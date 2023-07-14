Home
Formidable ETF
Vitals

YTD Return

2.1%

1 yr return

5.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$30.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

42.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.9
$22.69
$26.00

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FORH - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Formidable ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Venuto

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, related depository receipts (i.e., American Depository Receipts or “ADRs,” European Depository Receipts or “EDRs,” and Global Depository Receipts or “GDRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund invests predominantly in common stocks. The Fund’s investments are the responsibility of the Adviser and the Fund’s sub-adviser, Toroso Asset Management (the “Sub-Adviser”).

The Adviser, working together with the Sub-Adviser, makes buy, hold and sell decisions with respect to Fund portfolio securities using an investment process that combines top-down and bottom-up research and analysis. The top-down portion of the investment process seeks to identify attractive investment themes and market inefficiencies. The bottom-up portion of the process is used to make buy and sell decisions for equity securities. Both quantitative and fundamental analysis are used by the Adviser, along with valuation and technical considerations.

The Adviser’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including external research, to develop and refine its general investment theme and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries. The Adviser also evaluates market segments, products, services and business models positioned to benefit significantly from innovations in commerce relative to broad securities markets, and seeks to identify the primary beneficiaries of new trends or developments in commerce to select investments for the Fund.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment goal, the Adviser may invest in companies in any economic sector or of any market capitalization and may invest in companies both inside and outside of the United States, including those in developing or emerging markets. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Adviser may at times use derivatives for hedging purposes. The Fund’s derivative investments may include, among other instruments: (i) options; (ii) volatility-linked ETFs; and (iii) volatility-linked exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). These derivatives will be used to enhance Fund returns, produce income, and/or hedge risks associated with the Fund’s other portfolio investments. As a result of the Fund’s use of derivatives, the Fund may have economic leverage, which means the sum of the Fund’s investment exposures through its use of derivatives may significantly exceed the amount of assets invested in the Fund, although these exposures may vary over time.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.

Read More

FORH - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FORH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.1% -23.9% 18.9% 89.95%
1 Yr 5.5% -42.1% 52.2% 24.15%
3 Yr 0.0%* -20.5% 174.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.6% 80.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.4% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FORH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.6% -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 18.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FORH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.9% 18.9% 90.21%
1 Yr N/A -42.1% 57.7% 25.12%
3 Yr N/A* -20.5% 174.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.6% 80.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FORH Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -1.6% -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 19.0% N/A

FORH - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FORH Category Low Category High FORH % Rank
Net Assets 30.9 M 481 K 145 B 86.26%
Number of Holdings 56 1 2445 73.94%
Net Assets in Top 10 12.4 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 79.81%
Weighting of Top 10 42.66% 2.8% 100.0% 10.82%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ACACIA RESEARCH CORP 6.26%
  2. UNITED STATES TREASURY BILL 6.16%
  3. ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC 5.87%
  4. FLUX POWER HOLDINGS INC 5.87%
  5. ALTRIA GROUP INC 4.56%
  6. WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP 4.11%
  7. LITHIUM AMERICAS CORP 4.10%
  8. BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 3.69%
  9. PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO 3.58%
  10. ROYALTY PHARMA PLC 3.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FORH % Rank
Stocks 		69.47% 0.00% 100.57% 5.16%
Cash 		15.12% -2.51% 100.00% 89.44%
Other 		0.06% -1.04% 36.11% 7.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 7.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 5.63%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 14.82% 7.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FORH % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 17.88%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 96.71%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 6.12%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 45.89% 66.82%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 27.70% 75.76%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 46.10% 93.65%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 27.29%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 6.12%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 1.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 2.49% 61.84% 94.82%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.18% 1.88%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FORH % Rank
US 		69.47% 0.00% 100.04% 94.60%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 2.58%

FORH - Expenses

Operational Fees

FORH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.19% 0.03% 8.45% 25.12%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.67% 98.57%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

FORH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FORH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FORH Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% N/A

FORH - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FORH Category Low Category High FORH % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.65% 0.00% 4.15% 23.89%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FORH Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FORH Category Low Category High FORH % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.06% 3.38% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FORH Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FORH - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Venuto

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2021

1.09

1.1%

Mr. Venuto is a co-founder and has been the Chief Investment Officer of the Toroso Investments, LLC since 2012. Mr. Venuto is an ETF industry veteran with over a decade of experience in the design and implementation of ETF-based investment strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investments at Global X Funds where he provided portfolio optimization services to institutional clients. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Horizon Kinetics where his responsibilities included new business development, investment strategy and client and strategic initiatives.

Adam Eagleston

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2021

1.09

1.1%

Mr. Eagleston is a member of the investment team responsible for research and portfolio management for Opus’ Value and Value Plus strategies. Mr. Eagleston has 20 years of investment experience, and prior to joining Opus was vice president and senior portfolio manager for Huntington National Bank. Previously, Mr. Eagleston served as chief investment officer for Pinnacle National Bank’s institutional trust division and for First Mercantile Trust Company. He has also served as an investment analyst for First Mercantile and as a senior research analyst for Carolinas Investment Consulting.Mr. Eagleston serves on the Investment Sub-Committee for Knowledge Works Foundation and president of the board of Wyoming Youth Services. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Cincinnati. He graduated summa cum laude from Clemson University with a bachelor’s degree in financial management and a minor in accounting.

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2021

1.09

1.1%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

Will Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2021

1.09

1.1%

Will Brown is a portfolio manager of the Funds. He has nearly 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Mr. Brown has operated Formidable Asset Management, LLC as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner since 2013. He has a B.S. from the University of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.36 5.78

