Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

ETF
FNDA
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$51.71 -0.47 -0.9%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Blend Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

FNDA | ETF

$51.71

$6.41 B

1.42%

$0.74

0.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.8%

1 yr return

14.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

18.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.5%

Net Assets

$6.41 B

Holdings in Top 10

4.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$52.2
$42.52
$53.63

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

FNDA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Schwab ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Aug 15, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    116300000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Bliss

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund generally invests in stocks that are included in the Russell RAFI US Small Company Index. The index selects, ranks, and weights securities by fundamental measures of company size – adjusted sales, retained operating cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks – rather than market capitalization. The index measures the performance of the small company size segment by fundamental overall company scores (scores), which are created using as the universe the U.S. companies in the FTSE Global Total Cap Index (the parent index). Securities are grouped in order of decreasing score and each company receives a weight based on its percentage of the total scores of the U.S. companies within the parent index. The index is comprised of the smallest U.S. companies by fundamental size. The bottom 12.5% of the companies by cumulative fundamental score are included in the index. The weights of the companies included in the index are determined annually and are implemented using a partial quarterly reconstitution methodology in which the index is split into four equal segments and each segment is rebalanced on a rolling quarterly basis. The index is compiled and calculated by Frank Russell Company in conjunction with Research Affiliates LLC, and the method of calculating the components of the index is subject to change.
It is the fund’s policy that, under normal circumstances, it will invest at least 90% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks included in the index. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. The fund will generally seek to replicate the performance of the index by giving the same weight to a given stock as the index does. However, when the investment adviser believes it is in the best interest of the fund, such as to avoid purchasing odd-lots (i.e., purchasing less than the usual number of shares traded for a security), for tax considerations, or to address liquidity considerations with respect to a stock, the investment adviser may cause the fund’s weighting of a stock to be more or less than the index’s weighting of the stock. The fund may sell securities that are represented in the index in anticipation of their removal from the index, or buy securities that are not yet represented in the index in anticipation of their addition to the index.
Under normal circumstances, the fund may invest up to 10% of its net assets in securities not included in the index. The principal types of these investments include those that the investment adviser believes will help the fund track the index, such as investments in
Index ownership – The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF is not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Frank Russell Company (Russell), by the London Stock Exchange Group companies (LSEG), or by Research Affiliates LLC (RA) (collectively the Licensor Parties), and none of the Licensor Parties make any warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the Russell RAFI US Small Company Index (the Index) or otherwise. The Index is compiled and calculated by Russell in conjunction with RA. None of the Licensor Parties shall be liable (whether in negligence or otherwise) to any person for any error in the Index and none of the Licensor Parties shall be under any obligation to advise any person of any error therein. “Russell®” is a trademark of Russell. The trade names “Research Affiliates®”, “Fundamental Index®” and “RAFI®” are registered trademarks of RA. Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. has obtained full license from Russell to use the Index. For full disclaimer please see the fund’s statement of additional information.
(a) securities that are not represented in the index but the investment adviser anticipates will be added to the index or as necessary to reflect various corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), (b) other investment companies, and (c) derivatives, principally futures contracts. The fund may use futures contracts and other derivatives primarily to seek returns on the fund’s otherwise uninvested cash assets to help it better track the index. The fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, and may lend its securities to minimize the difference in performance that naturally exists between an index fund and its corresponding index.
The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry, group of industries or sector to approximately the same extent that the index is so concentrated.
The investment adviser seeks to achieve, over time, a correlation between the fund’s performance and that of the index, before fees and expenses, of 95% or better. However, there can be no guarantee that the fund will achieve a high degree of correlation with the index. A number of factors may affect the fund’s ability to achieve a high correlation with the index, including the degree to which the fund utilizes a sampling technique (which involves investing in a limited number of index securities which, when taken together, are expected to perform similarly to the index as a whole). The correlation between the performance of the fund and the index may also diverge due to transaction costs, asset valuations, corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs), timing variances, and differences between the fund’s portfolio and the index resulting from legal restrictions (such as diversification requirements) that apply to the fund but not to the index.
Read More

