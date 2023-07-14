Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to meet its investment objective by investing primarily in equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks, related depository receipts (i.e., American Depository Receipts or “ADRs,” European Depository Receipts or “EDRs,” and Global Depository Receipts or “GDRs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund invests predominantly in common stocks. The Fund’s investments are the responsibility of the Adviser and the Fund’s sub-adviser, Toroso Asset Management (the “Sub-Adviser”).

The Adviser, working together with the Sub-Adviser, makes buy, hold and sell decisions with respect to Fund portfolio securities using an investment process that combines top-down and bottom-up research and analysis. The top-down portion of the investment process seeks to identify attractive investment themes and market inefficiencies. The bottom-up portion of the process is used to make buy and sell decisions for equity securities. Both quantitative and fundamental analysis are used by the Adviser, along with valuation and technical considerations.

The Adviser’s internal research and analysis leverages insights from diverse sources, including external research, to develop and refine its general investment theme and identify and take advantage of trends that have ramifications for individual companies or entire industries. The Adviser also evaluates market segments, products, services and business models positioned to benefit significantly from innovations in commerce relative to broad securities markets, and seeks to identify the primary beneficiaries of new trends or developments in commerce to select investments for the Fund.

In pursuing the Fund’s investment goal, the Adviser may invest in companies in any economic sector or of any market capitalization and may invest in companies both inside and outside of the United States, including those in developing or emerging markets. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means it generally invests a greater portion of its assets in the securities of one or more issuers and invests overall in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Adviser may at times use derivatives for hedging purposes. The Fund’s derivative investments may include, among other instruments: (i) options; (ii) volatility-linked ETFs; and (iii) volatility-linked exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). These derivatives will be used to enhance Fund returns, produce income, and/or hedge risks associated with the Fund’s other portfolio investments. As a result of the Fund’s use of derivatives, the Fund may have economic leverage, which means the sum of the Fund’s investment exposures through its use of derivatives may significantly exceed the amount of assets invested in the Fund, although these exposures may vary over time.

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.