Investment Sub-Committee for Knowledge Works Foundation and president of the board of Wyoming Youth Services. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Cincinnati. He graduated summa cum laude from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in financial management and a minor in accounting.
Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.
Will Brown is a portfolio manager of the Funds. He has nearly 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Mr. Brown has operated Formidable Asset Management, LLC as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner since 2013. He has a B.S. from the University of Cincinnati, Ohio.