FNDA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FNDA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.8% -13.6% 140.9% 48.81%
1 Yr 14.7% -34.1% 199.4% 17.92%
3 Yr 18.0%* -21.8% 37.6% 0.35%
5 Yr 6.5%* -23.6% 9.4% 2.03%
10 Yr 0.0%* -11.6% 15.4% 55.64%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FNDA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -59.3% 118.2% 12.35%
2021 14.5% -17.3% 18.6% 2.09%
2020 2.7% -21.2% 28.2% 64.27%
2019 5.6% -17.9% 8.4% 22.04%
2018 -2.5% -20.0% 0.2% 11.43%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period FNDA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.5% -17.6% 140.9% 93.52%
1 Yr -6.1% -34.1% 199.4% 85.84%
3 Yr 13.9%* -21.8% 37.6% 6.56%
5 Yr 9.5%* -23.6% 10.7% 1.90%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period FNDA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -59.3% 118.2% 12.35%
2021 14.5% -17.3% 18.6% 2.09%
2020 2.7% -21.2% 28.2% 64.27%
2019 5.6% -17.9% 8.4% 22.04%
2018 -2.5% -19.9% 0.2% 26.29%

FNDA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

FNDA Category Low Category High FNDA % Rank
Net Assets 6.41 B 1.48 M 120 B 4.24%
Number of Holdings 997 2 2519 11.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 272 M 213 K 4.6 B 17.01%
Weighting of Top 10 4.64% 2.8% 101.7% 93.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Institutional US Government Money Market Fund 0.71%
  2. First Solar Inc 0.41%
  3. Transocean Ltd 0.34%
  4. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc 0.32%
  5. Tempur Sealy International Inc 0.31%
  6. Weatherford International PLC 0.30%
  7. Hyatt Hotels Corp 0.28%
  8. Super Micro Computer Inc 0.28%
  9. Cirrus Logic Inc 0.27%
  10. Terex Corp 0.27%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High FNDA % Rank
Stocks 		99.83% 25.32% 100.32% 13.44%
Cash 		0.17% -79.10% 74.68% 86.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 86.90%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 85.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 86.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 86.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FNDA % Rank
Industrials 		17.15% 2.46% 37.42% 49.31%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.97% 0.99% 47.79% 14.78%
Financial Services 		13.40% 0.00% 35.52% 85.40%
Technology 		11.06% 0.00% 54.70% 84.02%
Real Estate 		10.72% 0.00% 29.43% 8.42%
Energy 		9.32% 0.00% 37.72% 7.56%
Healthcare 		6.13% 0.00% 26.53% 90.21%
Basic Materials 		5.53% 0.00% 18.66% 35.74%
Consumer Defense 		5.18% 0.00% 18.87% 24.74%
Communication Services 		3.97% 0.00% 14.85% 20.62%
Utilities 		3.57% 0.00% 18.58% 19.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High FNDA % Rank
US 		98.46% 24.89% 100.00% 14.12%
Non US 		1.37% 0.00% 36.31% 57.14%

FNDA - Expenses

Operational Fees

FNDA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.25% 0.01% 13.16% 92.24%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.50% 13.80%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

FNDA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

FNDA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

FNDA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 1.00% 314.00% 23.11%

FNDA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

FNDA Category Low Category High FNDA % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.42% 0.00% 37.76% 5.94%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

FNDA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

FNDA Category Low Category High FNDA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.21% -2.40% 2.49% 6.17%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

FNDA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

FNDA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Bliss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Christopher Bliss, CFA, Vice President and Head of the Passive Equity Team, leads the portfolio management team for Schwab’s Passive Equity Funds and ETFs. Prior to joining CSIM in 2016, Mr. Bliss spent twelve years at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) managing and leading institutional index teams, most recently as a Managing Director and Head of Americas Institutional Index team. Prior to BlackRock, he worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager for Harris Bretall and before that, as a research analyst for JP Morgan.

Ferian Juwono

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Ferian Juwono, CFA, Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining CSIM in 2010, Mr. Juwono worked at BlackRock (formerly Barclays Global Investors) as a portfolio manager, managing equity index funds for institutional clients, and nearly two years as a senior business analyst. Prior to that, Mr. Juwono worked for more than four years as a senior financial analyst with Union Bank of California.

Sabya Sinha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Sabya Sinha, Portfolio Manager, is responsible for the day-to-day co-management of the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. Prior to joining CSIM in 2015, Mr. Sinha spent a year at F-Squared Investments on the product development and analytics team. Prior to F-Squared, he worked at IndexIQ Advisors as a senior index portfolio manager for three years and for Bank of America’s Columbia Management subsidiary as a portfolio manager for three years.

Jeremy Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2019

2.93

2.9%

Jeremy Brown, Portfolio Manager, joined CSIM in 2017, Mr. Brown spent six years with ALPS Advisors, Inc. in Denver, most recently as a Senior Analyst in the ETF Portfolio Management and Research Team where he performed portfolio management, trading and analytics/research functions of ALPS ETFs and passive funds. Additionally, Mr. Brown led a number of investment research, commentary, industry trend analysis and sales and marketing support initiatives.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

